Shops & Markets

Miami’s Viral Swedish Candy Shop Expands to Coconut Grove

Miami’s viral Swedish candy shop will open in Coconut Grove on Saturday, May 9, featuring its famous self-serve candy wall.
By Olee FowlerMay 7, 2026
Miami’s viral Swedish candy shop, ScandyCandy, will open in Coconut Grove on Saturday, May 9, with its candies and self-serve candy wall.

ScandyCandy photo
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Less than a year after selling out its entire inventory in just nine days, popular candy import ScandyCandy is expanding.

The Swedish pick-and-mix candy shop is opening its second Miami-area location at 3119 Commodore Plz. in Coconut Grove. It’ll have a grand opening set for Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m. The first 20 customers through the door will receive $30 in store credit.

Customers scoop their own candy by weight, just as they would at a candy shop in Stockholm.

ScandyCandy photo

The Candy Wall

The concept is similar to its Coral Gables sister location, featuring a pick-and-mix wall of Swedish candy imported from Sweden. Think Swedish candy, most of it from BUBS, the gummy brand that dominates candy shops across Sweden.

Offerings include “Fizzy Skulls,” “Cool Cola Skulls,” “Blueberry Raspberry Bombs,” and pear-shaped gummies. Sour options run heavy. Some of the popular ones include “Tutti Frutti Rombs,” “Sour Cherry,” “Pinky Skull Sour,” as well as vegan picks like the “Veggie Fizzy Skulls.”

The big draw here is that the candy contains no artificial dyes or high-fructose corn syrup. Customers scoop their own candy by weight, just as they would at a candy shop in Stockholm.

The Swedish pick-and-mix candy shop is opening its second Miami-area location in Coconut Grove.

ScandyCandy photo

From Helsingborg to Commodore Plaza

Brothers Calle and Wille Olsen grew up in Helsingborg, a coastal city in southern Sweden, where lördagsgodis — aka “Saturday candy” — was a weekly ritual. Every weekend, they would get a few dollars, a bag, and a wall of bins to fill. When the Olsens moved to the U.S., first to Los Angeles and then to Miami, they couldn’t find anything that came close.

They launched ScandyCandy as an online operation in 2024 and opened their first physical store on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in August 2025. The response was not what anyone had planned, with lines stretching out the door and the store going viral on TikTok. What was supposed to be a month’s worth of inventory was gone in nine days. The Coral Gables location had to temporarily shut down to restock and has been open since.

The Coconut Grove store is on Commodore Plaza, a short strip of restaurants and shops in the center of the Grove’s village. The brothers are promising more surprises on social media on opening day.

ScandyCandy. 3119 Commodore Plz., Miami; scandycandy.store. Grand opening Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Food Alerts: Miami Bites newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Keep Miami New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Miami New Times free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

Loading latest posts...