Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art returns to the University of Miami.EXPAND
The annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art returns to the University of Miami.
Photo by Mitchell Zachs

Nearly Seven Decades In, the Beaux Arts Festival's Mission Is Stronger Than Ever

Chris Malone | January 15, 2020 | 10:00am
AA

With the madness (and overpriced potassium) of Art Basel now in Miami’s rear-view mirror, museums and galleries all around the city are gearing up for another year of exhibitions that highlight both up-and-coming and established artists. First up for 2020: the 69th-annual Beaux Arts Festival, which is taking over the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum on Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19.

Each year, the Beaux Arts organization invites young artists to their long-running Festival of Art as a way of providing space and visibility to those who otherwise might not have it. Accessing a captive audience is crucial for any artist seeking to broaden their name recognition, and in a world where word of mouth is a key means to that end, gatherings like Beaux Arts have become increasingly important for local artists.

The festival began as a simple “Clothesline Sale” in 1951, and was named for the volunteers using clotheslines to display locally made works on the sidewalk in front of the Lowe Art Museum, which was still a gallery at the time. A lot has changed since the inaugural festival, but the volunteers' roles haven't: Beaux Arts is still 100 percent volunteer-run.

Beaux Arts’ mission since its founding has been to support the museum laying at the heart of UM’s campus. The subsequent decades have seen the organization create a handful of events and initiatives designed to further that aim. 

Woodworking artist Tim Carter won a 1st place prize at last year's Beaux Arts Festival of Art and will be exhibiting his work again at this year's festival.EXPAND
Woodworking artist Tim Carter won a 1st place prize at last year's Beaux Arts Festival of Art and will be exhibiting his work again at this year's festival.
Photo by Mitchell Zachs

Take, for example, the Student Artist Showcase, which joined the Festival of Art weekend festivities back in 2002. The festival’s location on a prestigious university’s campus makes it a natural venue for young students to present their work and simultaneously give them a goal to work towards as they pursue their craft into adulthood; the Student Artist Showcase, then, was created as a way of providing them a platform and an early start. Several hundred middle and high school students submit their work to the juried art contest, which awards cash prizes along with spots in the Lowe Museum throughout the weekend in addition to a Best in Show award.

Today, the Festival of Art stands as South Florida’s oldest juried art festival. This year’s show will feature over 200 exhibitors from all around the world, spanning more than ten mediums and award $20,000 in cash prizes. The work on display at the festival goes beyond just traditional oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, or even 3D media like ceramics and glass: jewelry vendors, for example, will enjoy a large presence at Beaux Arts this year, while local photographers like Bill Brothers and Armando Colls will be presenting their work spotlighting the beauty and subtlety of Miami and beyond.

Despite bringing artists who hail from all around the country (and the world) much like Basel and other related art fairs, Beaux Arts continues to foster a homegrown, Miami-centric energy that's proved crucial to its survival over the decades. Local support of events is necessary for them to endure, and festivals like Beaux Arts weekend have ensured Miami art can be enjoyed by more than just the upper crust.

Beaux Arts Festival of Art. 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, on Stanford Drive and the Foote University Green at the University of Miami; beauxartsmiami.org. Admission is free.

