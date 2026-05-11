Restaurants

Beloved South Miami Breakfast Spot Closes After 28 Years

A longtime South Miami breakfast spot has suddenly closed after 28 years in business, shocking local customers who cherished it.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarMay 11, 2026
Beloved South Miami breakfast spot Einstein Bros. Bagels has suddenly closed after 28 years in business, shocking longtime local customers.

Einstein Bros. Bagels photo
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Before Miami became obsessed with hand-rolled, New York-style bagels, viral schmears, and waiting 45 minutes for an everything bagel B.E.C. sandwich, there was one spot that quietly held down South Miami for nearly three decades. You may have heard of the spot (sarscasm). It was Einstein Bros. Bagels on South Dixie Highway.

And now, after 28 years, it’s closed for good.

The longtime shop at 5946 S. Dixie Hwy. has officially closed, according to handwritten signs taped to the windows reading, “This location is permanently closed.” For generations of Miamians, especially those of us who grew up in the area before the city’s bagel renaissance exploded with places like El Bagel, H&H Bagels, and PopUp Bagels, Einstein was the bagel spot. It wasn’t the best, but it was dependable, familiar, and somehow always busy.

This spot was part of the rhythm of South Miami life.

Einstein Bros. Bagels photo

A South Miami Landmark

As a Miami native, I can tell you this isn’t just another chain restaurant closing. This spot was part of the rhythm of South Miami life. I can’t even imagine driving from Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay past South Miami on U.S. 1 without stopping in traffic right in front of it. (If you know, you know.) When the Denny’s closed along Biscayne earlier this year, we were equally crushed.

Locals and college students alike would stop by Einstein before class at UMiami. After doctor appointments. Before work. After a long night out. Weekend soccer games. Hungover Sundays. It was one of those places that became so woven into your routine that you stopped noticing it was there until, suddenly, it wasn’t.

Reports are currently mixed on whether it plans to reopen in the future

Einstein Bros. Bagels photo

Wait… Is It Really Gone?

The closure also comes with a little confusion. While the storefront signs say the location is permanently closed, its Google listing still says “temporarily closed.” Yelp claims the restaurant will reopen on January 1, 2027. So far, no official explanation has been given about whether this is truly the end or if there’s some future relocation in the works.

Still, for longtime customers, it feels final.

DJ Alex Gutierrez shared an emotional tribute on Facebook

DJ Alex Gutierrez photos

Weekend Lines and Vanilla-Hazelnut Coffee

Before Miami became a full-blown bagel town, this Einstein was packed every weekend. The line would snake toward the door with families grabbing baker’s dozens, high school kids ordering egg sandwiches, and regulars who had the same standing coffee order for years. It wasn’t flashy. Nobody was posting it on TikTok. However, that’s almost what made it feel more Miami. It belonged to us, locals.

One longtime customer, DJ Alex Gutierrez, shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, describing his nearly decade-long ritual of arriving at 5:55 every morning for vanilla-hazelnut coffee. Over time, he wrote, the employees became familiar faces, the customers became part of an unspoken little community, and the routine became part of life itself.

“Like DJing without headphones. Like arroz without sal,” he wrote about missing it during trips away from Miami.

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Regardless if the bagels were good or not, spots like these created a sense of community

Einstein Bros. Bagels photo

Another Piece of Old Miami Gone

That’s exactly what places like this become after enough years. They’re not just restaurants; they’re personal landmarks.

In a city constantly buzzing about hot openings, the next import from New York or Los Angeles, and the next viral food craze, it’s easy to overlook the places that quietly carried neighborhoods for decades. But for many South Miami natives, this Einstein wasn’t just where you grabbed breakfast. It was part of growing up.

And now, just like that, another piece of “old Miami” is gone. (Check out our list of “old Miami” gems to support while they’re still here.)

Einstein Bros. Bagels South Miami. 5946 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-668-6260; einsteinbros.com. Now closed.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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