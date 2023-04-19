Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Primary's Show Is All About Springtime and Childlike Wonder

April 19, 2023 8:00AM

Adam Beris' Landmark and Boxcars
Adam Beris' Landmark and Boxcars Primary photo
It's a sunny Saturday afternoon, and the brightness of the day spills into the concrete fortress that is Primary, the gallery in Little Haiti. The space smells of fresh palo santo, and the vibrations are warm and welcoming.

Owners Books Bischof and Cristina Gonazlez are readying the room ahead of the opening reception of their latest exhibition, "Spring." On view through the end of the month, the exhibition features work by 15 artists: Adam Beris, Tess Bilhartz, Sarah Bedford, Miranda Byk, Corydon Cowansage, Douglas de Souza, Laura Findlay, Kevin Ford, Alanna Hernandez, Sally Jerome, Claudia Keep, Rose Nestler, Ben Sanders, Aaron Michael Skolnick, and Lina Tharsing.

Bischof moves about the space and expertly lists each artist and their place of residence as he passes by their work.

He explains how the selection of the artists and their work stems from long conversations with Gonzalez and their third partner, artist Typoe Gran. "We then find a similar thread, and then we see them from there."

As Bischof sits to write the announcement for the group show, he reflects on spring and what the season means — and brings. It's a slow and almost romantic time of year. Flowers bloom, cloud-watching is a must, and the days get warmer and slower. He writes a line about his 2-year-old daughter coming home with a small pot she filled with soil and seeds. "Will it ever sprout?" he ponders.

In spring 2021, when Bischof and Gonzalez were newly navigating the world of parenting, they presented the group show "Can't Wait to Meet You." The exhibition was curated wholly with their latest addition top of mind.
click to enlarge
Installation view of "Spring" at Primary
Primary photo
"Spring," says Bischof, is almost like a continuation of that group show from two years ago. This time, however, the emphasis is on a softer tone while still harnessing the power of renewal and growth that comes with springtime.

"It's the simple things [in life], and we were just looking for ways to illustrate those feelings."

The various works all share the space beautifully. Their placement on the exposed brick walls is entirely intentional.

While most of the works are small, a pair of paintings demands your attention. Hanging on the back wall are two large green canvases. The works, titled Landmark and Boxcars, is by artist Adam Beris. It's evident from afar the greenery is a grassy field, and the pops of colors are flowers. Upon closer inspection, you find little trinkets hidden in the blades of green paint. A little discarded pink pompom. A tiny green army man.

These pieces instantly transport you to a moment in your youth when you may have picked up a tiny toy horse, played with it until your heart's content, and left it forgotten somewhere in the green. How many toys were left abandoned in a field? How many strangers stepped over your once-loved plastic lion until it was completely buried under the dirt?

"Have you ever been to the park and accidentally stepped on a little kid's toy?" Bischof asks. "You don't have to have a kid to know that experience. I just found [Beris' paintings] so perfect for this show."
click to enlarge
Rose Nestler, Still Life with Flowers
Primary photo
Armed with the insight that a common denominator for the works is the notion of childhood and innocence, it impacts how you view each piece. Is the grayscale leather bouquet by artist Rose Nestler simply a gorgeous collection of flowers, or does its dark color combination represent something more sinister? Are the foamy waves of Kevin Ford's pink ocean concealing a deeper truth?

Stare long enough, and you'll answer your own queries.

Primary is already gearing up for their season closer: the debut of artist Avery Pack.

"You've never heard of him. No one has ever heard of him. It's his debut," says Bischof excitedly. His eyes widen as he recalls the first studio visit with Pack. "He's an amazing painter and kind of prolific. It's wild work. It's different. You can't say that his work looks like anybody else's."

Art lovers can meet Avery and check out his solo show starting May 6.

"You know what?" Bischof says, recalling one particular line from the show description for "Spring." He smiles as he sees his daughter giggling and running around outside. "It sprouted."

"Spring." On view through Sunday, April 30, at Primary, 7410 NW Miami Ct., Miami; primaryprojects.org.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.
Contact: Carolina del Busto

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
It's a Great Date to Elevate

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation