17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Miami

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In Miami, the best table in the house is often the one overlooking the water. From breezy bayfront patios and dockside seafood spots to glamorous riverfront lounges where yachts glide by, dining with a view is part of the city’s DNA.
Whether you are sipping a cocktail while cruise ships pass through Government Cut, watching sailboats drift across Biscayne Bay, or settling in for sunset along the Miami River, the scenery can be just as memorable as the meal. Here are 17 of the best waterfront restaurants in Miami, where the views are just as spectacular as the food and sunset cocktails.
Amara at Paraiso
Perched along the edge of Biscayne Bay, Amara at Paraiso delivers some of the most breathtaking waterfront views in Miami, with sailboats drifting by and the skyline shimmering in the distance. The gorgeous open-air setting makes it an easy pick for date night, especially as the sun dips below the horizon and the bay turns golden. Pair the scenery with Chef Michael Schwartz’s vibrant Latin-inspired menu and a crisp glass of wine, and you’ve got one of the most romantic tables in the Magic City. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-676-9495; amaraatparaiso.com.
Bagatelle Miami River
Bagatelle Miami River turns dinner into a full-blown spectacle, pairing French Mediterranean cuisine with a glamorous, high-energy atmosphere along the water. The sprawling riverfront space features a stunning terrace, private dock, beachy bar area, and cabanas, creating the feeling of a Côte d’Azur escape right in the middle of Miami. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, dancing during brunch, or indulging in one of the restaurant’s dramatic tableside presentations, Bagatelle delivers the kind of over-the-top experience that Miami does best. 311 NW S. River Dr., Miami; 645-208-8660; bagatelle.com.
Bayshore Club
At Bayshore Club, the waterfront views are about as classic Coconut Grove as it gets. Set along Dinner Key Marina, the breezy patio offers front-row seats to sailboats gliding in and out of the harbor while the sun melts into Biscayne Bay. With salty air, golden sunsets, and a cocktail in hand, it’s one of the most beautiful places in the Grove to sit back and soak in old-school Miami. 3391 Pan American Dr., Miami; 305-209-1200; bayshoreclubmiami.com.
Casa Neos
Casa Neos might not have the most sweeping views in Miami, but it’s one of the best spots in the city to watch yachts cruise down the Miami River while soaking in a laid-back, beachy vibe. The sprawling riverfront destination now offers even more places to explore, from the lively Casa Neos Lounge with DJs and late-night energy to the more intimate members-only rooftop above. Whether you’re grabbing dinner, dancing, or sipping cocktails by the water, it’s the kind of place where you can hang out for hours and let the boats and the party roll by. 40 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-800-6367; casa-neos.com.
Crazy About You
I’ve been coming to Crazy About You since 2008, just a year after it opened, and nearly two decades later, it remains one of Miami’s most reliable waterfront dining destinations. Yes, it can get touristy, but its longevity is a testament to getting the fundamentals right: stunning bayfront views, consistently good food, and service that rarely misses a beat. And with nearly 20,000 reviews averaging 4.8 stars, the restaurant’s enduring popularity pretty much says it all. 1155 Brickell Bay Dr., PH101, Miami; 305-377-4442; passionrestaurantgroup.com.
Elia on the River
Even though Elia sits along the Miami River, the lush greenery, breezy terrace, and warm Mediterranean design make it feel like a hidden tropical oasis in the city. Inside, rustic marble, hand-painted murals, and soft natural light create an atmosphere that feels more Amalfi Coast than Miami River Landing. With yachts drifting by and plates of fresh pasta and delicate crudos arriving at the table, it’s the kind of place where time slows, and you settle into the art of dolce far niente. 1440 NW N. River Dr., Ste. 195, Miami; 305-904-4045; eliaontheriver.com.
Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market
Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market delivers the kind of classic Florida waterfront views that feel straight out of old-school Miami. Set along the Miami River, the laid-back spot lets you watch fishing boats and yachts drift by while you dig into some of the freshest seafood in the city. With nearly 60 years of family history, breezy outdoor seating, and plates of fried grouper or smoked fish dip, it’s the kind of timeless riverside restaurant that reminds you exactly why Miami locals love dining by the water. 398 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-375-0765; garciasmiami.com.
Gramps Getaway
At Gramps Getaway, the views are honestly some of the best in Miami, second only to the Rusty Pelican just down the street. Perched right on the water in Key Biscayne, the laid-back bar offers sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, making sunset drinks feel almost cinematic. Pair those unbeatable views with cheap beers, fun DJs, and chef James McNeal’s craveable menu, and you’ve got one of the city’s best spots to chill after the beach. 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-465-2482; instagram.com/grampsgetaway.
