Fort Lauderdale knows how to drink. On any given night, you’ll find yacht owners sipping martinis along the Intracoastal, locals knocking back cold beers at neighborhood dives, and cocktail nerds chasing perfectly stirred old fashioneds in hidden speakeasies. Unlike some cities that lean heavily into one style, Fort Lauderdale’s bar scene thrives on variety, blending beachside institutions, craft cocktail dens, rooftop lounges, beer havens, and old-school watering holes into one of South Florida’s most dynamic nightlife destinations. That diversity is exactly what makes bar-hopping here so much fun. One drink might come with panoramic skyline views, the next from a bartender pouring pints in a courtyard tucked behind a warehouse district. Whether you’re looking for a rum-heavy tropical escape, a dive bar with serious character, or a polished cocktail parlor worthy of a special occasion, Greater Fort Lauderdale delivers. These are the 12 best bars in Fort Lauderdale right now, listed in alphabetical order. The Apothecary 330 feels like a hidden treasure in Fort Lauderdale The Apothecary 330 photo The Apothecary 330 Hidden behind Pizza Craft, the Apothecary 330 plays into the speakeasy playbook with a concealed entrance and a cocktail list that skews toward the inventive. The space evokes a dimly lit lounge vibe, where bartenders mix with a nod to classic technique and ever-modern flair. Gawking at all the bottles behind the bar – that stretch up to the ceiling and many of which are accessible solely by ladder – is half the fun. 330 SW Second St., Ste. 2, Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-8028; pizzacraftpizzeria.com/apothecary.

Big Dog Station is one of the best bars in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by Jesse Scott Big Dog Station In New Times‘ Best of Miami 2024 awards, this spot took home Best Dive Bar in all of South Florida for many good reasons. First, its staff is about as friendly and chill as it possibly gets – you’ll feel right at home. Second, the ambiance – there’s an outdoor pool table and stage for cozy jams, an indoor dart board, lotto scratchers and pull-tab machines, and plenty of TVs for watching sports. The drinks are strong, and the food is killer, certainly inclusive of its piled-high Cajun turkey club and the most delightfully crisp tater tots. 3148 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; 954-561-4304; facebook.com/bigdogstationfl.

Elbo Room is one of the best bars in Fort Lauderdale Elbo Room photo Elbo Room Where Las Olas Boulevard meets the ocean, this watering hole has been going strong since 1938. Whereas the skyline has towered around it since, Elbo Room has stood strong, with no-frills, open-air ambiance, live bands, and crowds that spill out onto the sidewalk and from its upper level. It’s a place for locals and tourists alike to mingle and party, perhaps best on display during the Florida Panthers’ recent Stanley Cup wins, when Elbo Room was the epicenter of the champions’ parade. 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale;954-463-4615; elboroom.com.

The delicious “Pear” cocktail by the Escape Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by World Red Eye Escape Rooftop A comparative newbie on this list, Escape opened atop the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in early 2024. What makes it spectacular? To keep it simple, it’s the vistas, with panoramic, unobstructed views of the canal scape as well as Fort Lauderdale’s skyline. Count on fruit-forward cocktails, an intimate selection of wine by the glass, and a couple of frozen delights (such as a mezcal-loaded watermelon and agave concoction). Bonus: Nubé Rooftop atop the nearby Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is another newbie and worth the visit, too. 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-7301; theescaperooftopbar.com.

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Glitch is one of the best bars in Fort Lauderdale. Glitch Bar photo Glitch Bar This arcade-meets-bar is the undeniable anchor of Fort Lauderdale’s burgeoning Flagler Village neighborhood. It’s a hip vibe, with the Killer Queen game taking center stage amid classic games like Skee-Ball and Mortal Kombat, and a back room with video game consoles. Its craft beer selection is expansive, and it doesn’t skip its cocktail creations either, including its “Player 1: Old Fashioned” with a chocolate-bitters flair. 905 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-5762; glitchbar.com. Expect a dive bar vibe with excellent cocktails High Dive photo High Dive It’s difficult to achieve balance – dive bar and cocktail haven – but this strip mall joint, where 62nd Street and Federal Highway intersect, does it just right. “Elevated dive bar” is the ambiance, with a brick-draped interior, plenty of TVs, and a very long bar. Whereas you might get snarled at in a typical dive bar for asking for a moderately dirty old-fashioned here, you’ll be greeted with joy. 6235 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-491-9784; highdivefortlauderdale.com.

Laser Wolf is one of the best bars in Fort Lauderdale. Laser Wolf photo Laser Wolf Few craft beer spots in South Florida – let alone anywhere – do it quite like Laser Wolf. You won’t find hundreds upon hundreds of options here, but instead a carefully curated selection of brewskis every time, with a bartender who always knows what’s up. Additional highlights include its food truck rotation and the adjacent courtyard for chillin’. 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-667-9373; laserwolf.bar. No Man’s Land is one of the best bars in Fort Lauderdale. No Man’s Land photo No Man’s Land From the mind of Memphis Garrett and Garrett Hospitality Group is this refined cocktail parlor. Sure, it shares a strip with a dry cleaner and Winn-Dixie, but step one foot inside, and it’s as sultry and elegant as ever. The cocktails match the ambiance, ranging from a “Bad & Bougie” (vodka or gin with a caviar bump) to a classic pickle back. Its happy hour is a winner, with $10 cocktails and bites daily from 5 to 7 p.m. 666 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-280-9919; nomanslandparlor.com.

Revelry has been a hit since 2024 in Fort Lauderdale Revelry Pompano Beach is on this best bars list thanks to this spot serving “plates and potions.” It opened in 2024 and has become increasingly loved for its burlesque brunch, killer grub (like the prime rib French dip), and vibe, including an old TV for watching VHS tapes and regular live jams. There’s an intimate bar space, too, with “Welcomed Spirits” that boast creative ingredients like raspberry meringue, bell pepper juice, and beet juice. 227 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-295-6662; revelryfla.com.

Sparrow Bar in Fort Lauderdale Sparrow Bar photo

Sparrow

Atop the Dalmar, views of Fort Lauderdale’s skyline are front and center at this indoor-outdoor, stylish utopia. In the distance on a clear day, you can see the ocean, too. On the libations front, its beverages often have a tropically influenced pizzazz (e.g., “The Chronic,” with gin, Midori, lime, pineapple juice, cucumber, and ginger beer) or come in large portions. For example, its “Rumptopia” tableside beverage serves eight to ten people and includes Don Q, Mount Gay, and Rhum Haven, oh my. 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-9500; sparrowbar.com.