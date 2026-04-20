Miami Butcher Shop Quietly Builds a Premium Meat Empire

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While some of Miami’s newest restaurants chase social media trends, restaurateurs Gabriel Llaurado and Luis Mata have built a reputation by doing the exact opposite. They’ve focused on quality over flash and on making great meat accessible to everyone.

That philosophy has helped turn their modest Miami butcher operation into a growing South Florida brand. They now boast seven butcher shops, two restaurants, and a café. However, this is an unlikely success story. Llaurado came from computer science, his business partner Mata from finance, and neither had a formal background in butchery. Both were born in Venezuela but raised in Miami, a city they still consider home and where they chose to build the business.

Now, the successful pair has expanded their neighborhood steakhouse, Wagyu Bar, into a larger, more polished space in the old Cafe Vialetto space in Coral Gables. And while the expansion may look seamless from the outside, the path to get there was anything but.

Meat N’ Bone evolved into a highly curated selection that now spans more than 400 cuts and products across beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and game. Meat N’ Bone photo

Building a Butcher Shop Without a Playbook

Back in 2014, while cooking together at home one night, the duo came to a realization: finding consistently good meat in Miami wasn’t easy.

“There was a big gap in access to quality proteins, as well as in education around them,” Llaurado shares with New Times. “You could buy something at the grocery store, but you didn’t really know what you were getting. Labels like ‘grass fed’ and ‘pasture raised’ are often misleading or loosely regulated, leaving most consumers without a clear understanding of what they were actually buying.”

Recognizing the opportunity, the pair started Meat N’ Bone, a small butcher operation focused on quality, transparency, and access. They started with about 40 products, sourcing from top-of-the-line farms across the country, and shipping back to Miami.

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“We were doing deliveries, packing everything ourselves. Very humble beginnings,” Llaurado says.

Over time, that small project evolved into a highly curated selection of meats. It now spans more than 400 cuts and products across beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and game, with something for nearly every budget. Today, that can mean Japanese A5 wagyu, lamb from Australia, domestic beef from the Midwest, African tiger prawns, or even camel burgers… and a business that’s built a following well beyond Miami.

Walk into one of their butcher shops, and you’ll likely get a quick rundown on marbling scores, sourcing, or how to cook a specific cut. The Wagyu Bar photo

Meat for Every Budget

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From the start, the goal was to offer a range. “At Meat N’ Bone, you can go all the way up to Japanese A5 Kobe, or you can have a domestic Wagyu from Colorado that’s still high quality. The idea is that good meat shouldn’t feel out of reach.”

That philosophy also applies to their restaurants. The menu is broad (sometimes overwhelmingly so) because it’s built around choice. “We don’t want to be the place where you come once, spend $1,000, and never come back,” Llaurado says. “We want you to try something, enjoy it, and then come back and explore something else.”

The Wagyu Bar is an extension of the butcher shop, offering customers the option to buy meat to take home or have it prepared for them. The Wagyu Bar photo

An Alternative to the Modern Steakhouse

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The restaurant side came almost by accident, when a small Coral Way space opened up during the pandemic.

The idea was to make it an extension of the butcher shop, giving customers the choice to buy meat to take home or stay and have it prepared for them. Because they owned the product, they could make the margins work. Rather than build a traditional steakhouse, they created a neighborhood spot where the meat could lead.

That approach is a major contrast to many of Miami’s newer steakhouses, where design and ambiance often take center stage. “You go to some places, and you’re paying for the multi-million dollar build out,” Llaurado says. “For us, the focus is the food. The show is the meat.”

The new restaurant has a larger and more polished space that’s noticeably more elevated The Wagyu Bar photo Introducing Wagyu Bar 2.0 The original Wagyu Bar, which opened in 2021, was small, casual, and unfussy. Parking on Coral Way was limited, the setup was simple, and over time, it built a loyal following. The new Wagyu Bar in Coral Gables along Le Jeune is a clear step up. It has a larger, more polished space that’s noticeably more elevated than the original yet still approachable, plus a full bar and ample nearby parking. The steak list runs from a $35 U.S. ribeye to A5 Japanese wagyu, with most cuts landing well into the hundreds, including cuts from cattle raised on specialized diets like olives or wine. The Wagyu nigiri, lightly torched tableside, takes a rich cut and makes it feel a bit lighter. The tartare, served over avocado and meant to be mixed at the table, makes it more fun and interactive. And for something more casual, there are also $24 lunch plates with steak, rice, quinoa, or greens.

To help make those choices easier, the company developed its own 12-level grading system to break down differences in quality The Wagyu Bar photo Teaching Customers What They’re Eating For Meat N’ Bone, education matters just as much as accessibility. Walk into one of their butcher shops, and you’ll likely get a quick rundown on marbling scores, sourcing, or how to cook a specific cut. To help make those choices easier, the company developed its own 12-level grading system to break down differences in quality. In simple terms, the more marbling, the rarer (and more expensive) the cut. The system has since been trademarked after other restaurants and shops began using it. The company website also includes video tutorials, along with ratings and customer tips on how to cook each cut, which comes in handy for more specialized items like Thanksgiving turkey or whole lamb.

The steak list runs from a $35 U.S. ribeye to A5 Japanese wagyu, with most cuts landing well into the hundreds, including cuts from cattle raised on specialized diets like olives or wine. The Wagyu Bar photo Beyond Coral Gables As the restaurant side grows, the original space hasn’t been left behind. The former Wagyu Bar location has been reworked into Meat N’ Bone Kitchen, a more casual, all-day café where customers can still pick up meats to cook at home or go for something quick like burgers, sandwiches, or even breakfast. The brand now also includes Casa Wagyu in Hallandale Beach, a more upscale dining room with a brighter, more polished feel. That growth hasn’t come without setbacks. In late 2024, a fire destroyed the company’s main Miami facility, disrupting operations during the busy holiday season. Orders were delayed, systems had to be rebuilt, and production was temporarily relocated. The response from the community, though, was immediate. Customers reached out, placed orders anyway, and even showed up to help clean up, while local partners stepped in to keep things running. It was a difficult stretch, but it reinforced something the founders had already believed: the business may be built on meat, but its strength comes from the people around it.