World Padel Tour Kicks Off 2022 Season in Miami

February 22, 2022 8:00AM

A padel-meets-lifestyle experience lands in Miami this week.
Watch out tennis, pickleball, badminton, and all other racquet-assisted sports — it's padel's time to shine.

"Padel combines the fast-paced play of squash with the elegance of tennis," says Wayne Boich, chairman and CEO of Boich Investment Group, one of the principal organizers of the Miami Padel Open, sponsored by Blockchain.com. "Played on a smaller court with walls, it's a more forgiving sport, allowing multiple levels and ages to complete together. Padel also has a unique social component because it is played only as doubles, which makes it more fun for everyone."

Also: It's very popular globally.

Upward of 20 million people now duke it out on padel courts each year, making it one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. Padel is most popular in Spain, which breeds the bulk of pro players and amateur interest.

"Miami is a natural home for the Miami Padel Open for a number of reasons, but primarily because padel has taken off as a sport here faster than anywhere in the country," Boich explains. "Couple that with its origins in Spain, dominance in places like Argentina, Mexico, Italy, and other Latin American markets, and you have an organic home in Miami's diverse landscape."

At the inaugural Miami Padel Open — scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, through Sunday, February 27, at Island Gardens — count on fast-paced action from the world's top-ranked male and female players mixed with a heaping dose of undeniable Miami flair.

The grounds include a 2,000-person, open-air venue where the tournament's key matches will be played. Seventy-six individual VIP boxes will surround the court. A curated shopping village and culinary delights from the likes of Pura Vida and Benh Mi complement the vibe.

Starting on Thursday, there will be post-event performances following the last match each day. Confirmed acts include Rick Ross (February 24), Ludacris (February 25), Gianluca Vacchi (February 26), and Wyclef (February 27). Also worth noting, padel lover and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler serves as the tournament's honorary chairperson.

Boich says tickets are moving quickly.

"We knew we had something special, but when we launched ticket sales, we sold 50 percent of our weekend inventory in 48 hours," he says. "At this point, the weekend has under 100 tickets left for sale."

Boich notes that tickets do remain for weekday sessions.

Will we see a Miami Padel Open in 2023?

"We believe this event has the chance to become one of the signature sporting events in Miami," Boich says. "Beyond South Florida, we foresee there being multiple padel tournaments across the country, and we are working hard to make that a reality. While we are focused on the event, we are more interested in the growth of the sport we love. This is just the beginning."

Miami Padel Open. Tuesday, February 22, through Sunday, February 27, at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami; miamipadelopen.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

