Artist Judy Chicago Sends the Design District Up in Smoke

Feminist artist Judy Chicago is known for her mixed-media installations. This week, she’s taking things to another level with an extension of her current exhibition on view at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami. Chicago will debut a new, site-specific smoke piece titled A Purple Poem for Miami in the heart of the Miami Design District.

Chicago started her work in pyrotechnics in the late 1960s to feminize the atmosphere at a time when the Southern California art scene was made up mostly of men. From 1968 to 1974, Chicago created a series of fireworks pieces that involved site-specific performances around California. Some pieces, like one named Atmospheres, were designed to reconstruct and lighten the landscape by inserting a feminine voice into the environment.