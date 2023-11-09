Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas Was Born in Maine but Its Roots Are in Miami

Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas has come south to Miami for a major second production by Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre.

Conor Walton, Melissa Ann Hubicsak, Elizabeth Price, Michael Gioia, and JL Rey take in the symbolism of a red bird in Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. Photo by Alberto Romeu