Popular Miami Beach cocktail bar isn’t closing after all

Popular Miami Beach cocktail bar Stormy Monday isn't closing after all, after customers mourned the pop-up, and will reopen with a new menu.

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Just days after regulars were mourning the closure of a popular Miami Beach cocktail bar, there’s been a Christmas-in-July miracle. Stormy Monday is here to stay. The popular Miami Beach cocktail bar from bar veteran James MacInnes opened in March as a five-month pop-up. This means the intended closure date was this July. Customers had expressed their sadness after the bar wrote on Instagram, “Six months, countless cocktails, live music, pop-ups, and one incredible community later… it’s time for the next chapter. As we take the next few weeks to decide what comes next for Stormy Monday, we’d love to see the faces we’ve grown accustomed to spending our time with.” However, lucky for fans, it is now a permanent fixture at 820 Alton Road. It will reopen Thursday, August 6, after closing on July 26 for a refresh of the space and the menu.

MacInnes is a Miami native who ran bar programs at KYU, Kaori, and KLAW before taking over the bar at Wynwood’s Shiso, with training stints at Eau De Vie in Melbourne and Dinner by Heston.

The space was home to Macchialina for years before moving into a bigger space next door at 810 Alton Road, where it still operates, and the original brick-walled dining room became Fluke, the Macchialina team’s martini and crudo bar. Fluke went on a summer break in August 2025 and never came back.

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“When we opened, we wanted to create the kind of neighborhood bar we always wished we had,” says MacInnes. “It became clear pretty quickly that people wanted Stormy Monday to stick around, and we’re excited to make this our permanent home.”

Whenever it rains, the bar pours $5 “Dark and Stormys” Provided by Stormy Monday

The new menu The food is new and leans Florida. Some items include croquetas with caviar, coconut shrimp cocktail, Waldorf salad lettuce wraps, and Old Bay French fries. The cocktails people came for are still on the menu. The “Mucho Mango” is a jasmine and bergamot gimlet topped with mango chutney foam. The “Dahlia” pairs mezcal with Thai basil, smoked red grape, and bitter bianco. The “Sierra Madre” turns agua chile into a sparkling grapefruit paloma. The best of the new specials is tied to the weather. Whenever it rains, and in Miami in August that is close to daily, the bar pours $5 Dark and Stormys until the sky clears. The “Perfect Storm” has been on the menu since the pop-up opened, so the $5 price is the new part. Sunset Hour runs 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Monday with $10 cocktails, $12 bites, $8 glasses of wine, and $5 beers.

The “Sierra Madre” cocktail at Stormy Monday Provided by Stormy Monday