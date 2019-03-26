 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Vivian Caccuri, TabbomBass (2016), installation view at 32nd Bienal de São Paulo.EXPAND
Vivian Caccuri, TabbomBass (2016), installation view at 32nd Bienal de São Paulo.
Courtesy of the artist

TabomBass at Faena Aims to Turn Miami Music Week on Its Head

Neil Vazquez | March 26, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

For the past couple of years, the Faena District has turned its Miami Music Week programming on its head. Instead of the typical DJ set, packed with airhorns, dazzling light show, and hordes of aficionados packed in cramped, dimly lit venues, Faena stages "anti-concerts."

Equal parts experiential art experience, modern-day ritual, and soundscape installation, this year's performance, TabomBass by Vivian Caccuri, aims to create an open space for exploration.

"I think Faena Art’s programming during Music Week since our inception has served as a platform that allows for the party or social happening to be the raw material for artistic creation," curator Zoe Lukov says. "From Alejandro Guzman’s Bochinche performance in 2017, Noche de Brujas lineup of last year, and now Vivian Caccuri’s TabomBass, we have created space to explore the in-between or gray area between contemporary art and musical practices."

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Providing a backdrop of stacked speakers draped in candles, Caccuri designed a piece to act as a stage for local and international musicians to improvise for short segments over an African baseline — creating an active dialogue between the recorded beats and live music. The beats were composed by artists from the city of Accra, Ghana, while Caccuri was in country researching the roots of Brazil's ethnic musical heritage.

Vivian Caccuri, TabbomBass (2016)EXPAND
Vivian Caccuri, TabbomBass (2016)
Courtesy of the artist

The slave trade brought many west Africans to Brazil in the 18th and 19th centuries. One of their cultural imports that survives to this day, and can still be felt on the streets of any city, is syncopated dance rhythms imbued within Brazilian music. In 1835, Accra received groups of African-Brazilians who fled the Malê Revolt, a slave rebellion that took place in Salvador. Descendants of these refugees are known to this day as Taboms. With roots in the African diaspora in Latin America, Caccuri aims to create dialogues between nationalities and time periods.

"I’m interested in providing the space for a sound experience that is unlike any other during Music Week," Lukov says. "We are invited to listen and respond to sounds from around the world within the context of contemporary art and to reimagine the ways that they have the power to move our bodies, reflect our histories and tell our stories."

Thanks to Faena's partnerships with Absolut Elyx and Winter Music Conference, which will take place at the Faena Forum this year, the event is free and open to the public. Audiences are encouraged to come in any time between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. to sample music from Ghanaian artist Yaw P, as well as locals like Tama Gucci, Thotiana, Paperwater, and Suzi Analogue, among others.

TabomBass. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Faena Forum, 3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com. Admission is free.

 
Neil Vazquez is an arts and entertainment writer who works at the intersection of highbrow and lowbrow A Miami native and Northwestern University graduate, he usually can be found sipping overpriced coffee, walking his golden retriever, or doing yoga.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: