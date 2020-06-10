Where to Donate in Support of Miami's Black Community

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, the world's attention has homed in on the persistent issue of institutionalized racism. One way allies can show solidarity with the black community is by providing long-term financial support for black-centered organizations, and those that champion civil rights, prison reform, and empowerment.

Here is a list of some Miami groups to which you can donate, along with the resources they provide and website links.

100 Black Men of South Florida

100 Black Men of South Florida was founded in 1989 by business, public affairs, and government leaders who shared the common goal of improving the quality of life for blacks and other minorities. The organization has launched several programs in an effort to further its purpose: countering professional stagnation and political and economic disenfranchisement. Initiatives include the Dr. Harold Guinyard Leadership Academy, a specialized program that develops young leaders and provides counseling. Donate via 100blackmensf.org/donations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida Greater Miami Chapter

The American Civil Liberties Union defends and advocates for individual rights and personal freedoms. The Greater Miami chapter is the largest in the state and is dedicated to ensuring equality and justice in Miami-Dade County. Issues include voting rights, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights. Civil-rights violations can be reported to miamiaclulegalpanel@gmail.com. If you are in need of legal assistance or know of someone who is, consult the ACLU of Florida’s suggested assistance contact list. Donate via aclufl.org/en/donate.

Black Girls Code

Founded by Kimberly Bryant, Black Girls Code provides girls of color with opportunities to learn key skills in technology and computer programming. The organization holds workshops across Miami, empowering young women from ages 7 to 17 to enter the tech marketplace as builders and creators. The organization needs funds for equipment, computer science experts, and mentors/workshop assistants. Donate via blackgirlscode.com/donations.

Black Girl Ventures

Black Girl Ventures supports black and brown female-identifying entrepreneurs by providing them with the financial capital to grow their tech-enabled businesses and giving them access to education and leadership development. Its annual BGV Pitch Competition uses audience crowdfunding to determine the winner. Donations help fuel new chapters in new cities. Applications to pitch for funding can be sent via blackgirlventures.org/apply-to-pitch. Donate via blackgirlventures.org/donate.

Black Lunch Table

The Black Lunch Table, a collaboration between artists Jina Valentine and Heather Hart, is an oral-history archiving project. Since its inception in 2005, BLT has created spaces for critical dialogue among people of color on topics affecting their communities. BLT aims to foster candid conversations and fill gaps in current historical records. Projects such as the Wikipedia Edit-a-thons mobilize collective authoring of articles on the lives and works of black artists. Its archives are available to all visitors on their web page. Black artists are central to all facets of the organization, and donations go toward paying them. Donate via donorbox.org/blacklunchtable.

Democratic Black Caucus of Florida

The organization seeks to maintain and gain black power across economic, political, social, and educational spheres. It aims to educate and mobilize voters in the black community at large to get black issues addressed within the Florida Democratic Party. Donate via paypal.com.

Dream Defenders



Dream Defenders was founded in April 2012 after the killing of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman. Its mission is to “bring social change by training and organizing youth and students in nonviolent civil disobedience, civic engagement, and direct action while creating a sustainable network of youth and student leaders.” Dream Defenders has several organized bodies in South Florida, known as “Squadds,” including a Miami chapter. Each Squadd member is asked to pay membership dues. Donate via secure.actblue.com.

Engage Miami

Engage Miami works to promote civic education among young people so they know how to exercise civic power. The nonprofit’s mission is to register voters, spread civic knowledge, and empower the next generation of leaders. Volunteers take part in organizing activities from helping plan voter guides to coordinating community events. Donations sustain the essential individuals that are behind the nonprofit. Donate via engage.miami/donate.

(F)empower Bail Out

(F)empower Bail Out is a volunteer-run organization that carries out mutual aid work and pays for bail. Its mission is to end money bail, as part of the Free the Block Movement. If you need help, know of someone who does, or want to volunteer, you can email the collective at info@fempowerbailout.org. Donate via paypal.me/freethemall.

Florida Innocence Project

The Innocence Project of Florida, one of more than 60 independent organizations in the Innocence Network, was founded in 2003 to help innocent prisoners in Florida obtain their freedom. Its main objectives are to screen and investigate cases, secure DNA testing, and advocate for the release and/or exoneration of individuals whose cases present evidence of innocence. The organization also provides transitional and aftercare services to those released and advocates for criminal justice reform. The Innocence Project provides free legal representation, so it depends on charitable donations to support its work. Donate via floridainnocence.org/donate-online-now.

For the Gworls

For The Gworls is a New York-based collective that helps the black transgender community pay for rent, medication, affirmative surgery, and other emergency needs. In the wake of COVID-19, the group has launched an emergency relief fund that provides funds nationally and internationally for black trans people to pay for transportation or to fill their prescriptions and copays. People in need of support must reach out to the organization via Instagram, where they are added to a waitlist. FTG will then crowdfund on their behalf, and transfer the money to the recipient via Cashapp, Paypal or Venmo. To apply, fill out this form. Donate via linktr.ee/forthegworlsparty.

LGBTQ Fund



The LGBTQ Fund posts bonds to secure the safety and liberty of individuals in U.S. jails and immigration facilities, as well as raising awareness of the epidemic of LGBTQ over-incarceration. If you are in need of help or know someone who is, call 786-233-8969 or e-mail info@lgbtqfund.org. Donate via lgbtqfund.org/donate.

The Loveland Therapy Fund



The Loveland Therapy Fund provides financial assistance to black women and girls seeking therapy on a national level. Through partnerships with Therapy for Black Girls and the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network — both with participating therapists in Miami — Therapy Fund recipients in Miami and South Florida can gain access to mental-health professionals who provide culturally competent services to black women and girls. To apply for financial assistance find an application here. Donate via flipcause.com.

The Miami-Dade Branch of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

For more than a century, the NAACP has worked to secure political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The objectives of the NAACP include securing civil rights on a federal, state, and local basis; instructing people on their constitutional rights; and facilitating lawful action when those are obstructed. The organization has an active chapter in Miami. Donations go toward paying workers and organizers, as well as other resources. Donate via miamidadenaacp.com.

The New Florida Majority



Through on-the-ground organizations, the New Florida Majority aims to center legislative conversations and policies on those who have historically been oppressed. Its campaign in 2020 has focused on voting rights, immigration reform, fighting mass incarceration, and women’s rights. Donate via newfloridamajority.org/support/donate.

The Okra Project — International Grocery Fund



The Okra Project works to provide free and nutritious meals to black trans people experiencing food insecurity. Its International Grocery Fund initiative is a monthly fundraising effort that allocates small, $40 grants to black trans people anywhere in the world to buy urgently needed food supplies. Donate via paypal.me/btsf.

Power U Center for Social Change



Power U’s central mission is to organize and develop the leadership of black and brown youth and black women in South Florida so that “they may help lead the struggle to liberate all oppressed people.” Its current work includes dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline in Miami-Dade and ending state violence. Donations go toward sending members of the organization’s leadership to national training sessions and sustaining youth leadership development. Donate via poweru.org/donate.