Santa welcomes you to his forest.EXPAND
Santa welcomes you to his forest.
Photo by Karli Evans

Santa's Enchanted Forest Will Open Next Week Despite Recent Fire

Carolina del Busto | October 25, 2018 | 8:30am
Earlier this week, Santa’s Enchanted Forest experienced an on-property fire with a blaze so large that it could be seen from the Palmetto Expressway. But that measly fire isn't putting a damper on this holiday season. Santa's will proceed business as usual and open next Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue public information officer, Lt. Kristen Miller, the fire department received a call at 7:29 p.m. Sunday evening regarding a fire that had started on the property of Santa's Enchanted Forest. Several units were dispatched and the fire was quickly extinguished. "At the time of the incident, there was speculation of it being an electrical fire," Miller says. "After further investigation, we can confirm that the cause was indeed electrical and most of the damage was in the bushes of the park."

The fire began in the bushes within the park and was quickly contained so there were no injuries or property damage.

New Times reached out to Santa's and a representative by the name of Brando responded via email saying, "The fire was small, maybe 20 feet, and didn't impact anything. No one was able to determine what caused it."

However, LD Buddy Cormican, director at Santa's, replied to a comment on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday, October 23, saying, "Battery scooter rental up in smoke." The response came after a friend had inquired about Buddy's safety and asked what had happened. The official cause is less specific and being labeled strictly as an "electrical fire."

Brando also confirmed that the fire will not impact Santa's scheduled opening day of November 1. In fact, the show will go on with a grand opening tree-lighting ceremony. Here's hoping those lights are flame resistant.

Santa's Enchanted Forest. Grand opening tree-lighting ceremony 5 p.m. Thursday, November 1, at 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; santasenchantedforest.com. The park will remain open through January 6, 2019.

