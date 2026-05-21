The most Miami Memorial Day weekend foods of all time

Memorial Day weekend is here, and families across Miami are getting ready to battle (head to Publix). Somewhere right now, someone’s primo is loading a cooler with Publix Pub Subs, someone’s dad is preparing a TED Talk about grilling burgers, and an aunt is showing up with enough Cuban pastelitos to feed a small village. Between boat days, beach days, backyard barbecues, Nixon Sandbar excursions, and the annual pilgrimage through Key Biscayne traffic, Miamians take their Memorial Day food very seriously.

As a first-generation American born and raised in Miami to parents who were born in Cuba, I’ve spent my entire life training for this moment. I’ve eaten crushed Pub Subs from the bottom of coolers, survived on cafecito before 8 a.m. boat calls, argued over the last Flanigan’s rib roll, and watched grown men passionately debate the merits of various cuts of meat while standing around a grill they refuse to let anyone else touch. If there’s a quintessential Miami Memorial Day food, a beloved family snack, or a beach-day staple worth knowing about, chances are I’ve eaten it, probably more than once.

So consider this your official 305 summer survival guide. Send it to your mother, your suegra (mother-in-law), your cousin who never knows what to bring to the cookout, and your friend who somehow shows up empty-handed every year. From old-school Cuban classics to South Florida institutions and boat-day essentials, these are the foods that define a Miami Memorial Day weekend. Happy Memorial Day, Miami. Stay hydrated, don’t forget the sunscreen, and God bless the 305. Dale.