GableStage's White Guy on the Bus Confronts Racism Head-On

In the play White Guy on the Bus, one character asks, “What is a melting pot? You throw stuff in, and eventually, it boils over.”

And for Michael Leeds, that line illustrates why the play is such a good fit for GableStage at the Biltmore.

“Miami is such a melting pot,” says Leeds, the director of GableStage’s latest production, penned by Bruce Graham. “And in a political climate where racism is constantly stoked to further divide the country, all of us were eager to use our creativity to dig into a piece that isn’t afraid to show... the possible consequences of our actions.”