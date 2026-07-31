This hidden Miami cocktail bar is the coolest new spot to know

Cocktails under $20, and $10 happy hour – in this economy!

“Robby and I wanted to open a good bar with good hospitality, and we tried to implement that with so much care,” Pimentel tells New Times. “For example, we’re really sick of all these $25 cocktails in Miami. When offered the space, we told Jeroen Böck, owner of Zoko Collective, that we wanted to make the menu reasonable. Therefore, our cocktails are priced around $15 to $16.” (Except for the bar’s two very boozy martinis.)

It reflects the amount of work that goes into the bar. “We take the time to explain each drink to our guests, so they can fully understand what they’re drinking,” adds Pimentel. “This is why Robby [Robert Ritter] builds each of his cocktails in a way that gives guests a chance to have a conversation about them.”

Instead of creating hard-to-comprehend cocktails, the team opted to make a comprehensive menu that appeals to everyone. With a story behind each cocktail—all inspired by classic albums—the cocktails became art themselves. Plus, the walls are covered in the album covers that represent each cocktail.

Each poster, designed by Sarah R. Downen, depicts a unique cocktail on the menu. First the name, then three words that describe the cocktail’s style, what you get on the nose, and the palate; followed by an image of the cocktail and the ingredients. The posters also include the ABV of each drink, so guests know exactly what they’re getting with their order.