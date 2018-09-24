Forward Motion Dance Festival Brings Dancers of All Abilities to the Stage

Respect. Equality. Inclusion. These are tenets that should be upheld in all facets of life. Karen Peterson, founder and artistic director of Karen Peterson and Dancers, is working for dancers with disabilities to be respected and included in the contemporary dance world. September 26 through 29, the inaugural Forward Motion International Festival and Conference of Physically Integrated Dance, which Peterson founded and organized with Susan Caraballo and Robert Rosenberg, will explore the inclusive dance form and challenge popular conceptions of disability, beauty, and artistry.

“[Physically integrated dance] is only 30 years old [in the United States], and the third generation of inclusive dancers, teachers, and choreographers have worked very hard to be accepted into the mainstream world of contemporary dance,” Peterson says. “The focus of bringing people together and not dividing one another is needed now more than ever in our society. Our shared common language, not pity or empathy, is the key to the success of integrated dance. ‘How do you move, how do I move, and how can we move together?’ should be practiced by all.”

Funded by grants from the Knight Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, the four-day festival consists of a conference with panel and roundtable discussions on topics such as representation of individuals with disabilities in the arts and media and choreographic approaches for physically integrated dance companies; dance workshops by leading physically integrated dance companies Candoco Dance Company from London and Axis Dance Company from San Francisco; and performances by four physically integrated dance companies, Candoco, Axis, REVolutions Dance, and Karen Peterson and Dancers.