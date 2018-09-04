Third Horizon Film Festival Returns With Radical Documentaries

It's no secret that a prevailing Cuban influence thrives on in Miami. But over the years, the metropolitan area long celebrated for its diverse identity has welcomed a growing expansion of multicultural films, music, and art from more than solely Cuba, now including many of its Caribbean neighbors.

This steady, bold rise of Caribbean-Miami infusion is honored in the upcoming Third Horizon Film Festival. Returning for its third edition, the festival will kick things off Thursday, September 27, to Sunday, September 30.

Intent on shaking things up this year, the screening lineup is made up of nearly all documentaries. “Given the fractured political moment we continue to find ourselves in globally, we’ve decided to foreground radical and empathetic filmmaking voices,” says Jonathan Ali, Third Horizon’s director of programming.” These, he says, are “films that focus on the struggles of the marginalized against traditional structures of power.”