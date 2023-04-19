Primary's Show Is All About Springtime and Childlike Wonder

It's a sunny Saturday afternoon, and the brightness of the day spills into the concrete fortress that is Primary, the gallery in Little Haiti. The space smells of fresh palo santo, and the vibrations are warm and welcoming.
Owners Books Bischof and Cristina Gonazlez are readying the room ahead of the opening reception of their latest exhibition, "Spring." On view through the end of the month, the exhibition features work by 15 artists: Adam Beris, Tess Bilhartz, Sarah Bedford, Miranda Byk, Corydon Cowansage, Douglas de Souza, Laura Findlay, Kevin Ford, Alanna Hernandez, Sally Jerome, Claudia Keep, Rose Nestler, Ben Sanders, Aaron Michael Skolnick, and Lina Tharsing.
Bischof moves about the space and expertly lists each artist and their place of residence as he passes by their work.
He explains how the selection of the artists and their work stems from long conversations with Gonzalez and their third partner, artist Typoe Gran. "We then find a similar thread, and then we see them from there."
As Bischof sits to write the announcement for the group show, he reflects on spring and what the season means — and brings. It's a slow and almost romantic time of year. Flowers bloom, cloud-watching is a must, and the days get warmer and slower. He writes a line about his 2-year-old daughter coming home with a small pot she filled with soil and seeds. "Will it ever sprout?" he ponders.
In spring 2021, when Bischof and Gonzalez were newly navigating the world of parenting, they presented the group show "Can't Wait to Meet You." The exhibition was curated wholly with their latest addition top of mind.
"It's the simple things [in life], and we were just looking for ways to illustrate those feelings."
The various works all share the space beautifully. Their placement on the exposed brick walls is entirely intentional.
While most of the works are small, a pair of paintings demands your attention. Hanging on the back wall are two large green canvases. The works, titled Landmark and Boxcars, is by artist Adam Beris. It's evident from afar the greenery is a grassy field, and the pops of colors are flowers. Upon closer inspection, you find little trinkets hidden in the blades of green paint. A little discarded pink pompom. A tiny green army man.
These pieces instantly transport you to a moment in your youth when you may have picked up a tiny toy horse, played with it until your heart's content, and left it forgotten somewhere in the green. How many toys were left abandoned in a field? How many strangers stepped over your once-loved plastic lion until it was completely buried under the dirt?
"Have you ever been to the park and accidentally stepped on a little kid's toy?" Bischof asks. "You don't have to have a kid to know that experience. I just found [Beris' paintings] so perfect for this show."
Stare long enough, and you'll answer your own queries.
Primary is already gearing up for their season closer: the debut of artist Avery Pack.
"You've never heard of him. No one has ever heard of him. It's his debut," says Bischof excitedly. His eyes widen as he recalls the first studio visit with Pack. "He's an amazing painter and kind of prolific. It's wild work. It's different. You can't say that his work looks like anybody else's."
Art lovers can meet Avery and check out his solo show starting May 6.
"You know what?" Bischof says, recalling one particular line from the show description for "Spring." He smiles as he sees his daughter giggling and running around outside. "It sprouted."
"Spring." On view through Sunday, April 30, at Primary, 7410 NW Miami Ct., Miami; primaryprojects.org.