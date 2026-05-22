A haven for Miami’s alt community is closing

Miami goths are donning black this month, and not just because it’s the most popular color in their closets. The local alternative community is mourning the imminent closure of one of its most popular places to shop and gather with kindred spirits.

Kendall’s Freak House, known for the neon-orange “Gothic Shopping” sign above its front door and the lacey, leathery oddities inside, announced earlier this month that its brick-and-mortar store at 9408 S. Dixie Hwy. will close on Friday, June 26. Jim Jones, who co-owns the shop with his wife Anna, broke the news on the store’s Instagram account.

“We gave it our best shot, but it looks like we’re going to have to shut down the Freak House store toward the end of June,” Jones told customers. “Your support has been fantastic, but the rent at our US1 location is just too high to sustain.”

That reasoning will sound all too familiar to locals who’ve watched rent costs skyrocket after the pandemic; a result of the latest in a long history of land booms in the region dating back a century.

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Although Freak House had a physical store for only a couple of years — first at 24420 S. Dixie Hwy., then at its current location — the shop made a lasting impact on the community. New Times contributor Isabel Wilder once called it “the lifeblood of gothic and punk fashion in South Florida,” with in-demand brands like Tripp NYC, Foxblood, and Demonia in stock.

Freak House also won New Times’ Readers’ Choice poll for Best Clothing Shop in 2024 and again after its move in 2025, an honor Jim Jones sweetly acknowledged on the brand’s Instagram: “That’s not the Best Gothic Clothing Store, not the Best Alternative Clothing Store,” he said after the store’s first win, “but, by golly, it’s the Best Clothing Store in Miami.”

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Despite the disappointing news, Jones let his loyal customers know this isn’t the last they’ll hear of Freak House. The shop sells merchandise online and will continue to do so after the physical store closes. The brand first gained a following through pop-ups at places like Dolphin Mall and the Youth Fair, and Jones hasn’t ruled out yet another iteration.

“We are interested in finding someone to help keep the store running, but it will need a new location at minimum,” he said in his video announcement. “If you know anyone who might be interested in taking the store over, send them our way, and we’ll talk about it.”

The month that remains is a good time to stock up on those combat boots, studded belts, or corseted dresses you’ve been after. All items at the shop are now selling for at least 20 percent off, with discounts of up to 50 percent on some merchandise.

“We need your help to close out the store gracefully,” Jones added in his announcement. “Please continue to support us as long as we are open.”

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Loyal customers are weighing in, sharing their love for the shop and gripes with the city it calls home:

“Ah man, was worried a store that cool wouldn’t last at that location. Miami is too absurdly expensive.”

“Miami can’t keep anything cool”

The dream isn’t over entirely, though. If the Miami heat doesn’t deter you from rocking a dark wardrobe, continue to shop Freak House online, or head to Dolls Kill in Wynwood, one of only two physical shops for the alternative fashion brand.

Freak House. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 9408 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-568-4684; freak.house. Closing Friday, June 26.