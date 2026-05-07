Miami’s Viral Swedish Candy Shop Expands to Coconut Grove

Miami’s viral Swedish candy shop, ScandyCandy, will open in Coconut Grove on Saturday, May 9, with its candies and self-serve candy wall.

Less than a year after selling out its entire inventory in just nine days, popular candy import ScandyCandy is expanding. The Swedish pick-and-mix candy shop is opening its second Miami-area location at 3119 Commodore Plz. in Coconut Grove. It’ll have a grand opening set for Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m. The first 20 customers through the door will receive $30 in store credit.

Customers scoop their own candy by weight, just as they would at a candy shop in Stockholm. ScandyCandy photo The Candy Wall The concept is similar to its Coral Gables sister location, featuring a pick-and-mix wall of Swedish candy imported from Sweden. Think Swedish candy, most of it from BUBS, the gummy brand that dominates candy shops across Sweden. Offerings include “Fizzy Skulls,” “Cool Cola Skulls,” “Blueberry Raspberry Bombs,” and pear-shaped gummies. Sour options run heavy. Some of the popular ones include “Tutti Frutti Rombs,” “Sour Cherry,” “Pinky Skull Sour,” as well as vegan picks like the “Veggie Fizzy Skulls.” The big draw here is that the candy contains no artificial dyes or high-fructose corn syrup. Customers scoop their own candy by weight, just as they would at a candy shop in Stockholm.

The Swedish pick-and-mix candy shop is opening its second Miami-area location in Coconut Grove. ScandyCandy photo From Helsingborg to Commodore Plaza Brothers Calle and Wille Olsen grew up in Helsingborg, a coastal city in southern Sweden, where lördagsgodis — aka “Saturday candy” — was a weekly ritual. Every weekend, they would get a few dollars, a bag, and a wall of bins to fill. When the Olsens moved to the U.S., first to Los Angeles and then to Miami, they couldn’t find anything that came close. They launched ScandyCandy as an online operation in 2024 and opened their first physical store on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in August 2025. The response was not what anyone had planned, with lines stretching out the door and the store going viral on TikTok. What was supposed to be a month’s worth of inventory was gone in nine days. The Coral Gables location had to temporarily shut down to restock and has been open since. The Coconut Grove store is on Commodore Plaza, a short strip of restaurants and shops in the center of the Grove’s village. The brothers are promising more surprises on social media on opening day. ScandyCandy. 3119 Commodore Plz., Miami; scandycandy.store. Grand opening Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m.