F1 Festival Zooms Into Miami With Test Runs, Mark Ronson and Diplo

In South Florida, people who think they’re hotshots zoom by their fellow drivers on roads all the time.

But this weekend, some actual hotshots in truly fast AF vehicles are coming to town to wow us all. The F1 Festival made its world debut earlier this year in Shanghai, subsequently hitting London; Marseille, France; and Milan, Italy.

And now, Miami is set to host the final fest of the year.

“It’s all about getting the younger generation and families into the F1 vibe,” says Charlotte Fourest , a consultant for the F1 Festival based in the South of France. “Everywhere we have been, people have been so impressed, getting to experience it all.”

So, what exactly will you experience at the F1 Festival? Basically, everything that makes a Formula One race awesome — except a big ol ' competitive race itself. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 20, there will be live car runs from Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault Sport Formula One Team along Biscayne Boulevard. A handful of renowned drivers (names TBA) will also be on-site for interviews.

“We have a lot of surprises for everyone, for drivers and performances,” Fourest says. “So, stay tuned, for sure.”

EXPAND The streets of Miami are ripe for speed and donuts as the final F1 Festival of 2018 rolls into town. Courtesy of F1 Festival

Closing out Saturday, the new project between Mark Ronson and Diplo, known as Silk City, will rock Miami for the very first time. Sunday’s festivities are anchored by a live screening of the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix, taking place in Austin, Texas.

Throughout the weekend, if you want to feel the rush yourself, there will be F1 simulators and even a Pirelli Pit Stop Challenge, where you can try to change out a set of wheels as quickly as possible.

There will also be grub and beverages galore to keep race fans happy at a Hard Rock Food Village and Heineken bar.

Like the hella-fast rides that will soon own our streets, this weekend is sure to zoom by.

But have no fear, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is well in the works for 2020. So you may want to take the festival for a spin this year (and maybe in 2019 too, according to Fourest ) before the big race arrives in a couple of years.

F1 Festival. Noon. Saturday, October 20, and Sunday, October 21, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; formula1.com. Admission is free.