Queer Women's Group This Girls Lunchbox Offers Space, Acceptance, and Snacks

Launched in June of 2017 by artists Octavia Yearwood and Najja Moon, This Girls Lunchbox (TGL) began as a quest of sorts: both knew that there were lesbian, bisexual, and queer women living in Miami, but couldn’t seem to find them within the sprawling confines of the city. From that initial inquiry and conundrum, TGL was born as a membership club and “a space for all queer womxn to convene.”

LGBTQ women in Miami have often been regulated to special nights in transitory spaces that are not especially inviting to queer women of color. TGL has tried to address these issues, and what started as a monthly gathering at Yearwood’s Little Haiti apartment has since grown exponentially, both in terms of the number of members and what inclusion really means.

“A lot of our growth has to do with being more intentionally invested in the LGBTQIA community and learning the language used by folks these days,” says Moon. “It’s less about sexual orientation and more about gender identity and what to do when you don’t fit into a narrow binary.”