Every Miami restaurant opening this August

Happy August, Miami! Can you believe we’re already here? Summer has absolutely flown by, though I’ll be thrilled when this brutal heat does the same. Fall in Miami is one of my favorite times of year (and it’s filled with openings). However, before we get there, August is bringing a fresh batch of restaurant and bar openings worth getting excited about.

This month, Burgers & Shakes is finally bringing its beloved burgers and milkshakes to North Miami. Plus, the gorgeous Manoli has arrived in Coconut Grove inside the former Sereia space. Across town, LandShark Bar & Grill by Margaritaville just opened at Dolphin Mall, which means you can now break up a shopping trip with a margarita (dangerous!). And Star Burger, yes, the burger restaurant from the family behind Estrella Insurance, is officially flipping grass-fed beef patties. Also this month, Stormy Monday is making its grand return with a refreshed menu after deciding not to close for good. Thank goodness, because we couldn’t take another bar closure (more on this below).

And then there’s the spot literally everyone keeps asking me about: Miami Slice in Coconut Grove. My Spidey senses (and a little inside scoop) tell me we could be looking at a late August or early September opening. But you already know I’ll keep you posted. This guide will be updated throughout August as more opening dates roll in, so bookmark it and come back for the latest. And happy Miami Spice season! If you’re ready to start making reservations, check out our complete Miami Spice 2026 guide by neighborhood. Bon appétit!

– Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Food & Drink Editor