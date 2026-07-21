Estrella Insurance just opened a burger restaurant in Miami

If you grew up in Miami, there are a few things you can count on. Afternoon rainstorms. Cafecito. And seeing an Estrella Insurance commercial every commercial break on Telemundo or Univision.

So imagine our collective confusion when the same Estrella family announced it had opened…a smashburger restaurant. Wait. That Estrella Insurance? Yes. That Estrella Insurance.

In what might be the most Miami business pivot ever, the family behind one of South Florida’s most recognizable insurance companies has officially entered the burger business. The family has opened Star Burger at 4901 SW. Eighth St. on Tamiami Trail. (Near Little Gables, if you will.)