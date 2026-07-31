What Florida shoppers need to know after the Publix frozen berry recall

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Just days after a South Florida couple sued Publix over frozen blueberries they say left one of them hospitalized for 10 days, the grocery chain has dramatically expanded its recall.
On July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it is recalling all lots of four GreenWise frozen berry products, not just the single lot of blueberries that sparked the original investigation. The move comes after the FDA determined additional products may also be linked to an ongoing multistate outbreak of E. coli O145:H28.
The expanded recall now includes GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries in both 10-ounce and 48-ounce bags, as well as GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries in both sizes.
The recalled products were sold at Publix stores across eight states, including Florida, where nearly every reported illness has occurred.
From one lot to every lot
The outbreak first surfaced earlier this month after Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. voluntarily recalled a single lot of GreenWise Organic Frozen Blueberries sold in 10-ounce bags with lot code 60401 and a best-by date of February 9, 2028.
Now, after conducting a remote inspection of the supplier and reviewing company records, the FDA says it found evidence that at least one additional lot of blueberries was used in other GreenWise frozen products.
As a result, Publix has voluntarily recalled:
- GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce (UPC 41415-06453)
- GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce (UPC 41415-12053)
- GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce (UPC 41415-06753)
- GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce (UPC 41415-12153)
Publix says it had already placed the products on an internal stop sale at the end of June, and they remain unavailable for purchase.
The FDA has also placed frozen blueberries from Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. on an import alert, allowing future shipments from the Chilean producer to be detained before entering the United States while the investigation continues.
Florida couple files first lawsuit
The expanded recall comes only two weeks after Palm Beach County residents Oscar and Roberta Cash filed what appears to be the first lawsuit connected to the outbreak.
According to the complaint, the couple purchased a bag of GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries from a Publix store in Jupiter and became seriously ill after eating them. Roberta Cash allegedly suffered bloody stools, severe abdominal pain, dehydration, fever, and stomach cramps before being admitted to Jupiter Medical Center, where she spent ten days hospitalized. She was later transferred to a rehabilitation facility for another 18 days before continuing treatment at home.
Her husband, Oscar, also became ill with similar symptoms but did not seek extensive treatment so he could care for his wife. The couple filed suit in Palm Beach County Circuit Court seeking damages exceeding $100,000.
They are represented by national food safety firm Ron Simon & Associates along with St. Petersburg-based Elizabeth Zwibel Law. The lawsuit alleges Publix sold a defective product contaminated with E. coli and failed to adequately warn consumers about the danger.
FDA investigation continues
Federal health officials say the investigation remains active.
The outbreak involves E. coli O145:H28 infections linked to frozen organic blueberries imported from Chile. FDA investigators are continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state health agencies, to determine exactly how the berries became contaminated.
The agency says additional products could still be added to the recall if more evidence emerges.
What Florida shoppers should do
Anyone who purchased the recalled GreenWise frozen blueberries or mixed berries should not eat them.
The FDA advises consumers to either throw the products away or return them to Publix for a full refund. Anyone who removed the berries from their original packaging and can no longer identify them should discard them.
Consumers should also thoroughly wash and sanitize any containers, freezer drawers, countertops, or utensils that came into contact with the berries to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
For now, the investigation remains ongoing, and federal officials say they will continue updating the public as new information becomes available.