Miami Marlins find the viral pup who just wanted a hot dog

After a dog went viral at a Miami Marlins game for looking longingly at another pup that was eating a hot dog, its owner has been Identified.

At the Miami Marlins’ Bark at the Park night on Monday, June 22, a couple in the stands shared a hot dog with their dog. One row back, another dog sat watching — well-behaved and stoically devastated. Good Morning America covered it. MLB called it “the pure embodiment of disappointment and jealousy.” By Tuesday, the Marlins had posted a “Wanted” ad to find him. Good news: They found him. His name is Jonah. And he is indeed a good boy.

It's tough seeing others live out your dream 🐶🌭 pic.twitter.com/iMSgfb2AaN — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026 One dog, no Frank Monday’s game was already its own kind of chaos. More than 8,000 members of Scotland’s Tartan Army — in Miami for the 2026 World Cup, with a match against Brazil on Wednesday — had taken over loanDepot park for the Marlins’ game against the Texas Rangers. The supporters had spent the prior week in Boston, taking over Fenway Park for a “Scotland Day” game and running the Sam Adams Taproom out of Boston Lager, before marching south.

Bark at the Park coincided with the “Tartan Army” takeover at the Marlins game Nicole Lopez-Alvar Bagpipers led the procession roughly one and a half miles from Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho. Injured Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour threw the first pitch. “No Marlins, no party” rang through the stands. Attendance hit 20,008, the eighth-highest crowd of the Marlins’ season. And also on hand, Bark at the Park, of course. Dogs famously love loud music and bagpipes, so the timing was impeccable — almost as brilliant as scheduling Bark at the Park on the same day as 2023’s “ultimate fireworks show.”

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Wanted: A Very Good Boy

The Marlins posted a “Wanted” ad on social media featuring a freeze-frame of Jonah’s face and one offer: “a dream day at loanDepot park.” What exactly that entails, the Marlins haven’t specified. It’s safe to assume hot dogs are involved. @petermsilveira replied with a photo of a tan, tongue-out dog. “Found him! Name: Jonah. Hobbies: Catching fly balls, chasing squirrels, eating ice cream. Would love to come back for a dream day @loanDepotpark!”