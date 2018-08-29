The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

You have to see this video to believe it. Cinematographer Arthur Jafa's Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death is a seven-minute window into African-American identity with a reflection on some of the news media's strategies. The carefully crafted piece includes clips encompassing a range of topics, from cultural achievement to horrific violence. Catch it at PAMM for the first time. Thursday through April 29 at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission costs $16 for adults, and various discounts are available.

Miami is about to get much more musical. The tenth-annual Coast 2 Coast is going down this week, bringing together independent DJs, artists, and producers from across the nation. In addition to performance opportunities galore, a ton of industry heavy-hitters — including Atlantic Records' Shawn Barron and the legendary Bigga Rankin — will be onsite for panels and Q&As. Friday through Sunday at various locations; coast2coastconvention.com. Weekend passes cost $150 to $400.

EXPAND 2001: A Space Odyssey: See Friday. Warner Bros. Pictures

Friday

Ball & Chain has been a Little Havana institution for 83 years. For the past three years, the beloved bar and lounge has hosted an energetic music fest. Now the Ball & Chain Music Festival is back for a fourth consecutive year and is showing no signs of slowing. The three-day event boasts more than 100 performers, including Palo!, Zarabanda, Marlow Rosado, Timbalive, and Sonlokos. Friday through Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free; table reservations are available.

One of your all-time film faves is returning. 2001: A Space Odyssey, the iconic 1968 Stanley Kubrick flick, was so popular when Gables Cinema screened it this past July that the indie theater has brought it back for a limited engagement through September 7. The man-versus-machine narrative sure has gotten a lot weirder since the film's debut 50 years ago, hasn't it? We'd take HAL back in a heartbeat! 5:15 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and select showtimes through September 7 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Adult tickets cost $11.75, and various discounts are available.

Adding to your stellar throwback-movie options this week, The Atomic Café is hitting Miami Beach for the first time in its dazzling 4K restored form. The documentary, which became a cult classic after its big-screen debut in 1982, details the history of the Cold War and all of the hilarious propaganda surrounding it. Now that we live in a time of hilarious propaganda, the film is that much funnier and darker. 7 p.m. Friday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfilmsociety.org. Tickets cost $11, and student and senior discounts are available.

Author Brian Abrams: See Friday. Scott Wayne McDaniel

Remember the Obama years? Feels like an eternity ago. Now you can reflect on those days with the first oral history of President Barack Obama's tenure and his unique political machine. Author Brian Abrams' latest book, Obama: An Oral History, 2009-2017, provides an incredible portrait of the POTUS and his surroundings, based on more than 100 exclusive interviews. Hear about the book and stories from Abrams himself during his visit to Books & Books. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with registration.

If you can't handle sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll, and hilariously offensive comedy, you'll want to avoid Gramps this Friday night. But if you're into catching one of South Beach's comedic icons and laughing at anything and everything, you won't want to miss Shelley Novak's Triggered! An Evening of Inappropriate Comedy. She and drag comedian/star Yoko Oso are coming together for a show in Gramps' backroom, Shirley's. 10 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Whether it's those heinous kitchen cabinets or that outdated bathroom, your home is screaming for a redo. Find inspiration for your next project at the Home Design & Remodeling Show. It offers decor displays galore, opportunities to chat with professionals, and celeb sessions, including a special visit from Trading Spaces' John Gidding. 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; homeshows.net. Adult admission costs $10.

With Roma roots and Spanish flavor, flamenco is at once romantic, complicated, and fun to imitate with castanets. This weekend in the Arsht Center's Carnival Studio Theater, Siempre Flamenco's 12th-annual Festival de Cante Flamenco will bring the passionate dance style to Miami's masses. This fest presents some of the genre's biggest stars of dance and guitar, including Morenito de Illora, Joselito "Morenito Hijo" Montoya, Rocio Bazan, Paco Fernandez, and Angel Rojas. Festival founders Paco and Celia Fonta are 2016 Florida Folk Heritage award recipients and plan to join in the performance fun. Friday through Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $48.

EXPAND Charlie Puth: See Saturday. Courtesy of the artist

Saturday

What is that squealing coming from the north, you ask? It's fans of Charlie Puth. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter known for hits such as "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Attention," and "Marvin Gaye" (with Meghan Trainor) will headline the latest Honda Civic Tour in West Palm Beach with fellow songster Hailee Steinfeld. Count on a heavy dose of goodness from Puth's latest EP, Voicenotes, which hit shelves in May. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $20 to $110.

Josh Wink is an American rave pioneer. Long before techno and EDM dominated the radio airwaves, he was churning out house goodness. Fellow musician Matthew Dear has been delivering electropop/techno-y for nearly 20 years. For one magical night only, the two will unite for one heck of an experience at Treehouse. Drink a Red Bull (don't do drugs, kids) and get ready to party. 11 p.m. Saturday at Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; residentadvisor.net. Tickets cost $10.

With the exception of Kylie Minogue, Aussie musicians don't often register on America's fame radar. But that doesn't mean they're not worthy. Melbourne producer and DJ Tornado Wallace is one of the biggest dance producers from Down Under who spins his own distinctive sound between his homeland and Berlin. He got his start as part of the ESP Institute but now makes beats solo. He first came to play last year as a special guest at Vamos a la Playa but is returning for the Extra Credit party at Floyd to play alongside party planner Patrick Walsh and Gran Moxy. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission costs $10.

