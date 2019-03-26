TabomBass at Faena Aims to Turn Miami Music Week on Its Head

For the past couple of years, the Faena District has turned its Miami Music Week programming on its head. Instead of the typical DJ set, packed with airhorns, dazzling light show, and hordes of aficionados packed in cramped, dimly lit venues, Faena stages "anti-concerts."

Equal parts experiential art experience, modern-day ritual, and soundscape installation, this year's performance, TabomBass by Vivian Caccuri, aims to create an open space for exploration.

"I think Faena Art’s programming during Music Week since our inception has served as a platform that allows for the party or social happening to be the raw material for artistic creation," curator Zoe Lukov says. "From Alejandro Guzman’s Bochinche performance in 2017, Noche de Brujas lineup of last year, and now Vivian Caccuri’s TabomBass, we have created space to explore the in-between or gray area between contemporary art and musical practices."