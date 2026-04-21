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Miami might run on cafecitos and croquetas, but let’s be real, this is a sandwich city through and through. As a Miami native, I’ve spent years chasing the kind of bite that stops you mid-conversation, the perfectly pressed Cubano, the overstuffed Italian sub, the deli masterpiece that somehow tastes even better wrapped in paper and eaten in your car. As a shock to those from New York, Chicago, Jersey, or any other sandwich town, Miami is home to ridiculously good sandwiches. From old-school counters that have fed generations to new-school spots going viral for their stacked creations, Miami’s sandwich scene is as layered as the city itself. You’ll find bread baked fresh daily, meats sliced to order, and recipes that pull from Cuban, Italian, Jewish deli, and Latin American traditions, all colliding in one delicious, messy bite. And yes, there are sandwiches here worth driving across the county for, including sitting in I-95 traffic. So whether you’re craving a classic done right or chasing the next cult-favorite spot, consider this your definitive hit list. These are the 16 best sandwich shops in Miami right now, the places locals swear by, the ones that sell out early, and the ones you’ll be thinking about long after the last bite.

Babe’s Meat & Counter is beloved for its Montreal smoked meat sandwich. Babe’s Meat & Counter photo

Babe’s Meat & Counter

What began as a side hustle at farmers’ markets became a full-fledged business for Melanie and Jason Schoendorfer in 2018, when the duo opened Babe’s Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay, expanding the menu to include a curated selection of high-end specialty meats. Today, a butcher counter doubles as a breakfast-and-lunch spot that offers charcuterie, sausages, and sandwiches built around premium cuts. Babe’s is one of the only places in Miami that offers Montreal smoked meat, the Canadian take on Jewish deli pastrami, here served on rye bread with mustard. Also worth the trip: the Cuban with house-roasted pork, and the báhn mì, made with your choice of house-smoked pork or duck bacon. 9216 SW 156th St., Miami; 786-429-1315; babefroman.com.

Coconut Grove bookstore Books & Books serves Miami’s hottest banh mi sandwiches, boba tea, and Vietnamese coffee thanks to its star chefs. Photo by Cleveland Jennings @eatthecanvasllc Banh at Books & Books in the Grove I love Banh in Coconut Grove because it’s tucked inside Books & Books on Main Highway and feels like the ultimate Grove hang, equal parts literary escape and low-key food obsession. The whole place is a vibe, you’re browsing shelves one minute and biting into one of the best banh mi sandwiches in Miami the next. Every ingredient tastes dialed in, from the crisp baguette to the house-pickled veggies and deeply flavorful meats that hit perfectly every time. And whatever you do, order the “Lê Dunk” with short rib and a side of pho broth for dipping, it’s next-level and worth every single bite. 3409 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-477-0866; banhlovesyou.com.

Chèvre Miami serves up artisan sandwiches off Coral Way. Photo by Nicole Danna

Chèvre Miami

Chèvre is a cozy, upscale market where imported meats, cheeses, and gourmet pantry staples double as the stars of an impressive sandwich menu. A handful of signature creations and rotating chalkboard specials showcase the shop’s premium ingredients with serious flair. Standouts include “La Italiana,” layered with mortadella, ricotta, pesto, pistachios, and truffle honey on Sullivan Street bread, and “El Padron,” which pairs paleta Ibérico with award-winning manchego on airy pan de cristal. Don’t leave without one of their mini cheesecakes – creamy, not too sweet, and tucked into a charming wooden box perfect for sharing (or savoring solo). Multiple area locations, including 1295 Coral Way, Miami; 786-332-4128; chevremiami.com.

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Enriqueta’s is best known for its Cubano preparado con croquetas. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop photo

Enriqueta’s

You’ve probably already tried the pan con bistec at Enriqueta’s, the jam-packed Cuban lunch counter/cafeteria that caters to families, workers, and hipsters on the corner of NE 29th Street and Second Avenue in Wynwood. It’s a hearty sandwich crammed with thin slivers of steak, tomato, onion, cheese, and potato sticks. Some say it’s the best pan con bistec in Miami, but you’d be missing out if you didn’t try the Cuban sandwich stuffed with croquetas, which takes the standard Cuban – ham, roast pork, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard between two pieces of bread – and adds a welcome twist of crispy, cheesy croquetas. 186 NE 29th St., Miami; 305-573-4681; enriquetas.com.

