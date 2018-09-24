Unlike Joan Jett’s Music, Bad Reputation Doesn’t Cut Deep Enough

Kevin Kerslake’s Bad Reputation attempts to reveal the visionary mind underneath Joan Jett’s black shag. Like most documentaries about artists, Kerslake assembles archival clips and exclusive interviews into a linear timeline. But what’s unexpected is that much of Jett’s story, here, gets told by her producer and best friend Kenny Laguna, whose relationship with the rock priestess illuminates some of the dark spots in her history. Too bad, then, that even Laguna’s input doesn’t get to the heart of Jett’s essence, as Bad Reputation comes off more as a fanboy’s declaration of reverence to the queen rather than an interrogation of one of the most iconic women in music.

I’m not asking for Jett (née Larkin) to get grilled or for deeper, darker secrets to be exposed, just for interview questions with more depth. And I’m curious how much say Jett herself had in the final cut. For instance, her Runaways bandmate Cherie Currie shows up for an interview, which might have offered a counterpoint to Jett’s memories of that epochal teen rock group’s beginnings. The two now have a cordial, warm relationship, but certainly present different accounts of their now-deceased manager and producer Kim Fowley and how it all went sour. (The Runaways’ Jackie Fuchs has alleged that Fowley raped her, a charge her bandmates have not all corroborated.) I found myself simultaneously pleased that Kerslake didn’t devolve that section of interviews into some kind of catfight, like what the clickbait press might enjoy, but also disappointed by the shallowness of what’s onscreen and curious about just how much Jett is comfortable revealing, all these years later, about that blazingly short period of her teenage years. Still, Kerslake could at least have asked: “How do you feel about Kim Fowley now, and what negative or positive things did you learn from him?”

But that’s a larger issue with documentaries made by people who admire their subjects too dearly. They’re so often so happy to gush over their heroes in these kinds of films that they forego the rigorous questioning that might elicit thoughtful or enlightening responses. Journalists are much better at that, but journalists don’t get the access given to an insider/fan like Kerslake, a director of music videos and documentaries.