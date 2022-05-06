Support Us

Where to Watch the 2022 Miami Grand Prix

May 6, 2022 8:00AM

Race to the finish line at these Miami Grand Prix watch parties.
Like Miami Art Week and Miami Tech Month before it, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, happening this weekend at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium, seems set to become another staple local event. It's really just another excuse to party, spend money, promote crypto, and host exclusive events with who-do-know-here vibes.

But who can blame a local or tourist for wanting to take advantage of some themed fun?

So for those who want to take part in the action but aren’t willing to drop big bucks for a ticket to the race track (Sunday start-line seats are going for up to an eye-watering $14,000 a pop), plenty of places around Miami are hosting race-day watch parties at much more reasonable price points.

Miami Speed Week at Bayfront Park

The weekend-long event (not sure why the organizers call it “week”) at Bayfront Park is being put on by EnagageLive and claims to be the “biggest and best celebration converging everything racing and entertainment.” It will have interactive activities — like virtual F1 races, motorcycle simulators, and a pretend pit stop challenge — DJs, meet-and-greets with former racers, exhibits from favorited street artists like Atomik, and a live broadcast of the race on Sunday. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamispeedweek.com. Tickets cost $30 to $150 via tixr.com.

Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace

Swarm and Us Weekly are hosting this event at Wynwood Marketplace. It will have an official Formula One merchandise shop, photo ops with F1 cars, a race day stream of the track at Hard Rock, VR racing simulators, several food vendors, a kids' zone, and a takeover by NYC nightclub Nebula at the Deck featuring acts like Alesso and Bassjackers (the Nebula events aren't free, though). Noon to 3 p.m. through Sunday, May 8, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; racingfanfest.com. Admission is free.

Miami Race Weekend at Freehold

This Wynwood hot spot will have guest DJs throughout the weekend, including Walshy Fire, Goldroom, and Whethan. But on race day Sunday, it's hosting a viewing party with an open bar and special drinks beginning in the afternoon. You are free to come in and watch the F1 action on the screens, but if you want to enjoy the open bar, it's a $40 upcharge. 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP; open bar tickets cost $40 via posh.vip.

Big Race Viewing Party at Hyde Beach

Between the SLS Brickell and South Beach locations, the hotel brand is putting on four days of events to celebrate the Miami Grand Prix Race, including poolside DJ parties, an event hosted by Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, and a dining experience with Dario Cecchini. But the week culminates poolside at Hyde Beach at the SoBe hotel with the Big Race Viewing Party. If you happen to be a Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmember, you can access the Sapphire Lounge, which features select complimentary beverages, starting at noon. Noon to 2 a.m. Sunday, May 8, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. For reservations, email [email protected].

Miami Racing Week Riverside Experience Finale at the Wharf Miami

On Sunday, the Wharf Miami is hosting a racing-day watch party, complete with giant screens with sound so you don't miss the action. There will also be live activation and photo ops, including a custom One:1 supercar. And from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy $30 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz. Noon to 1 a.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Emmalyse Brownstein
Miami Race Week

