Santa's Enchanted Forest Will Open Next Week Despite Recent Fire

Earlier this week, Santa’s Enchanted Forest experienced an on-property fire with a blaze so large that it could be seen from the Palmetto Expressway. But that measly fire isn't putting a damper on this holiday season. Santa's will proceed business as usual and open next Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue public information officer, Lt. Kristen Miller, the fire department received a call at 7:29 p.m. Sunday evening regarding a fire that had started on the property of Santa's Enchanted Forest. Several units were dispatched and the fire was quickly extinguished. "At the time of the incident, there was speculation of it being an electrical fire," Miller says. "After further investigation, we can confirm that the cause was indeed electrical and most of the damage was in the bushes of the park."