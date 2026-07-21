Restaurants

Estrella Insurance just opened a burger restaurant in Miami

A new smash burger spot has just opened along Tamiami Trail, and if you're from Miami, you won't believe who owns it.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarJuly 21, 2026
a cheese burger and a side of fries smothered in yellow cheese
Smash burger restaurant Star Burger opens in Miami on Tamiami Trail with 100 percent grass-fed beef from the owners of Estrella Insurance.

Screenshot via Instagram/happiness4food
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Independent Journalism in Miami Needs You

We need to raise $10,000 by August 9 to support the reporting our community depends on. Reader support keeps us independent and is playing a larger role in funding local journalism and shaping what comes next. If you believe independent local journalism matters, make a contribution today.

Support us today
$10,000

If you grew up in Miami, there are a few things you can count on. Afternoon rainstorms. Cafecito. And seeing an Estrella Insurance commercial every commercial break on Telemundo or Univision.

So imagine our collective confusion when the same Estrella family announced it had opened…a smashburger restaurant. Wait. That Estrella Insurance? Yes. That Estrella Insurance.

In what might be the most Miami business pivot ever, the family behind one of South Florida’s most recognizable insurance companies has officially entered the burger business. The family has opened Star Burger at 4901 SW. Eighth St. on Tamiami Trail. (Near Little Gables, if you will.)

Wait, this isn’t an insurance office?

The name actually makes sense once you think about it. “Estrella” means “star” in Spanish. But if you’re anything like us, your first thought probably wasn’t “of course.” It was, “Do my fries come with roadside assistance?”

The new fast-casual restaurant isn’t some celebrity licensing deal or random side hustle. The Estrella family says the restaurant has been years in the making, built around cattle raised on its own ranch in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. The restaurant serves 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished beef that’s shipped directly from the family’s ranch to Miami, cutting out distributors along the way.

The Estrella family says the restaurant has been years in the making, built around cattle raised on its own ranch in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Screenshot via StarBurger.com

From a Texas ranch to Tamiami Trail

The menu leans hard into Texas-inspired comfort food, with onion-smashed burgers like the “Rancho,” chili-topped burgers such as the Lone Ranger, gluten-free fried pickles called “Dillies,” Texan chili fries, and house-made sauces with names like 305 Favorite and Caribbean Kick.

The inspiration traces back to Estrella Insurance founder Nicolas Estrella, who grew up on a tobacco farm in Cuba before immigrating to the United States. According to the family, owning a cattle ranch and raising quality beef had long been a personal dream. After years of serving the beef to family and friends, his sons decided it deserved its own restaurant.

“Our family has long been committed to caring for the communities we serve, especially in Miami. This is our home,” says Joey Estrella, President of Star Burger. “As food brings people together and nurtures, opening a restaurant felt natural, and we’re incredibly proud to feature an exceptional product that originated from our own land that our family helped cultivate.”

Only in Miami

Still, none of that changes the fact that walking into a burger restaurant owned by Estrella Insurance feels like stumbling into an alternate Miami universe.

We’re just saying, if Sedano’s announces a luxury hotel next week or Flanigan’s starts selling life insurance, we won’t even blink.

Star Burger. 4901 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-631-9186; starburger.com.

Editor's Picks

Support Local Journalism

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

Loading latest posts...