The RAW Project Gives Hartner Elementary a Colorful Transformation

The mural is meant to speak to the environmental crisis happening in the world today.

An empty electronic lift sits quietly in the corner of a school lot along NW 29th Street. Empty spray paint bottles jingle inside clear plastic bags hanging off the orange lift. A half-finished mural by celebrated artist Shepard Fairey is illuminated by the building’s light. It’s the Monday evening before Miami Art Week, and Eneida M. Hartner Elementary is setting the scene for the annual celebration the only way possible: through art.

Robert de los Rios co-founded the RAW (Reimagining Arts Worldwide) Project back in 2014 with his partner, Audrey Sykes. The mission of the organization is to bring art into Miami's communities by working with local schools. The pair’s first undertaking was Jose de Diego Middle in Allapattah — just a few blocks from where de los Rios now stands outside Hartner Elementary in Wynwood.

“RAW Project is a project that we founded to work with underfunded and underutilized public schools,” explains de los Rios. “We want to try and make those schools as great as they can be.”

The impact a few simple works of art can have is astounding. Shortly after RAW Project put their touch on Jose de Diego, the middle school went from losing students every school year to now being at full capacity.

EXPAND Fairey began working on his mural the Monday evening before Miami Art Week. Photo by Carolina del Busto

“There’s nothing negative about what we’re doing… why is it that we have a school system that doesn’t give these schools what they need [to sustain an arts program]?," says de los Rios, speaking passionately. "Why do outside people have to make this happen and how is it that we don’t get the support we need to do this in every school?”

In the five short years since its inception, RAW Project has successfully beautified nine schools across the country: four in Miami-Dade and five in Denver, Colorado.

Hartner Elementary was originally painted back in 2016, but due to construction, the walls needed to be rebuilt and repainted. The outdoor courtyards were covered in fresh white paint and many of the original artists, including Shepard Fairey, were invited to once again cover the walls with their art.

In addition to the mural aspect, RAW Projects also gets involved with the schools they work with to bring art education to the classroom. “We do programs at the school and bring artists to do workshops with the kids. It’s anything we can do that will help build the art curriculum in these schools,” says de los Rios.

RAW Project works with fiscal sponsors, such as Guardian Watch, to receive funding in addition to relying on donations from the community in order to make their magic happen. Since the artists all donate their time and work, de los Rios tries to make good use of the influx of talent that passes through our city during Miami Art Week.

“We live in a city that hosts one of the world’s largest and greatest art festivals. [Visiting artists] see the work we’ve been doing and want to get involved," he says. "We have access to some of the greatest artists in the world who want to do good with their work.”

De los Rios’ eyes light up as he looks around the empty school lot and takes a deep breath before rattling off a list of participating artists and their planned murals. Currently, there are 31 artists scheduled to paint, including Fin DAC, CASE McClaim, Mr. June, and Shepard Fairey.

EXPAND Artist Shepard Fairey's completed mural at Eneida M. Hartner Elementary. Photo by Robert de los Rios

“It’s great to be back,” says Fairey as he stands off in the shade during a well-deserved break from painting. It’s now a Tuesday afternoon, and behind him, school children are running and laughing. “I think that a large-scale artwork for kids at a school just emphasizes the value of art and creativity and [interacts] with students in a really easy to understand, accessible way.”

Although Fairey is painting on the same wall his 2016 mural was featured on, he’s forging something completely new. At the moment, a large black-and-white eye can be seen protruding from a teal globe. The artist explains the work is meant to be about “treating the Earth well, and being good to this planet that is a fragile thing we live on and can’t take for granted.”

Fairey adds, “Public art, to me, is the most important part of my practice because I want art to be as democratic as possible. I don’t think that art should just be in elite spaces like galleries or museums… When people see art in public, it reminds them that public spaces can be used for personal expression or community dialogue, and I think there’s tremendous value in that.”

After the paint dries at Hartner Elementary, de los Rios and Sykes are heading to the west coast to paint their first high school in the Los Angeles Unified School District in May 2020.

“Yes, this is for the kids, but this is also for the community,” says de los Rios. “We’re not painting a children’s book here, we’re trying to make something that the whole community can appreciate.”

Follow The RAW Project on Instagram and Facebook or visit their website at therawproject.org.