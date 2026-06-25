Miami Marlins find the viral pup who just wanted a hot dog

Audio By Carbonatix
At the Miami Marlins’ Bark at the Park night on Monday, June 22, a couple in the stands shared a hot dog with their dog.
One row back, another dog sat watching — well-behaved and stoically devastated. Good Morning America covered it. MLB called it “the pure embodiment of disappointment and jealousy.” By Tuesday, the Marlins had posted a “Wanted” ad to find him.
Good news: They found him. His name is Jonah. And he is indeed a good boy.
One dog, no Frank
Monday’s game was already its own kind of chaos.
More than 8,000 members of Scotland’s Tartan Army — in Miami for the 2026 World Cup, with a match against Brazil on Wednesday — had taken over loanDepot park for the Marlins’ game against the Texas Rangers.
The supporters had spent the prior week in Boston, taking over Fenway Park for a “Scotland Day” game and running the Sam Adams Taproom out of Boston Lager, before marching south.
Bagpipers led the procession roughly one and a half miles from Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho. Injured Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour threw the first pitch. “No Marlins, no party” rang through the stands.
Attendance hit 20,008, the eighth-highest crowd of the Marlins’ season. And also on hand, Bark at the Park, of course. Dogs famously love loud music and bagpipes, so the timing was impeccable — almost as brilliant as scheduling Bark at the Park on the same day as 2023’s “ultimate fireworks show.”
Wanted: A Very Good Boy
The Marlins posted a “Wanted” ad on social media featuring a freeze-frame of Jonah’s face and one offer: “a dream day at loanDepot park.” What exactly that entails, the Marlins haven’t specified. It’s safe to assume hot dogs are involved. @petermsilveira replied with a photo of a tan, tongue-out dog. “Found him! Name: Jonah. Hobbies: Catching fly balls, chasing squirrels, eating ice cream. Would love to come back for a dream day @loanDepotpark!”
Jonah watched a stranger, and that stranger’s dog eat a hot dog without making a scene. He just sat there and stared. That kind of composure, at a stadium filled with bagpipes and 8,000 singing Scotland supporters, counts for something.
By dog standards, that’s very dignified. The least loanDepot park can do is give him a day.
loanDepot Park. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com/marlins. Bark at the Park events continue through the 2026 season.