New Coral Gables deli Frankie & Wally’s is already a favorite among regulars and locals for its friendly atmosphere, market, and sandwiches. Photo by Andrea Grieco of @mixeats on Instagram Frankie & Wally’s I’m fully obsessed with Frankie & Wally’s because it feels like one of those rare Miami spots where everything is done with intention, from the small-batch ingredients to the sandwiches that literally sell out by mid-afternoon. The “Wally” alone, piled high with perfectly sliced turkey and all the right fixings, is the kind of sandwich that makes you pause mid-bite and appreciate every ingredient. I love that it’s not just a deli, it’s also this beautifully curated market where you can grab tinned fish, snacks, and little finds that make you feel like you’re in a European neighborhood shop. 216 Palermo Ave, Coral Gables; 305-800-3354; frankieandwallys.com.

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A roast beef sandwich from Franky’s Deli Warehouse in Hialeah, Florida Franky’s Deli Warehouse photo Franky’s Deli Warehouse Franky’s Deli Warehouse in Hialeah was named the “Best Sandwich in Florida” by Yelp thanks to its stellar, nearly five-star reviews. Tucked among industrial warehouses off I-75, this local legend has been slinging top-tier sandwiches for over 20 years. Whether you’re a regular or a rookie, you’re greeted like family, and if the 27-sandwich menu feels overwhelming, Frank Diaz and his crew will happily steer you right. Crowd favorites include the classic Italian sub, the fresh-made tuna salad, and the sizzling ribeye cheesesteak. And if you’re smart, you’ll grab a VIP punch card and start working your way to a freebie. 2596 W. 84th St., Hialeah; 305-827-5366; frankysdeli.com.

Hungry Bear is one of the best sandwich shops in Miami Hungry Bear photo Hungry Bear Sub Shop Established in 1979, this three-decade-old Kendall spot specializes in fairly priced, overstuffed cold-cut and hot sandwiches that could power anyone through any day. Hungry Bear, located across the street from Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus, is often filled with students and South Daders in the know, who pack in for Buffalo chicken, grilled honey mustard turkey, fajita steak, meatballs and provolone, and the hulking cold-cut bomb. Two area locations, including 10521 SW 109th Ct., Miami; 305-595-8385; instagram.com/hungrybearkendall.

The “7 a.m. in Milano” sandwich, which is one of Jholano Deli’s most popular sandwiches, will be on the menu at Fratelli by Jholano’s in Downtown Dadeland. Photo by Dereck Arencibia Jholano’s Deli You’d never expect to find delicious sandwiches at an indiscreet apartment building across the street from the University of Miami, but Jholano’s has made waves on social media for good reason. The sandwich shop draws influence from Italy and uses only the best ingredients. Each comes fully loaded with Italian deli-style toppings and is made with either focaccia or strecci doppio bread that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The “7 a.m. in Milano” features focaccia bread, salami, capicollo, burrata, and arugula. No gabagool? No problem. Try the “Jholano,” featuring fig jam, brie, prosciutto di Parma, and mortadella. You’re welcome. 1390 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-661-0177; jholanosdeli.com.

The veggie sandwich is smothered with the shop’s housemade Dijon vinaigrette. Photo by Nicole Danna La Sandwicherie Since 1988, La Sandwicherie has been serving up some of Miami’s most crave-worthy sandwiches, layered with fresh ingredients on crisp baguettes or buttery croissants. Their legendary Dijon vinaigrette ties it all together – so good, you’ll want to grab a bottle. Plus, it’s easy to find your sandwich fix with locations across the city, including Wynwood, Coral Gables, and the original South Beach spot, which has an unbeatable retro vibe. The menu delivers bold flavors in every bite, from French-style tuna salad with artichokes and eggs to the classic “Frenchie” with salami and Brie. Various locations; lasandwicherie.com.

