The Best Summer Staycation Deals in Miami

Summer is here, and it's a great time to discover new pleasures, set time aside for fun times with loved ones, and indulge in much-deserved rest.

If you are lucky enough to call Miami your hometown, you can plan an epic staycation right here. There's a world of fun, relaxation, and good food outside your door no matter where you live in the Magic City, sometimes reachable just by venturing a few blocks.

With promotional rates and package deals, the following local hotels and resorts offer a chance to be a vacationer without being a tourist. After all, if you live in a beach paradise, why would you want to get away?

EXPAND Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Enjoy a serene, rejuvenating wellness escape at this Miami Beach resort with a Florida Staycation package for locals. The promotion includes 15 percent off the daily rate, complimentary valet, a $50 spa credit, and daily access to the hotel's ocean view fitness area, which offers more than 20 daily class options and a two-story rock wall. The special also gives guests access to the Thermal Experience, a nine-suite hydrotherapy circuit featuring a Finnish sauna, tropical rain showers, crystal steam room, herbal Laconium room, hydrotherapy tub, and igloo room. A two-night minimum stay between now and December 1 is required. Daily rates start at $279 for a one-bedroom luxury apartment. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7000; carillonhotel.com.

EXPAND Fontainebleau Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Summer is a great time to book a stay at this massive vacation, entertainment, and dining oceanfront destination on Millionaire's Row. Your staycation will include kicking back at a bow-tie-shaped central pool and hot tubs, access to the gym with one daily fitness class, and beach chairs. You can also take advantage of the hotel's refresh lounge, spa, and several dining options, including star-rated Hakkasan and Scarpetta by Scott Conant. Guests must book a minimum two-night stay by July 31 for a promotional rate of 50 percent off on daily rates from September 2 through November 26 and 15 to 30 percent off on all other dates from July 1 through December 26. Discounted daily rates start at $189. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND The Gates Hotel South Beach

The Gates Hotel South Beach. Located along the Collins Canal, the Gates Hotel South Beach features a retro design and plenty of fun options for locals: an expansive menu of fitness offerings, poolside salsa classes, and Mad Men-inspired programs at the hotel's Mid-Century lobby bar. Lounge by the pool at one of the property's luxury cabanas or at the rooftop plunge deck, where you can get treatments by K'Alma Spas. The summer promotion includes 20 percent off the best available rate on pool-view and premium balcony rooms and two complimentary signature cocktails upon arrival at Ola, the hotel's new restaurant. Daily rates start at $113. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-860-9444; doubletree3.hilton.com.

EXPAND Aerial view of the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. For a family-oriented staycation with plenty of activities, head to this 300-acre tropical oasis in Aventura, home to two 18-hole golf courses, state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, two full-service restaurants, five relaxing pools, and the Turnberry kids camp. This summer, the resort is featuring a Tidal Cove Summer Package, where guests will get access to its new Tidal Cove waterpark, private beach club, complimentary shuttle rides to the Aventura Mall, free meals for kids at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, and free golf play for kids ages 15 and under after 2:30 p.m. Offer is valid through the end of July and pets are welcome for an extra fee. Daily rates start at $199. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-932-6200; jwturnberry.com.

EXPAND Mr. C Coconut Grove James McDonald

Mr. C Coconut Grove. Blow off some steam in the enchanting Coconut Grove neighborhood this summer with a discounted stay at the new Mr. C Coconut Grove. Owned by brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, this swanky Euro-modern hotel is offering Florida residents 20 percent off on their daily rate at one of its 100 guest rooms and suites with private outdoor terraces. Guests also receive a promotional resort fee of $15 and 10 percent savings on spa treatments and their lunch tab at Bellini, the hotel's rooftop Italian restaurant. Offer is available through October 10. Daily rates start at $325. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305.800.6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.

EXPAND Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. If you can spare at least five consecutive days to disconnect from the daily grind, head to this elegant waterfront hotel in the paradisiacal, secluded island of Key Biscayne. Time will slow down with the hotel's Stay Longer package, which gives you 25 percent savings on your reservation, choice of luxurious overnight guest room accommodations in a suite or room with a remarkable resort or oceanfront views, plus daily buffet breakfast for two in the resort's signature restaurant. The Ritz-Carlton also features an on-site 20,000-square-foot spa, shops, restaurants, kids programs, and an 11-court tennis center. Offer is valid through the end of the year. Rates start at $229. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4500; ritzcarlton.com.

EXPAND Sense Beach House

Sense Beach House. If you haven't had a chance to work on your tan this year, book an affordable staycation at Sense Beach House, located a stone's throw away from the South Beach sands. This intimate boutique hotel in the chic SoFi neighborhood is offering locals 15 percent off the daily rate, complimentary continental breakfast, and access to the rooftop pool and lounge area with ocean and skyline views. Local House, the hotel restaurant, offers a seafood-focused menu and cocktails all day long. Daily rates start at $149. 400 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-5529; sensebeachhouse.com.

EXPAND The pool deck at the SLS. SBE / SLS Hotels

SLS Brickell and SLS Lux. Brickell’s two SLS hotel towers are known for many things, including their high-design surroundings and mirrored-ceiling guestrooms. For those looking for an urban vacation getaway, the hotels' promotional SPF summer packages include a room of their choice, two complimentary pool chairs, 20 percent off a spa treatment at Ciel Spa, and complimentary appetizers for two at Katsuya or Fi’lia. Daily rates start at $179 at SLS Brickell and $219 at SLS Lux. Offer valid through September 30. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305- 239-1300; slslux.com. 805 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-859-0202; slshotels.com.

EXPAND Sole Miami

Sole Miami, a Nobel House Resort. Find first-rate oceanfront accommodations at this charmingly designed boutique resort in Sunny Isles, which is offering Florida residents up to 30 percent off their daily rates this summer. Solé Miami features an array of fun options, including beachside concerts, an oceanfront pool, water sports, and a daily fireside happy hour on the beach with build-your-own, complimentary s ’mores . Guests also have access to a state-of-the-art cardio and weight training facility, a business center, a private beach, and the Liquid Pool and Bar Lounge. Two pets under 25 pounds are welcome per room for an extra $25 fee each. Daily rates start $185. 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9300; solemiami.com.

EXPAND Casa Casuarina's Versace signature bedroom. Ken Hayden

The Villa Casa Casuarina at The Former Versace Mansion. If you want to splurge on a grand staycation, summer is the perfect time to check into the luxurious Villa Casa Casuarina. One of South Beach’s most storied locations, the three-story mansion formerly owned by Gianni Versace houses 10 lavish suites — including the fashion designer's own bedroom — plus unique event spaces, an open-air courtyard, a rooftop oasis, and an observatory. If you book the hotel's VIP Experience before September 30 for a minimum two-night stay between now and October 31, you will be treated to daily breakfast for two, a welcome prosecco bottle, overnight valet parking, and a $100 credit for dinner for two at Gianni's, the restaurant and bar overlooking a 54-foot long pool lined with 24-karat gold, which showcases Versace's notorious Medusa logo comprised of more than one million Italian mosaic tiles. Daily rates start at $495. 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com.