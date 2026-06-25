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Miami Marlins find the viral pup who just wanted a hot dog

The dog that went viral at a Miami Marlins game for looking longingly at another pup eating a hot dog has been identified.
By Olee FowlerJune 25, 2026
After a dog went viral at a Miami Marlins game for looking longingly at another pup that was eating a hot dog, its owner has been Identified.

New Times artist conception via X @Marlins / Instagram @jonahthecunucu
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At the Miami Marlins’ Bark at the Park night on Monday, June 22, a couple in the stands shared a hot dog with their dog.

One row back, another dog sat watching — well-behaved and stoically devastated. Good Morning America covered it. MLB called it “the pure embodiment of disappointment and jealousy.” By Tuesday, the Marlins had posted a “Wanted” ad to find him.

Good news: They found him. His name is Jonah. And he is indeed a good boy.

One dog, no Frank

Monday’s game was already its own kind of chaos.

More than 8,000 members of Scotland’s Tartan Army — in Miami for the 2026 World Cup, with a match against Brazil on Wednesday — had taken over loanDepot park for the Marlins’ game against the Texas Rangers.

The supporters had spent the prior week in Boston, taking over Fenway Park for a “Scotland Day” game and running the Sam Adams Taproom out of Boston Lager, before marching south.

Bark at the Park coincided with the “Tartan Army” takeover at the Marlins game

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Bagpipers led the procession roughly one and a half miles from Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho. Injured Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour threw the first pitch. “No Marlins, no party” rang through the stands.

Attendance hit 20,008, the eighth-highest crowd of the Marlins’ season. And also on hand, Bark at the Park, of course. Dogs famously love loud music and bagpipes, so the timing was impeccable — almost as brilliant as scheduling Bark at the Park on the same day as 2023’s “ultimate fireworks show.”

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Wanted: A Very Good Boy

The Marlins posted a “Wanted” ad on social media featuring a freeze-frame of Jonah’s face and one offer: “a dream day at loanDepot park.” What exactly that entails, the Marlins haven’t specified. It’s safe to assume hot dogs are involved. @petermsilveira replied with a photo of a tan, tongue-out dog. “Found him! Name: Jonah. Hobbies: Catching fly balls, chasing squirrels, eating ice cream. Would love to come back for a dream day @loanDepotpark!”

Jonah watched a stranger, and that stranger’s dog eat a hot dog without making a scene. He just sat there and stared. That kind of composure, at a stadium filled with bagpipes and 8,000 singing Scotland supporters, counts for something.

By dog standards, that’s very dignified. The least loanDepot park can do is give him a day.

loanDepot Park. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com/marlins. Bark at the Park events continue through the 2026 season.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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