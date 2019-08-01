Leo Messi, Heat Legends, and the Dolphins: The Six Best Miami Sporting Events to Attend in August

The dog days of summer have arrived in Miami, except when it comes to sports. From NFL preseason games to Big3 basketball, and visits from the LA Dodgers and Leo Messi, August is loaded with tons of exciting pro sporting events and plenty of tailgating opportunities.

Here are the best Miami sporting events to attend in August:

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Miami Dolphins Scrimmage

The Dolphins are going to suck this year. Like, really suck. Like, more than usual. But there are some positives to look forward to. For starters, the Fins have probably (hopefully?) found themselves their coveted franchise quarterback in Josh Rosen. On Saturday, August 3, fans will get their first real glimpse of Rosen in a Miami uniform when he hits the field in a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. The future starts here! Kickoff is at noon, Saturday, August 3 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets are free and available via miamidolphins.com.

FC Barcelona vs. SSC Napoli

Leo Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player in the universe right now. On Wednesday, August 7, he'll hit the field with FC Barcelona in a match against SSC Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium. Messi’s Barca is basically the Harlem Globetrotters to SSC Napoli’s Washington Generals, but that’s why this is going to be a fun match. Messi is bringing fellow soccer studs Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, and the other Barca badasses in what is expected to be a raucous affair. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased via hardrockstadium.com.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Preseason Opener

Preseason football is the time to start getting excited about the upcoming NFL season. It's the time to watch for potential breakout stars and drape oneself in hope — except when it comes to the Dolphins. For Fins fans, preseason football is just another excuse to tailgate and get sloshed with your buddies. On Thursday, August 8, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons visit Miami for the Dolphins 2019 preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Get the coolers ready. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 8 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets start at $6 and can be purchased via hardrockstadium.com.

Big3 Basketball

Ice Cube brings his old man basketball tournament to the American Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 10. NBA stars Chris “Birdman” Andersen, Gilbert Arenas, Carlos Boozer, Joe Johnson, Drew Gooden, Greg Oden, Lamar Odom, Jason Richardson, Brian Scalabrine, Nate Robinson, Carlos Arroyo, and many others will compete in a three-on-three tournament at the AAA. It’s like an NBA wax museum come to life, and it sounds glorious. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased via aaarena.com

TechCrunch/Flickr

L.A. Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

Does Derek Jeter have the Miami Marlins on the right path? Only time will tell. The good news, for now, is that the red-hot World Series contending and National League champion L.A. Dodgers are in town for a three-game series against the home team. For the first time in a long time, Miami fans will get to experience what it's like to have a winning team play at Marlins Park, so there's that. First pitches on Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14 are at 7:10 p.m. First pitch on Thursday, August 15 is at 3:05 p.m. at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Tickets for each game start at $10 and can be purchased via mlb.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

The third preseason game is generally where NFL fans get to see what the starting lineup is going to look like for the rest of the season. So when the Dolphins host the Jaguars on Thursday, August 22, Fins fans will get their first glimpse of what the team will look like in 2019. Chances are, they’re not going to look all that great. But crazier things have happened. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased via hardrockstadium.com.