The Ten Best Hotels for a Staycation in Miami

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

We're all way past due for a little chill time.

With travel stilled because of the pandemic — your U.S. passport is pretty useless right now — there's a great alternative right in your own backyard.

Sure, Miami has unbearable traffic and the summers are brutal, but living in paradise does have its perks. For instance, a safe and tranquil staycation is just an Uber ride away.

And because tourism is way down, hotels are offering deals for residents. So take advantage and have one of these hotels be the base of your next Miami staycation.

1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

833-625-3111

1hotels.com 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach833-625-3111



You deserve to be on top of the world. At the 1 Hotel South Beach rooftop pool — which is perched 18 stories above Miami Beach’s white sands — you feel precisely like that. For further unwinding, there are three other on-site pools, the Bamford Wellness Spa, and totally rad regular events like full moon rituals, spirit card readings, and dynamic flow yoga. If you book by March 31, you can get up to 35 percent off your stay (with flexible cancellation), and 1 Hotel will donate to the Housing Works nonprofit, which combats AIDS and homelessness.

For a Coral Gables staycation, the Biltmore remains number one. Photo courtesy of the Biltmore

The Biltmore Hotel 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

855-311-6903

biltmorehotel.com 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables855-311-6903



For those who don't want to flock to the beach like every other snowbird, the Biltmore remains a timeless and elegant option. Originally built in 1926, this Coral Gables mainstay exudes luxury and class when you need that vibe most. In addition to the property’s award-winning spa and Donald Ross golf course, its massive 600,000-gallon pool and adjacent pool are outdoor musts for a day (or ten). Pro tip: On top of any other current offers, the Biltmore offers a discount to Florida residents.

A pandemic won't keep the Clevelander from having a good — and safe — time. Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-532-4006

clevelander.com 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-532-4006



Even if you've never stayed there, you know the Clevelander. It's where the Jersey Shore crew partied at poolside, and where ESPN set up shop for its pre-Super Bowl LIV coverage. The Ocean Drive hot spot continues to bring the party amid the pandemic, and its “Famous Frozens” haven’t gone anywhere. Beyond the Clevelander's hoppin’ pool and patio, its rooms are bright, unpretentious, and colorful. Florida residents (and Georgia residents, too) get 20 percent off their stay, two Famous Frozens, and 25 percent off food and beverages purchased anywhere in the hotel.

Generator Miami will deliver a relaxing weekend. Photo courtesy of Generator Miami

Generator Miami 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-496-5730

staygenerator.com 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-496-5730



If being cooped up inside your abode for months on end has you feeling like a grumpy spoilsport, perhaps Miami Beach’s most rad boutique hotel and hostel will help you loosen up. Housed in a streamlined art deco building, the Generator Miami is home to an intimate pool and a poolside bar where you can spend hours (if not weeks). Regardless of the size of your quarantine bubble, Generator can supply a room option, from a private suite to a ten-bed dorms. If you’re looking for an extended stay away from your home office, you can save 30 percent off when you book seven nights or more.

A bright and beachside staycation is all yours at Miami Beach Edition. Photo by Nikolas Koenig

The Miami Beach Edition 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4500

editionhotels.com 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-257-4500



The Miami Beach Edition strikes that perfect balance of getting away while maintaining your space. Among the dazzling oceanfront property’s amenities, you’ll find two private pools and the always-tranquil Sandbox — a secluded, tree-clad nook just off the beach, equipped with hammocks, pillows upon pillows, even a Ping-Pong table. Once you’ve completed your dreamy staycation and checked out, you’ll probably want to look into Miami Beach Edition’s Beach Club, which allows locals on-property access to amenities as well as exclusive rates.

Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach has folks heading bayside. Photo courtesy of Mondrian South Beach

Mondrian South Beach 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-1500

sbe.com 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach305-514-1500



Among its recent enhancements and transformation, Mondrian South Beach has a new beach club named Baia Beach Club. Sure, South Beach’s heavenly, turquoise wiles may lure the masses, but this spot should have quite a few folks heading bayside in no time — if they haven’t already. After you've spent the afternoon on a daybed at Baia, be sure to explore its Mediterranean-infused restaurant. The Mondrian's rooms are equally impressive, with décor by international designer Marcel Wanders and breathtaking city vistas. Among the hotel's ongoing specials, Florida and Georgia residents get 20 percent off the best available rate, along with free valet parking.

The views at St. Regis Bal Harbour may very well leave you speechless. Photo courtesy of St. Regis Bal Harbour

The St. Regis Bal Harbour 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-993-3300

marriott.com 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour305-993-3300



Perhaps you’ve saved a bit of dough while not going wild on the town through the pandemic? Well, it’s time to treat yourself at the St. Regis Bal Harbour. This 27-story beauty exudes luxury and has the amenities to match. Among its activities, you can reserve a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the resort exploring an exclusive De Beers Jewellers collection, book an oceanfront villa, or check out the recently reopened culinary spots, Atlantikos and St. Regis Bar. Bonus: If you’re looking at suites, every single one at St. Regis Bal Harbour boasts a ridiculously awesome ocean view.

Timeless elegance and activities aplenty. What else would you expect from the Ritz-Carlton? Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

786-276-4000

ritzcarlton.com 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach786-276-4000



God bless the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and the endless of tranquil blessings therein during this un-tranquil era. Exuding the glamour you’d expect from the Ritz-Carlton brand, this Lincoln Road anchor is in the heart of the action for a prime staycation. But why venture off the property when it’s all right there? Among the amenities that backon are Sunday brunch at Fuego y Mar (fresh shellfish, arroz con pollo, and crusted prime rib, oh my!) and a Timeless Capsule spa treatment, including an array of treatments that take 40 minutes or less. And, yes, the rooms, from city-view abodes to oceanfront suites, will ensure you never want to go home.

Let the SLS Brickell add a little color to your next staycation. Photo courtesy of SLS Brickell

SLS Brickell 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-239-1300

sbe.com 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami305-239-1300



Let this wildly colorful Brickell hotel bring a little color to your world. SLS Brickell offers 124 rooms and a couple of hot dining options to help you feel right at home. Saam Lounge serves craft cocktails and memorable bites in a Philippe Starck-designed space, while Fi’lia is anchored by handmade pizzas finished in a wood-fired oven. The common areas and rooms at SLS Brickell will leave you feeling beyond rejuvenated. It’s fun, perhaps a little quirky, and absolutely never boring.

If the Standard's grounds won't leave you relaxed, what will? Photo courtesy of the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-1717

standardhotels.com 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach305-673-1717



While its spa is under renovation through spring 2021, the hotel rooms at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach, are still very much a place to get your staycation on. Spa lovers can book a treatment in the hotel’s temporary spa suites and mud lounge. Beyond the spa, the Standard’s rooms are a relaxing hit. Pro tips: Book one of the “Bath” rooms and treat yourself to a private outdoor terrace with your own personal soaking tub. For grub, the Standard’s Lido Bayside Grill dishes up a fine frosé and an even finer bay view. The Standard is offering 40 percent off for stays of seven nights or more.