Goal! Starring in the lineup of freebie events in Miami this week is your favorite Women's World Cup hero. Megan Rapinoe is coming to town Thursday for an inspiring chat with UM students. For a good laugh — let's face it, we all need one — make sure to check out the Wynwood Comedy Throwdown at Concrete Beach Brewery Tuesday evening. And, a big congrats to the New World Center as it hosts its 100th Wallcast concert Saturday night.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Namaste! After a long Monday, you'll need to unwind. The Yoga Center of Key Biscayne is hosting a totally free, 90-minute Beyond Breath program, utilizing the Sudarshan Kriya technique. Billed as a "free breath and meditation workshop," the class promises an instant energy boost, enhanced breathing techniques, and zen. If that isn't what you need to head into Tuesday, what is? 7:40 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Yoga Center of Key Biscayne, 971 Crandon Blvd., Ste. 911, Key Biscayne; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Get some liquid courage and grab the mic at Concrete Beach Brewery's Wynwood Comedy Throwdown. Concrete Beach Brewery

Let's LOL and drink some solid beer while we're at it. Every Tuesday, there's a Wynwood Comedy Throwdown at Concrete Beach Brewery. This is an open mic affair, so if you're feeling brave, you'll want to grab the mic and test your jokes on the crowd. If you're anxious about performing (or just want a beer while you watch everyone else perform), Concrete Beach's Más Hops IPA will perk you right up. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Paul Schimmel has been up close and personal with a lot of art in his day. He was the chief curator at the Newport Harbor Art Museum in Orange County, California and the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art for decades, among other endeavors. Wednesday evening, he'll sit down for a moderated chat at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex for the spot's "Talks: Top Curators in Contemporary Arts" series. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Your favorite women's soccer star is set to hit the U for a chat. World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe will sit down for an intimate moderated chat at the University of Miami's Shalala Student Center to dish on life, her keys to success, and world domination. The event is open to CaneCard-carrying UM students only, so if you or someone you know fits that bill, get moving! 5 p.m. Thursday, October 10 at Shalala Student Center, 1330 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. Admission is free to University of Miami students with registration via eventbrite.com.

Drinks and a date night at the museum? We can totally "Cheers!" to that. Friday night for its Second Shift shindig, the Wolfsonian will host free guided tours of its galleries beginning at 6 p.m. Once you've taken in some of the art, head downstairs to its Design Store for half-priced beers, wines, and beverages. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 11 at the Wolfsonian - FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND New World Symphony will celebrate its 100th Wallcast concert Saturday, October 12. World Red Eye

Sure, you can catch a show by New World Symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov inside the New World Center. But for outdoorsy folks, you can catch a live simulcast of the show right outside the venue, blasted on a massive wall — for free! Locally, this is known as a Wallcast concert, and this one marks a couple of cool milestones: It's the 100th one and the first in 4K high-def resolution. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at SoundScape Park, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.



South Florida hosts plenty of queer pride events year-round, from Wigwood to Miami Beach Pride to Stonewall Pride. This time, it's Hialeah's turn. Last year's Hialeah Pride attracted more than 6,000 people, and more are expected this year as the festival celebrates its "One Love" theme. Among the special guests is Desmond Child, this year's Hialeah Pride padrino. Bonus: Julio Iglesias Jr. will perform. 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 13 at Hialeah Park, 2200 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; hialeahpride.com. General admission is free, and VIP tickets cost up to $75.