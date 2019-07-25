"The Other Side of Now" at PAMM Showcases the Best of Contemporary Caribbean Art

Deborah Jack. water between us remembers, so we wear our history on our skin, long for a sea-bath and hope the salt will cure what ails us , 2016. Digital color video, 15 min, 42 sec.

With a handful of contemporary art museums in Miami, the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has long sought to stand out from the pack by showcasing work of Caribbean and Latin American artists. Though these demographics are often overlooked by the mainstream art world, PAMM, under the leadership of director and chief curator Franklin Sirmans, views the museum's unique position at the cusp of North and South America as a natural forum to make strides for their visibility.

To that end, the museum has mounted a summer group show specifically highlighting contemporary artists from the Caribbean and Latin America. "The Other Side of Now" assembles a variety of work from painting, to sculpture, installation, and more. Though the fourteen artists who were chosen to represent the Caribbean diaspora hail from different countries, familiar threads run throughout their work. Most of the pieces feature themes of self-acceptance, communal spirit, and environmental rights. But unlike similar exhibitions, this forward-thinking show strives to shift the dialog in a positive direction.

"We were interested in starting a conversation about how contemporary Caribbean art moves beyond ideas of trauma and colonization, thinking about the future," says assistant curator Maria Elena Ortiz, who co-curated the exhibition alongside Dr. Marsha Peace, a cultural studies scholar based at the University of the West Indies.

"We are in Miami — a city built by a lot of people including Cubans, Jamaicans, Bahamians, Puerto Ricans, Haitians, and beyond; and some of our best local artists are from the region, such as Edouard Duval-Carrié, José Bedia, among many others, so we are positioned to showcase work of the Caribbean because it is part of who we are."

EXPAND Jamilah Sabur. This is where I was born, 2018. Oil and graphite on linen. 40 x 40 inches. Courtesy of the artist

Take the work of Hulda Guzman, for example. The painter, who lives and works in the Dominican Republic, produces figurative work of strange and haunting scenes. Her dark interiors belie an eerie sense of estrangement and coldness.

Miami's very own Jamilah Sabur's work is also featured in the exhibit. The Jamaican-born artist produces conceptual pieces that are deeply tied to her homeland and heritage.

"'The Other Side of Now' subverts facile ideas about Caribbean art and offers the exhibition and accompanying catalog as spaces for seeing work by these artists in new ways," explains Dr. Pearce. "Having a show that is driven by curators from the Caribbean — I am from Trinidad and Tobago and my co-curator is from Puerto Rico — also speaks to ideas of visibility and agency."

PAMM has gone a long way to leverage its position in Miami to serve traditionally underrepresented communities. The institution is making a strong effort to not just be another contemporary museum in the city's already-crowded landscape, but to add to the conversation. "The Other Side of Now" goes a long way toward serving that goal.

"The Other Side of Now." July 18, 2019 through June 7, 2020 at PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL; pamm.org. Adult admission costs $16.