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The Cubanish from Proper Sausage Photo by Alona Abbady Martinez Proper Sausages Since 2013, Freddy and Danielle Kaufmann’s Proper Sausages in Miami Shores has been the neighborhood’s go-to for artisanal sausages and responsibly sourced meats. Their chalkboard menu of grab-and-go sandwiches showcases the same top-quality, antibiotic-free, grass-fed meats they sell in the shop. Served on fluffy Portuguese muffins, options range from sausage, egg, and cheese to pulled pork with slaw and dry-rubbed pork shoulder. Don’t miss creative twists like the “Cubanish” and “Reubenish,” stacked with Berkshire pork, wagyu corned beef, housemade pickles, and kraut. 9722 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 786-334-5734; propersausages.com.

Award-winning Cuban sandwich restaurant Sanguich de Miami Sanguich de Miami photo Sanguich The Cubano at Sanguich may look classic, but every detail is anything but ordinary. The Cuban bread is custom-made in Homestead, the lechón marinated for 24 hours, and the ham brined in-house for a full week – all before being layered with Swiss cheese and pickles, then pressed with a lard-brushed crust. Each bite delivers perfect crunch, melty cheese, and a flavor so rich you won’t even mind the crumbs left on your shirt. Pro tip: This is the spot you recommend visitors go to for a delicious, classic Cuban sandwich. Locations across Miami; 305-539-0969; sanguich.com.

Sarussi Subs’ “Man vs. Food Original” is the ultimate Miami sandwich. Photo by Nicole Danna Sarussi Subs Walk into the original Sarussi Subs on Calle Ocho, and you’re in for the “Man vs. Food Original” – a massive Cuban sandwich that is so epic that it landed on national TV. This OG spot has been slinging its signature subs since 1965, when it first opened as a fusion of Italian, Cuban, and Chinese eats, eventually becoming famous for its over-the-top Cuban sandwich. Piled high with double ham, roasted pork, pickles, mozzarella (a nod to the shop’s pizza roots), and their spicy secret sauce on garlic-buttered Cuban bread, it’s a flavor bomb with serious local cred. Finish the nearly foot-and-a-half beast in one sitting, and you’ll earn a photo on the wall – and probably a well-earned nap. 6797 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-264-5464; sarussisubs.net.

Subby’s Subs is one of the best sandwich shops in Miami Subby’s Subs photo Subbin’ Subs Subbin’ Subs (formerly Subby’s Subs) in South Miami has quietly earned its place as one of Miami’s best sandwich spots thanks to its no-frills vibe and next-level flavor. Every sub is made to order with fresh ingredients, generous portions, and soft bread that holds up to the hearty fillings without falling apart. The menu balances classics like turkey and roast beef with bold, crave-worthy combos stacked with housemade sauces and pickled veggies. It’s the kind of local gem where regulars are known by name, and newcomers leave already planning their next visit. 7370 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 786-933-7732; subbinsubs.com.

The Hawaiian chicken sandwich at Subs on the Run Photo by Nicole Danna Subs on the Run There’s always a line at this counter service-only Miami sandwich shop that offers a variety of super-stuffed hot and cold subs. The lengthy menu ranges from traditional cold subs and salads (chicken, egg, or tuna salad, to be precise) to hot burgers, beef, and chopped chicken subs. That means you can stop in for breakfast for egg-centric sandos like pastrami, egg, and cheese; swing by for a midday meal with their Hawaiian-style sandwich stuffed with chicken, ham, honey-barbecue sauce, and pineapple, or a hearty late afternoon meal with a grilled steak sandwich rife with thin-sliced beef, melted cheese of your choice, and a long list of optional add-on extras. 2801 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-638-4646; subsontheruncorp.com.

Super Subs is one of the best sandwich shops in Miami Phogo by George Arango Super Subs This delicious Bird Road spot, known for its great cheesesteaks, was opened by Roseann Affolter’s parents, Anne Blake and Charles DiBlasi, who retired to Miami in 1977 and set up shop near Homestead Air Force Base. When Hurricane Andrew leveled Super Subs in 1992, Roseann and her husband, Craig, took over and moved the shop to its current home. Every day, as the noon hour creeps up, the place fills with police officers, firefighters, construction workers, and office types in the know. They pile in for hot sandwiches – courtesy of Craig, who says little but grills a lot – such as cheesesteaks, chicken subs, and triple burger subs. 6380 Bird Rd. Miami; 305-665-0990; instagram.com/supersubsetc.