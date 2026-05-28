This Miami Beach chef is quietly making the city’s best cheesesteak

It’s not every day that an acclaimed chef known for fine-dining cuisine opens a sandwich shop. Yet that might be exactly why Miami already loves Cheesesteak For Sale.

The gourmet cheesesteak shop is a joint venture between some of Miami’s biggest hospitality names, including Jeff Lagowitz and renowned chef Pawan Pinisetti.

Chef Pinisetti is best known in Miami for his contemporary Japanese-French cuisine at Sérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti, located inside the Michelin Key hotel Greystone. He tells New Times that it was never his plan to open a sandwich shop. However, when three good friends and a passion for food came together, there was no reason to pass on the opportunity to make a really good sandwich.

“We were talking about our favorite sandwiches and realized there are no dedicated cheesesteak shops in Miami Beach,” explains Chef Pinisetti. “We wanted to do something very specific and very well, so we are focusing on the principle of the cheesesteak, but the ingredients are ‘boutique’ and very intentional.”