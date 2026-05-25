17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Miami

In Miami, the best table in the house is often the one overlooking the water. From breezy bayfront patios and dockside seafood spots to glamorous riverfront lounges where yachts glide by, dining with a view is part of the city’s DNA.

Whether you are sipping a cocktail while cruise ships pass through Government Cut, watching sailboats drift across Biscayne Bay, or settling in for sunset along the Miami River, the scenery can be just as memorable as the meal. Here are 17 of the best waterfront restaurants in Miami, where the views are just as spectacular as the food and sunset cocktails.