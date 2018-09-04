Third Horizon Film Festival Returns With Radical Documentaries

It's no secret that a prevailing Cuban influence thrives on in Miami. But over the years, the metropolitan area long celebrated for its diverse identity has welcomed a growing expansion of multicultural films, music, and art from more than solely Cuba, now including many of its Caribbean neighbors.
This steady, bold rise of Caribbean-Miami infusion is honored in the upcoming Third Horizon Film Festival. Returning for its third edition, the festival will kick things off Thursday, September 27, to Sunday, September 30.
Intent on shaking things up this year, the screening lineup is made up of nearly all documentaries. “Given the fractured political moment we continue to find ourselves in globally, we’ve decided to foreground radical and empathetic filmmaking voices,” says Jonathan Ali, Third Horizon’s director of programming.” These, he says, are “films that focus on the struggles of the marginalized against traditional structures of power.”
That theme connects plenty of 2018’s Third Horizon Festival features across the board. Teddy award-winning Bixa Travesty, about the Afro-Brazilian artist and activist Linn de Quebrada, is one of the many movies to look out for. Recent New York Latino Film Festival Best Documentary Voices of the Sea is also a must-see with its depiction of poverty-stricken Cuban villagers escaping to the U.S.
Making waves in the film community is Khalik Allah’s Black Mother, which will have its Florida premiere on the first night of the festival at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Indie Wire describes Black Mother as offering the “immersive qualities of installation art,” as it dives into the spirit of human experience through the lens of generations of Jamaicans, from priests to street prostitutes.
Other highlights showcased will be at the O Cinema Wynwood, where work by a legion of up-and-coming Caribbean talents will be shown. 1950: The Nationalist Uprising investigates the after-effects of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Uprising on a handful of citizens lives, and A focus on Walter Rodney is a series of documentaries covering the late, influential Guyanese activist. Also being spotlighted is Rodell Warner, a Trinidadian artist whose visual art can be seen on the festival poster, website, and flyers.
Closing off the weekend-long event will be Sprinter, Best Narrative Feature
Founded by Third Horizon, a Miami-based collective of Caribbean creatives, the festival declares a stronger than ever mission to “speak truth to power,” in reaction to the “exclusion of minority communities worldwide.”
Third Horizon 2018 Caribbean Film Festival. Thursday, September 27, through Sunday, September 30, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12 to $33 via thirdhorizonfilmfestival.com.
