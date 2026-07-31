This hidden Miami cocktail bar is the coolest new spot to know

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Surely a hidden Miami cocktail bar, whose logo is a black cat with heart eyes and a bow tie, naturally radiates cool. Yet, for those not convinced of its cool factor, leave it to the atmosphere, bartenders, and exceptional yet reasonably priced cocktails to absolutely blow your mind.
Just days after Miami’s bar scene got the national spotlight, a new cocktail spot is already causing a buzz.
Helmed by owner Robert Ritter and brand strategist Stilo Pimentel, Lovecat by Bar Not Found is tucked away in a corner of the Wynwood/Allapattah area inside Zoko Collective. For those unfamiliar with the spot, it’s a venue known for its multi-concept food offerings by executive chef Erhan Özkaya. Dare we say, this newest addition might just be what Miami’s bar scene needed.
Cocktails under $20, and $10 happy hour – in this economy!
“Robby and I wanted to open a good bar with good hospitality, and we tried to implement that with so much care,” Pimentel tells New Times. “For example, we’re really sick of all these $25 cocktails in Miami. When offered the space, we told Jeroen Böck, owner of Zoko Collective, that we wanted to make the menu reasonable. Therefore, our cocktails are priced around $15 to $16.” (Except for the bar’s two very boozy martinis.)
It reflects the amount of work that goes into the bar. “We take the time to explain each drink to our guests, so they can fully understand what they’re drinking,” adds Pimentel. “This is why Robby [Robert Ritter] builds each of his cocktails in a way that gives guests a chance to have a conversation about them.”
Instead of creating hard-to-comprehend cocktails, the team opted to make a comprehensive menu that appeals to everyone. With a story behind each cocktail—all inspired by classic albums—the cocktails became art themselves. Plus, the walls are covered in the album covers that represent each cocktail.
Each poster, designed by Sarah R. Downen, depicts a unique cocktail on the menu. First the name, then three words that describe the cocktail’s style, what you get on the nose, and the palate; followed by an image of the cocktail and the ingredients. The posters also include the ABV of each drink, so guests know exactly what they’re getting with their order.
Drinks inspired by classic albums
Standout cocktails include the “Great Gig in the Sky,” inspired by Pink Floyd’s album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” It’s perfect for those who love a rum sour cocktail. There’s also the “Trem Fantasma,” inspired by Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes; its namesake album translates to “Ghost Train,” and it’s a fizzy yet delicate, citrusy cocktail. Lastly, there’s the “Black Cow,” inspired by Steely Dan’s album “Aja,” which is a rich milk punch cocktail made with Mexican chocolate and 3 Perros Negros Raicilla. (Raicilla is a traditional, 100 percent agave distilled spirit originating from the Mexican state of Jalisco and parts of Nayarit.)
Ritter’s must-try is the “Pink Moon,” inspired by Nick Drake’s namesake album; the cocktail is a Manhattan for people who don’t like Manhattans (and for those who do). What makes the drink so special is Ritter’s housemade vermouth and its Portuguese wine base.
As for Pimentel, his highlight is one of two cocktails on the menu that reaches the $20 mark. The “14th Street,” inspired by Rufus Wainwright’s album “Want One,” is the martini that became a Lovecat symbol and is adored by regulars for its anchovy vermouth and ice-cold generous sidecar.
The bar also recently launched its happy hour menu with ten classic cocktails for $10 served from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and will soon launch an all-day brunch menu on Sundays.
A small yet eclectic space
Small but mighty, the space alludes to a cool house decorated with green subway tiles and cushy seats, various books and trinkets on a shelf, and of course, Broadway theater chairs because why not? The playlist is the final touch that brings the atmosphere together.
“What do you think it’ll look like if your cool uncle who lived in the New York Soho loft moved to Miami?” Pimentel tells New Times. “It was a casual question that started our design. The Broadway seating is the living room; you can see the mirror, which became the wall to sealing windows, and guests started calling our bar seating the kitchen island so they really were seeing the space as a whole.”
Although parts of the design are very reminiscent of a loft in Soho, the space has a quintessential Miami feel.
“We definitely played off of the space,” says Ritter. “There’s a big tiki hut in the middle, plants everywhere, palm trees, so we tried to marry the idea of an NYC loft but in Miami. Of course, we also have a great team, which is one of the most fun parts for me.”
Where it all started
Lovecat by Bar Not Found started years ago when Ritter started inviting his own friends to his apartment once a month to taste his cocktail creations. At the time, naming the project “Bar Not Found,” his sole goal was to create community and explore new flavors and combinations in the cocktail world.
With time, word started going around about the talented bartender, which led to brand-sponsored events, pop-ups, and ultimately a signature golden trailer parked in the backyard of Hoy Como Ayer, where they met Böck and were offered their own space. “I’ve just been very lucky to be able to just play around and create cocktails for the last two and a half, three years,” says Ritter. “Part of our final menu comes from previous creations we reworked and fine-tuned; the other half are new ones inspired by this huge list of ingredients I made for the past years.”
Described by regulars as homey, the team tells New Times they were able to create this home environment where guests just won’t leave, which is something they take pride in.
What started in Ritter’s living room and is now a standalone bar still transports guests to this comfortable space, making it just as personal and intimate as it was in the beginning.
Lovecat by Bar Not Found. 728 NW 29th St., Miami, inside Zoko Collective; instagram.com/lovecat.barnotfound.