Joia Beach
Joia Beach is hands down one of the ultimate beach club experiences in all of Miami, with views that make you feel like you’ve escaped to St. Barths without ever leaving Biscayne Bay. Tucked away on Watson Island, the sandy waterfront setting pairs swaying palms, lounge beds, and a DJ soundtrack with postcard-perfect views of the Miami skyline. Whether you’re sipping cocktails with your toes in the sand or watching the sun dip behind the bay, it’s the kind of place that makes Miami feel like a true island getaway. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com.
The Lido Bayside Grill
Tucked away at the edge of the Standard Spa, the Lido Bayside Grill offers a breezy dockside escape with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. The relaxed deck is perfect for happy hour as the sky slowly shifts from bright blue to soft sunset hues over the water. While the hotel may be known for green juices and yoga, here you’ll find yourself happily sipping lychee martinis or Lido’s frozen Miami Vice (a strawberry daiquiri mixed with a piña colada) and somehow ordering another round of their oddly addictive French fries. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 786-245-0880; lidobayside.com.
Monty’s Raw Bar
Monty’s is pure old-school Coconut Grove, where live music, a bustling raw bar, and waterfront views by the marina have been drawing Miami locals for decades. The dockside hangout is the kind of place where you can sip a tropical cocktail, crack into a dozen oysters, and watch boats glide in as the sun sets over Biscayne Bay. Order one of the legendary Pain Removers, settle in with the salty breeze, and you’ll quickly understand why this Grove institution has been a favorite for more than half a century. 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.
Monty’s Sunset
Monty’s in South Beach is a longtime Miami institution where locals have been gathering for waterfront drinks for decades. Perched by the marina, it’s less about fine dining and more about easygoing vibes, cold cocktails, and watching the boats roll in after a long day. Whether you’re stopping by for happy hour, a casual bite like the lobster shrimp roll, or just a sunset drink, it remains one of South Beach’s most reliable old-school hangouts. 300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach; 305-672-1148; montyssobe.com.
Palm Tree Club Miami
Palm Tree Club Miami brings a new energy to the former Shuckers waterfront site in North Bay Village, pairing Biscayne Bay views with a lively beach-club-style atmosphere. Backed by DJ Kygo and Palm Tree Crew, the open-air spot blends dining, entertainment, and boating culture with a marina where guests can pull up and dock for drinks or dinner. With tropical décor, seafood-forward dishes, and sunset views over the bay, it carries the spirit of the legendary location into a new era. 1819 79th Street Cswy., Miami Beach; 786-796-0846; palmtreeclubmiami.com.
Rusty Pelican
The Rusty Pelican is one of Miami’s most iconic waterfront restaurants, known for its sweeping Biscayne Bay views and front-row look at the Miami skyline. Since opening in the 1970s just off the Rickenbacker Causeway, the Key Biscayne landmark has remained a go-to for milestone celebrations, sunset dinners, and its famous Sunday brunch. With stunning water views from nearly every seat and a reputation that wins Best of Miami honors year after year, it’s hands down one of the city’s ultimate waterfront dining experiences. 3201 Rickenbacker Cwsy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.
Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge
Seaspice is one of the Miami River’s most glamorous waterfront spots, set inside a chic white boathouse where cool breezes and yacht views set the scene. By day, it feels breezy and relaxed, but the restaurant knows how to turn up the energy — especially during its famously lively Sunday brunch. With raw bar selections, seafood plates, pizzas, pastas, and a buzzing patio overlooking the river, it’s the kind of place where dining quickly turns into a party. 412 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspice.com.
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse
At the southern tip of Miami Beach, Smith & Wollensky delivers some of the most dramatic waterfront views in South Florida. From the outdoor bar, you get a front-row seat to Government Cut as massive cruise ships and cargo vessels glide past on their way out to sea. Grab a martini, order some oysters, and settle in for sunset, as it’s one of the most iconic spots in Miami for classy day drinking by the water. 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-2800; smithandwollensky.com.
Yaya Coastal Cuisine
Yaya Coastal Cuisine brings breezy Mediterranean flavors to a stunning waterfront setting in North Miami, where floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces overlook the bay. The restaurant was designed with Miami’s boating culture in mind, even offering marina dockage so guests can pull up by boat and step right into dinner. With coastal dishes, creative cocktails, and sweeping water views, it’s the kind of spot that makes you feel like you’ve escaped to a seaside destination without ever leaving Miami. 7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami; 305-967-8020; yayamiami.com.