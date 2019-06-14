Spinello Projects Reopens in Allapattah With "Within Time"

This past Sunday, amidst rain, traffic, and congestion, one of Miami's best-known galleries reopened in Allapattah. Anthony Spinello is the name behind Spinello Projects, a contemporary art venue that for the past couple of years has focused on work representing marginalized communities, with a deeply political bent. His new space is located on the second floor the Gesamtkunstwerk Building, on the corner of NW Seventh Avenue and 29th Terrace, and plays host to the inaugural exhibition, "Within Time."

The title of the show is not just a reference to the combined works on display by Eddie Arroyo and Agustina Woodgate on the occasion of their participation in the Whitney Biennale. It's also a nod to the local gallery that has blossomed from its humble roots, starting in a Midtown apartment building in 2005, into an internationally recognized hub of talent.

"My gallery practice has been quite nomadic," says Spinello. "To date, I have set up shop in ten spaces within Wynwood, the Design District, Upper Eastside, and Allapattah."

Walking through the bougainvillea covered entrance, attendants came upon a narrow set of rickety steps leading to a landing with a large-scale acrylic piece by Arroyo that highlights the community resistance to Little Haiti's gentrification. The piece comes from Arroyo's Developer's Survey series as an ongoing conversation between Miami and New York that features communities in both locations as they face increasing socio-economic challenges. The piece addressing Little Haiti feels especially relevant, as it not only welcomes guests to the new space but is exhibited in a gallery once located at the gentrified borders of the very same neighborhood. It shows that the gallery is not unaware of the effects of gentrification in Miami and elsewhere.

EXPAND Installation view of "Within Time" Photo by Diana Larrea, courtesy of Spinello Projects

"I've actually moved back to Allapattah within the same building I had my gallery in from 2012–2015," the gallerist explains. "Nonetheless, Allapattah is not a gentrification safe zone. It's been going through a similar process of gentrification, like Little Haiti, Little Havana, Downtown, and others."

One of Arroyo's pieces directly tackles the activism that's taken place around cultural institutions, addressing the membership on museum boards of directors and the sources of institutions' funding. Whether it's the Guggenheim's involvement with the Sackler family, who have come under scrutiny for their ownership of Purdue Pharma, the company that marketed and sold OxyContin, or the Whitney Museum's VP Warren B. Kanders, who owns a manufacturer that supplied tear gas used by immigration and customs officials to subdue migrants at the southwestern border, museums have been put on notice.

Moreover, both Woodgate and Arroyo both signed on to an open letter calling on the Whitney to remove Kanders. When asked about their participation in the same institution's lauded Biennale, Woodgate said, "These events become avenues for bringing the institutional politics forward, uncovering the level of entanglement through which cultural production is ruled by today. It is not about participating or not, but how we participate that matters."

EXPAND Installation view of "Within Time" Photo by Diana Larrea, courtesy of Spinello Projects

In the current exhibition, Woodgate is exhibiting a wall-clock sculpture from her National Time series entitled Work Out. The piece consists of a network of eight synchronized clocks representing an eight-hour workday. The hands of the clocks are lined with sandpaper that slowly scrape away the numbers as time passes. It's meant as an allegory to what Woodgate refers to as the "master/slave" relationship that schools, offices, factories, and other workplaces, have used since the Industrial Revolution to prop up institutional structures.

"Within Time" both marks the return of one of Miami's most promising local galleries back on the scene and comments on the tumultuous climate for the arts at large. After years of programming large gallery shows, as well as coordinating projects outside the space like last year's Free! art fair, Spinello is streamlining and simplifying by coming back to his roots. If past success is any indication of what's to come, his new home will be filled with of-the-moment pieces imbued with a woke sensibility.

"We will be opening the season in September with the debut solo exhibition by Miami-based painter Jared McGriff," says Spinello. "[For Basel] we'll have group exhibition entitled 'Landscape Painting' featuring new works by Eddie Arroyo, Franky Cruz, Cara Despain, Nash Glynn, and Agustina Woodgate."

"Within Time." Through July 31 at Spinello Projects at the Gesamtkunstwerk Building, 2930 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; spinelloprojects.com. Admission is free.