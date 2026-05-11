Beloved South Miami Breakfast Spot Closes After 28 Years

Audio By Carbonatix
Before Miami became obsessed with hand-rolled, New York-style bagels, viral schmears, and waiting 45 minutes for an everything bagel B.E.C. sandwich, there was one spot that quietly held down South Miami for nearly three decades. You may have heard of the spot (sarscasm). It was Einstein Bros. Bagels on South Dixie Highway.
And now, after 28 years, it’s closed for good.
The longtime shop at 5946 S. Dixie Hwy. has officially closed, according to handwritten signs taped to the windows reading, “This location is permanently closed.” For generations of Miamians, especially those of us who grew up in the area before the city’s bagel renaissance exploded with places like El Bagel, H&H Bagels, and PopUp Bagels, Einstein was the bagel spot. It wasn’t the best, but it was dependable, familiar, and somehow always busy.
A South Miami Landmark
As a Miami native, I can tell you this isn’t just another chain restaurant closing. This spot was part of the rhythm of South Miami life. I can’t even imagine driving from Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay past South Miami on U.S. 1 without stopping in traffic right in front of it. (If you know, you know.) When the Denny’s closed along Biscayne earlier this year, we were equally crushed.
Locals and college students alike would stop by Einstein before class at UMiami. After doctor appointments. Before work. After a long night out. Weekend soccer games. Hungover Sundays. It was one of those places that became so woven into your routine that you stopped noticing it was there until, suddenly, it wasn’t.
Wait… Is It Really Gone?
The closure also comes with a little confusion. While the storefront signs say the location is permanently closed, its Google listing still says “temporarily closed.” Yelp claims the restaurant will reopen on January 1, 2027. So far, no official explanation has been given about whether this is truly the end or if there’s some future relocation in the works.
Still, for longtime customers, it feels final.
Weekend Lines and Vanilla-Hazelnut Coffee
Before Miami became a full-blown bagel town, this Einstein was packed every weekend. The line would snake toward the door with families grabbing baker’s dozens, high school kids ordering egg sandwiches, and regulars who had the same standing coffee order for years. It wasn’t flashy. Nobody was posting it on TikTok. However, that’s almost what made it feel more Miami. It belonged to us, locals.
One longtime customer, DJ Alex Gutierrez, shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, describing his nearly decade-long ritual of arriving at 5:55 every morning for vanilla-hazelnut coffee. Over time, he wrote, the employees became familiar faces, the customers became part of an unspoken little community, and the routine became part of life itself.
“Like DJing without headphones. Like arroz without sal,” he wrote about missing it during trips away from Miami.
Another Piece of Old Miami Gone
That’s exactly what places like this become after enough years. They’re not just restaurants; they’re personal landmarks.
In a city constantly buzzing about hot openings, the next import from New York or Los Angeles, and the next viral food craze, it’s easy to overlook the places that quietly carried neighborhoods for decades. But for many South Miami natives, this Einstein wasn’t just where you grabbed breakfast. It was part of growing up.
And now, just like that, another piece of “old Miami” is gone. (Check out our list of “old Miami” gems to support while they’re still here.)
Einstein Bros. Bagels South Miami. 5946 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-668-6260; einsteinbros.com. Now closed.