Popular burger spot finds a new home inside historic Miami landmark

Burgers & Shakes will open in MiMo on August 4 at the historic General Tire Building, serving diner-style burgers and hand-spun milkshakes.

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For seven months, one question lingered across Miami’s MiMo District: What would become of the historic Andiamo building? Now, after two years of anticipation surrounding the future of one of Biscayne Boulevard’s most recognizable landmarks, the answer has finally arrived. A popular burger spot has found a new home inside the historic Miami landmark. Burgers & Shakes, the South Florida burger chain from Benoli Hospitality Group, will open its newest location on August 4 inside the historic General Tire Building at 5600 Biscayne Blvd. It marks the first new restaurant to occupy the space since Andiamo Brick Oven Pizza closed after a remarkable 23-year run.

Andiamo had been serving delicious pizzas in its historic building since 2001. Andiamo photo

A new chapter for a Miami landmark

For many Miamians, the building is bigger than any one restaurant.

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Designed in 1954 by renowned Miami architect Robert Law Weed as a futuristic Standard Oil gas station, the glass-wrapped structure became one of the defining buildings of the MiMo Historic District. When restaurateur Mark Soyka transformed it into Andiamo Brick Oven Pizza in 2001, it helped spark the neighborhood’s culinary renaissance years before Biscayne Boulevard became lined with destination restaurants.

Andiamo quickly became more than a pizza spot. It was where generations celebrated birthdays, grabbed weeknight dinners, ate with coworkers, and introduced out-of-town friends to one of Miami’s great neighborhood institutions. The restaurant won New Times’ Best Pizza award twice, first in 2002 and again nearly two decades later in 2020.

When the restaurant announced it would not renew its lease, longtime customers reacted with disappointment, mourning the loss of one of Miami’s last true old-school neighborhood restaurants. The final pizza came out of the brick oven on December 31, 2025.

Thankfully, good news was in store.

Burgers & Shakes has built its reputation on classic diner-style burgers and hand-spun milkshakes Burgers & Shakes A new era with diner-style burgers Now the historic building is beginning a new era. Burgers & Shakes will officially debut in the space on August 4, becoming the brand’s fourth South Florida location after Miami Beach, Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale. A fifth restaurant is already planned for MiMo shortly afterward, as the family-owned company continues to expand throughout Miami. Founded in 2011 by George Iglesias, Burgers & Shakes has built its reputation on classic diner-style burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, and straightforward comfort food rather than chasing food trends. “I grew up loving those classic burger joints in Los Angeles,” Iglesias says in a statement. “We wanted to bring that same experience to Miami.” Rather than leaning into smash burgers or elaborate signature sauces, the restaurant focuses on traditional cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, fries, and thick milkshakes served in a nostalgic setting.