What Florida shoppers need to know after the Publix frozen berry recall

Just days after a South Florida couple sued Publix over frozen blueberries they say left one of them hospitalized for 10 days, the grocery chain has dramatically expanded its recall.

On July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it is recalling all lots of four GreenWise frozen berry products, not just the single lot of blueberries that sparked the original investigation. The move comes after the FDA determined additional products may also be linked to an ongoing multistate outbreak of E. coli O145:H28.

The expanded recall now includes GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries in both 10-ounce and 48-ounce bags, as well as GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries in both sizes.

The recalled products were sold at Publix stores across eight states, including Florida, where nearly every reported illness has occurred.