The Ten Best Labor Day Weekend Parties in Miami

Stop pounding on that keyboard, jackhammering, or whatever it is you do for work. Labor Day weekend is coming up fast, and it's time to party on a Monday.

Established as a federal holiday in 1894, Labor Day is about celebrating the contributions and achievements of the American worker. So grab a beer or pop some champagne Monday, September 2. You've earned it. Here are the best Labor Day weekend parties happening in Miami this year.

EXPAND Claptone hits the decks at Space Saturday night. Photo by Sabrina Feige

Friday, August 30

The weekend officially starts Friday evening, and Club Space is wasting no time. It’s gonna be quite a party at the downtown hot spot during the long weekend, kicking off with performances by Boris Brejcha on the Terrace, Chris Liebing at the Ground, and Jason Rauly and Jeremy Ismael at Floyd. Saturday, enjoy sets by Claptone and Joris Voorn. 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Weekend passes cost $80 to $150.

The Wharf is taking you on a cross-country road trip this Labor Day weekend. The Wharfin’ Around the USA: Food & Wine Festival will offer food, entertainment, and tunes from nine unique American regions, including the Northwest, New England, and the Midwest. To help you explore, the Wharf will offer a road map for you to stamp completed destinations. Once you visit them all, you'll get a free commemorative T-shirt. Safe travels! Friday through Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Saturday, August 31

When people think of Miami pool parties, they envision a bunch of babes in white bikinis and dudes in white linen shirts. All-white will be the dress code at the informatively named Nautilus All White Pool Party Saturday afternoon. Enjoy sounds by DJs Gabe, Kaos, Ariel Assault, Melo, and Rob Dinero. Carmen Luvana will host, and Herradura Tequila and Papa’s Pilar Rum will serve specialty cocktails. 1 p.m. Saturday at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20.

Kick it old-school with a '90s and '00s party. Each month at the Oasis, Day la Soul delivers classic hip-hop, reggae, and R&B jams in an approachable, cozy setting. This party is sponsored by SocialXchange Miami — a social network for Miami’s young professionals, influencers, and tastemakers — so if you haven’t been to one of its parties, you might as well try it during the long weekend. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 360 NE 62nd St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15, and tables cost up to $140.

Sunday, September 1

The Citadel has you covered all weekend with yummy treats and events such as a rooftop sesh by DJ Mikee D at Friday night at 8. But the best day of LDW 2019 appears to be Sunday, with drink specials all day, a free workout from Fitspot at 10 a.m., and brunch-time tunes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. courtesy of DJ Kaisa. 11 a.m. Sunday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND It's good vibes all around at SLS Brickell this Sunday. SLS Brickell

Buenas vibras means "good vibes," and that’s just what you’ll get at SLS Brickell this Sunday. The final installation of its ultrapopular summer pool party, Buenas Vibras, will deliver fresh poolside beats till 9 p.m. Depending upon how baller you want to be, there are options for tables, daybeds, and cabanas. 1 p.m. Sunday at SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20, and cabanas cost up to $1,500.

The Drip is looking pretty hip for Sunday afternoon. The National Hotel’s locally renowned pool party is always full of Insta-worthy floaties, oversize games, and good vibes. If you’re looking to lounge long-term, splash couches for five people start at just $100 total. 5 p.m. Sunday at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15, and tables cost up to $140.

If it’s Afrobeats you crave late Sunday night, the Fairwind Hotel is the place to be for LDW. The Miami Beach spot will host a Nothin’ but Afrobeats party through 4 a.m. Labor Day. Sure, you don't usually stay up till 4 in the morning on a Monday, but now is the time! DJ Baboo and Dozzy Ross will provide the beats. 11 p.m. Sunday at Fairwind Hotel, 1000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free before midnight and then up to $20.

Monday, September 2

For revelers with kids, the Labor Day Reggae Splash Festival is a jammin’ option. Anchoring this multifaceted spectacle at Gro Wynwood will be performances by Inner Circle, Amara la Negra, 4th & Orange, Hymn Marley, and many other acts. One guest will win an all-inclusive, four-day/three-night hotel stay at Jewel Paradise Cove in Jamaica. Your ticket enters you into the raffle, so good luck! 2 p.m. Monday at Gro Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $30.

The party that started at SLS Brickell Sunday will move to SLS South Beach Monday. Hyde Beach is renowned for its Retreat Fridays, and for Labor Day, the spot will host a special Retreat Monday. Expect some of the most delicious cocktails on the coast and beats by resident DJ Danny Stern. 6 p.m. Monday at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Daybeds and cabanas start at $744.