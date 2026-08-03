Every Miami restaurant opening this August

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Happy August, Miami! Can you believe we’re already here? Summer has absolutely flown by, though I’ll be thrilled when this brutal heat does the same. Fall in Miami is one of my favorite times of year (and it’s filled with openings). However, before we get there, August is bringing a fresh batch of restaurant and bar openings worth getting excited about.
This month, Burgers & Shakes is finally bringing its beloved burgers and milkshakes to North Miami. Plus, the gorgeous Manoli has arrived in Coconut Grove inside the former Sereia space. Across town, LandShark Bar & Grill by Margaritaville just opened at Dolphin Mall, which means you can now break up a shopping trip with a margarita (dangerous!). And Star Burger, yes, the burger restaurant from the family behind Estrella Insurance, is officially flipping grass-fed beef patties. Also this month, Stormy Monday is making its grand return with a refreshed menu after deciding not to close for good. Thank goodness, because we couldn’t take another bar closure (more on this below).
And then there’s the spot literally everyone keeps asking me about: Miami Slice in Coconut Grove. My Spidey senses (and a little inside scoop) tell me we could be looking at a late August or early September opening. But you already know I’ll keep you posted. This guide will be updated throughout August as more opening dates roll in, so bookmark it and come back for the latest. And happy Miami Spice season! If you’re ready to start making reservations, check out our complete Miami Spice 2026 guide by neighborhood. Bon appétit!
– Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Food & Drink Editor
Opening August 2026
Burgers & Shakes – North Miami (Opens August 4)
Burgers & Shakes will open its highly anticipated North Miami location at 899 NE 125th St. on Tuesday, August 4. The North Miami location will be the brand’s fourth location, following Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami Beach. Shortly after the North Miami opening, the iconic MiMo location will open. Founded in 2011, Burgers & Shakes has built its reputation on classic diner-style burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, and straightforward comfort food. 899 NE 125th St.; burgersandshakes.online. Opening on Tuesday, August 4.
Landshark Bar & Grill by Margaritaville – Dolphin Mall (Now Open)
The Margaritaville chain has opened its first location in Miami at Dolphin Mall. The laid-back, island-inspired restaurant serves classic American favorites with a unique, coastal twist. The menu includes burgers, seafood, tropical cocktails, and Landshark Lager in a fun, beachy atmosphere. Plus, there’s live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. 11401 NW 12th St., Unit 516, Miami, at Dolphin Mall; 786-618-3930; simon.com.
Manoli – Coconut Grove (Now Open)
Greek spot Manoli officially opened in Coconut Grove on July 22. Expect shareable plates, fresh seafood, sizzling lamb chops, and warm hospitality. Led by Greek chef Emmanouil “Manoli” Aslanoglou, whose résumé includes KYU and MasterChef Greece, the new spot is designed to transport diners straight to the Aegean. Save room for the tableside dessert trolley loaded with baklava, profiteroles, and other Greek sweets. Plus, its cocktail menu is inspired by Greek mythology. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 754-285-5702; manoligreek.com.
Miami Slice – Coconut Grove (Opening Date TBD)
My Spidey senses, plus a few whispers from people in the know, tell me Miami Slice is aiming for a late August or early September 2026 debut. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but all signs point to pizza lovers in Coconut Grove getting their first slices sooner rather than later. If I had to place a bet, I’d start clearing your calendar for the end of summer. 2996 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; miamislicepizza.com.
Star Burger – Coral Gables (Now Open)
The smash burger spot founded by the Estrella Insurance family is actually pretty solid. They serve patties made with 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished beef sourced from the owners’ family ranch in Texas (more on this here). The menu features signature burgers like the “Lone Star,” “Cattleman,” and “Rancho,” along with Texas chili, fried pickles, and other Lone Star-inspired favorites. Plus, the fries are all fried in beef tallow. 4901 SW Eighth St., Coral Gables; instagram.com/starburger.
Stormy Monday – Miami Beach (Opens August 6)
Stormy Monday isn’t going anywhere after all. The Miami Beach cocktail bar announced it’s sticking around for good, turning what was supposed to be a five-month pop-up into a permanent neighborhood favorite. The August 6 reopening comes with a refreshed menu, lower cocktail prices, and $5 Dark and Stormys whenever it rains (so, basically all of August). Plus, expect the cocktails that made the bar one of Miami’s buzziest new drinking spots. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; @stormymondaymia. Reopens Thursday, August 6.
Closing August 2026
Medium Cool – Miami Beach (Closing August 22)
This one hurts: Medium Cool, one of New Times’ Top 50 Bars in Miami and home to some of our favorite cocktails in the city, will close its original Miami Beach location on August 22. The underground Gale Hotel hideaway has been pouring great drinks, spinning vinyl, and hosting live jazz since 2023, but a change in the hotel’s plans means it’s time to pack up the disco ball. Thankfully, this isn’t goodbye for good: co-founders Dan Binkiewicz and Joshua Wagner are already searching for a new Miami home for Medium Cool, and we’ll be anxiously awaiting its second act. 1690 Collins Ave. Ste. 2, Miami Beach; 305-704-3600; mediumcool.miami.