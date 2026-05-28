This Miami Beach chef is quietly making the city’s best cheesesteak

Audio By Carbonatix
It’s not every day that an acclaimed chef known for fine-dining cuisine opens a sandwich shop. Yet that might be exactly why Miami already loves Cheesesteak For Sale.
The gourmet cheesesteak shop is a joint venture between some of Miami’s biggest hospitality names, including Jeff Lagowitz and renowned chef Pawan Pinisetti.
Chef Pinisetti is best known in Miami for his contemporary Japanese-French cuisine at Sérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti, located inside the Michelin Key hotel Greystone. He tells New Times that it was never his plan to open a sandwich shop. However, when three good friends and a passion for food came together, there was no reason to pass on the opportunity to make a really good sandwich.
“We were talking about our favorite sandwiches and realized there are no dedicated cheesesteak shops in Miami Beach,” explains Chef Pinisetti. “We wanted to do something very specific and very well, so we are focusing on the principle of the cheesesteak, but the ingredients are ‘boutique’ and very intentional.”
A cheesesteak, but make it gourmet
However, this is not a Philly cheesesteak. This cheesesteak is made of exactly four components, each of which took a long time to perfect, with intentionality throughout the process. “We wanted people to reach for a specific flavor profile, more so than just a typical cheesesteak sandwich, and the clients in Miami Beach have responded really well.”
Starting with the bread, curated from a local bakery, the hard roll is baked on a stone deck using a controlled process that is unique to the shop.
“We had to have the ‘wow’ factor before somebody even took a bite of the sandwich,” says Lagowitz. “They need to know it is something special, and that’s the importance of having this artisanal hand-rolled, hand-baked bread as part of the sandwich.”
American Wagyu and a custom cheese blend
As for the meat, the partners wanted to keep a hyperlocal approach with Josh’s Premium Meats. After going through every cut of meat, the ultimate choice was American Wagyu for a beefier and richer bite.
Chef Pinisetti explains that onions were a no-brainer. Plus, the special cheese blend strikes the perfect balance between the melt of Cooper Sharp and the aged flavor and extra layer of umami from provolone.
While the cheesesteak is the star of the menu, the shop also sells a porchetta sandwich. This one has also been a hit, made with broccoli rabe and provolone. Both sandwiches are sold for $23, and adjustments are very limited for a reason.
“The reason we stuck with two sandwiches is we’re talking about intention,” says Chef Pinisetti. “The sandwich was created with a lot of intention. The selections are made with great intention. The overall look and feel of the brand is intentional. You’re not just coming here to eat. You’re coming here to eat a cheesesteak knowing that it’s only available in this version. So, that is pretty significant for me.”
Ask about the “Chef’s Reserve”
Miami food lovers know how special it feels when a restaurant sends out something off-menu from the kitchen.
If customers stumble upon Chef Pinisetti while he’s in the shop, they’re in luck. He likes to add surprise, off-menu bites that the team calls the “Chef’s Reserve.” (All diners need to do is ask.)
As for the shop’s future, the partners say the goal is simple: make people crave their cheesesteak sandwich. “We want people to come and crave the sandwich,” says Lagowitz. “It’s more than just an impulse; it’s the joy of having a bite of what Chef [Pinisetti] created.”
Cheesesteak For Sale. 1522 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-907-4434; cheesesteakforsale.com.