Sunday

Do you really need an excuse to celebrate Churchill's? The Little Haiti dive is one of the best bars and anything-goes venues in the universe. But there will be an extra reason to worship at the "Church" this week. It's the 39th anniversary of the dirty little pub founded nearly four decades ago by former owner and British cider drinker Dave Daniels. The devoted can honor Churchill's with a week of special events, kicking off Sunday with music presented by Unfiltered, free coffee, and plenty of spirits — both the boozy and ghostly kinds. The party is free and 18-and-up, so be sure to indoctrinate your younger siblings and cousins. 9 p.m. Sunday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Kick off the 2018 college football season with a proper watch party at the classic South Beach party spot the Clevelander. The game, of course, is University of Miami versus Louisiana State University. The party is headed up by former players Jonathan Vilma, DJ Williams, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romber, all of whom are behind the OTH (Out the Huddle) podcast and digital streaming service for fans. You can enjoy the game with bottle service or a VIP experience to make yourself feel like a true baller, instead of just someone rooting for them. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Clevelander, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; outthehuddle.com. General admission is free; VIP packages range from $1,600 to $2,000 via eventbrite.com.

There's nothing more exciting than a new venue in Miami. This time, it's the Bridge, a hot spot in Allapattah owned by musician Nicole Martinez. This Sunday, she'll host Wet, a "summer survival party," in honor of winning a two-year 2016 Knight Arts Challenge Grant. The fiesta will include water slides, floatie costume contests, and live music by Smurfio, Cog Nomen, Sol + the Tribu, the State Of, and Ashiyushi. The venue doubles as a live recording studio with acoustics and sound boards, and plans are to open it to local musicians at no or subsidized cost. South Florida artists such as the State Of, Electric Kif, Magic City Hippies, Lemon City Trio, and Miami Girls Rock Camp attendees have already taken advantage of it. Slap on your swimsuit and head to Wet to see what the Bridge is all about. 3 to 11:55 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $5 via wetthebridge.splashthat.com or $10 at the door.

EXPAND John Gidding at the Home Design & Remodeling Show: See Friday. Courtesy of John Gidding

Monday

Miami is a city made for dancing. It's always warm, so your muscles stay limber. There's always a cocktail nearby, so you can feel loose and start swaying. All you need is the music. So check out this week's A Labor of Disco Love party, hosted by Twiga, Magnus Sodamin, Ricky Ricardo, and Tatiana (AKA T-Money) and presenting music by Supermarket's Disco Collective Michelle Leshem, Sean Drake, Will Renuart, Freckles, and Terence Tabeau. The disco dance party at the Standard will boast the prismatic Biscayne Bay as the backdrop. It's an afternoon affair ending at sunset and offering barbecue and sunshine. 2 p.m. Monday at the Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; standardhotels.com. Admission is free.

Each Monday, Marlins Park salutes active and retired military, fire-rescue, and police personnel. On Salute & Serve Mondays, if you show your ID at the center-field entrance, you get two free tickets as long as you arrive more than 90 minutes before the game. This Monday will see the first of three games between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies. Root for the Fish and pat some soldiers on the back. America's pastime has never felt so American. 1:10 p.m. Monday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets cost $12 to $80.

Tuesday

By early September, the weather begins to cool in most of the country. But in Miami, we keep sweating until, well, basically forever. The folks at the new dining hall at Jackson Medical Center, aptly called Jackson Hall, have a solution to the heat. They want to sweeten your crummy day and keep you cool with Ice Cream Social. Visit Jackson Hall Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free scoop while supplies last. And if you avoid animal products, don't fret: They have vegan options too. 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., second floor, Miami; jacksonhallmiami.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

MC5 took rock to higher heights with classics such as "Kick Out the Jams." Fast, loud, and subversive, these guys were out to stick it to the Man and empower the people through rock. MC5 was part of John Sinclair's radical White Panther Party and shared the revolution with scores of fans, including at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. The Detroit act no longer includes all of the original Motor City Five anymore, but to celebrate its 50th anniversary, founder Wayne Kramer is touring with a supergroup playing MC5 favorites. There's Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Fugazi's Brendan Canty, King's X's Doug Pinnick, and Zen Guerrilla's Marcus Durant. The group is set to play a must-see concert at Revolution this week. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third St., Miami; jointherevolution.com. Admission costs $26 to $30.

Anyone working with Three 6 Mafia's biggest breakout star, Juicy J, is worth checking out. The New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ is doing just that. Slick Sloth and Ruby da Cherry present a slower version of that Southern, dark trap sound. Their music is blowing up, with more than 3 million plays of each of their songs on SoundCloud. And their newest single, "Carrollton," named for their neighborhood, features an intro from Juicy J and ominous imagery juxtaposing poverty and opulence with lines such as "wiping tears with diamond rings." Their new album, I Want to Die in New Orleans, is set to drop September 7, and they're launching a ten-city tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $67.50.