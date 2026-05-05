Popular NYC Bakery to Open in Boca Raton This Spring

Popular NYC bakery Black Star Bakery & Cafe will open in Boca Raton at Royal Palm Place this spring 2026 with its viral coffees and pastries.

Black Star Bakery and Cafe, a wildly popular New York City coffee shop and bakery mini-chain, is making its South Florida debut in downtown Boca Raton this spring. According to Boca Daily News, the bakery will take over a space at Royal Palm Place near the corner of SE First Street and Plaza Real South. Royal Palm Place is the open-air dining and retail district at the center of downtown Boca, a stretch that runs along SE First Street and Plaza Real South. It’ll be its first-ever location outside of New York. Black Star is the first New York bakery to commit to a space there, while its chain’s sixth location overall and its first outside New York. It currently has popular shops across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Rotating specials include options such as a breakfast burrito, a Belgian waffle, and a scrambled-egg plate with sriracha. Black Star Bakery & Cafe photo What’s on the Menu Coffee is the star of the show. Black Star offers a full espresso menu, along with iced drinks and specialty options. The food menu features options like bagel and croissant sandwiches filled with egg and cheese, smoked salmon, and avocado. Rotating specials include options such as a breakfast burrito, a Belgian waffle, and a scrambled-egg plate with sriracha. The New York outposts are also known for their staff memorizing regulars’ orders.

A Decade Across the Five Boroughs

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Dan and Odehel Magor opened the first Black Star in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2014. Over the following decade, the brand grew to five locations, three in Manhattan and outposts in Brooklyn and Queens.

The company calls each location a “branch.” Part of the concept is that every branch is designed to feel part of its neighborhood. Odehel is an architect by trade and handles every interior herself, often featuring large windows, porcelain counters, and an outdoor patio or backyard.

An opening date for the Boca location has not been announced, the brand’s social media account has been sharing construction photos from inside the space, and the owners have hinted at a 2026 opening timeline.

Black Star Bakery and Cafe. Royal Palm Place, SE First St. and Plaza Real South, Boca Raton; blackstarbakery.com. Opening date TBD