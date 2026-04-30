Historic Miami BBQ Joint Closes After Unsafe Building Violations

It looks like Uncle Tom’s Barbecue, Miami’s oldest barbecue pit, is closed for good. Miami-Dade County posted an “Unsafe Building” notice on the front door in September 2025. The restaurant has been dark ever since. Yet, nobody from the restaurant has said anything.

By early April 2026, people driving Calle Ocho and on social media were piecing it together: a dark sign, a “renovating” banner in the window, and the Notice to Vacate on the front door.

What happened to this 80-year-old Miami institution for delicious barbecue? We now have the answers.

The violations include hazardous electrical or mechanical installations, unsanitary conditions due to malfunctioning sanitary facilities, and work done without a permit Photos by Raoul Duke via Facebook Group “Foodies Who Review South Florida” The Violations According to the Miami-Dade County Unsafe Structures notice posted on the building and shared on Facebook, the violations include hazardous electrical or mechanical installations, unsanitary conditions due to malfunctioning sanitary facilities, work done without a permit or with expired permits, and fire and windstorm hazards. The notice also recommends that the main CBS structure be repaired or demolished. It also advises demolishing the metal-and-wood frame structure (the patio). A CBS, or concrete block structure, is the most common building type in South Florida. When the county recommends that one be repaired or demolished as part of a full patio demolition, it is not a minor code citation.

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