Breaking: Miami restaurant becomes first kosher eatery to earn Michelin Star

The award also made Mutra the only Miami restaurant to receive a new Michelin Star in 2026 .

Only one year after opening, Mutra has become the world’s only kosher restaurant currently holding a Michelin Star, a milestone that places the intimate North Miami restaurant in global culinary history.

Less than an hour after the Michelin Guide unveiled its 2026 Florida selection, the North Miami restaurant shared an emotional video on Instagram showing chef Raz Shabtai and his team crying, cheering, and embracing as they learned they had officially earned one Michelin Star.

There were tears, hugs, and plenty of disbelief inside Mutra on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came Thursday as Michelin unveiled its 2026 Florida selection and expanded the guide statewide for the first time ever.

“We’ve always believed kosher dining deserves the same ambition and creativity as any great restaurant in the world,” Shabtai said in a statement. “Growing up in Jerusalem, I was surrounded by incredible flavors, spices and food that told stories. I wanted to bring that same feeling here, not only for the local Jewish community, but for all of South Florida.”

For Shabtai, the honor is the culmination of a vision years in the making: proving that kosher dining belongs in the world’s most prestigious fine-dining conversations.

But for Miami, the biggest story was unfolding inside a modest shopping plaza off Northeast 123rd Street.

“What began just a few years ago has grown into something truly remarkable,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide. “Florida’s culinary landscape continues to evolve, which led our anonymous inspectors on a journey from the Panhandle to Key West to uncover the best dining experiences and hidden gems to make up this year’s selection.”

The statewide expansion marks another significant step in Florida’s evolution into one of America’s most exciting dining destinations.

For the first time, the Michelin Guide now covers the entire state , expanding beyond Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, the Palm Beaches, and St. Pete-Clearwater to recognize restaurants across the Sunshine State.

Mutra’s menu explores influences from North Africa, Eastern Europe, the Levant, and beyond. Photo by N.A. Photography The restaurant that changed kosher fine dining Mutra is the latest restaurant from Israeli-born chef Raz Shabtai, whose culinary career has taken him from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to New York and now South Florida. Named after his late grandmother, the restaurant draws inspiration from the multicultural food traditions of Jerusalem and the immigrant communities that helped shape the city’s cuisine over generations. Rather than focusing on the hummus-and-kebab stereotypes many Americans associate with Middle Eastern cooking, Shabtai’s menu explores influences from North Africa, Eastern Europe, the Levant, and beyond. The result is one of Miami’s most distinctive dining experiences. Located inside an unassuming North Miami shopping center, Mutra has built a devoted following thanks to its wraparound chef’s counter, seasonal menu, and highly personal approach to hospitality. The experience feels less like dining in a restaurant and more like being invited to an intimate dinner party. Michelin inspectors praised the restaurant’s hyperlocal philosophy and highlighted dishes including its beet preparation with ajo blanco and beetroot sorbet, the signature lamb kebab with smoked eggplant cream and tomato oil, and chicken a la Tunis served with harissa-studded chickpea tomato stew and couscous. “Israeli Chef Raz Shabtai has brought his take on classic Middle Eastern cuisine to diners in sunny Miami,” inspectors wrote in their official notes. For many observers, the star represents more than recognition for a single restaurant. It challenges long-held assumptions that kosher cooking must fit into a separate category from contemporary fine dining. Mutra’s Michelin Star proves the two can coexist. Mutra is the latest restaurant from Israeli-born chef Raz Shabtai, whose career has spanned New York, Tel Aviv, and now South Florida. It isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a tribute to his late grandmother Photo by N.A. Photography

What’s next for Mutra

The Michelin announcement arrives just days before the restaurant unveils a new seasonal menu on June 1.

Built around Shabtai’s latest philosophy of “less is more,” the upcoming menu strips dishes down to their essential ingredients while placing greater focus on technique and product quality.

New offerings will include “Can’t Be Beet!,” a reimagined version of the restaurant’s signature beet dish featuring white Albino beets prepared four ways: sorbet, espuma, ajoblanco, and pickled.

Another addition is “Double or Nothing,” a ravioli doppio featuring mushroom duxelles on one side and vegan feta foam on the other, served alongside Dover sole en papillote with local corn velouté and Calabrian chili oil.

The menu will also introduce Korean Musakhan, a playful interpretation of the classic Levantine dish made with Yemenite lachuch flatbread, overnight short ribs, sumac-pickled onions, Korean vinaigrette, and fresh herbs.