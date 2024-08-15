Chroma Art Film Festival Expands With Innovative Films and Fundraising Efforts

The sophomore edition of the Chroma Art Film Festival (CAFF) returns to Superblue's immersive galleries this weekend, but this time with a philanthropic twist. The two-day celebration of the 305's obscure cinephiles is partnering with Save FL Arts, which recently formed to advocate for the restoration of arts funding in light of Gov. Ron DeSantis' $32 million cuts.
Inaugurated last August, the Chroma Art Film Festival is one of the few havens in Miami for short film artists to experiment and push the boundaries of their creative expression. The event melds art and technology with its extensive mix of thought-provoking documentaries, mesmerizing animations, innovative virtual reality scapes, and AI-generated narratives. Though already of a progressive caliber, host Rainbow Oasiiis, an artist residency in Allapattah specializing in mentorship, plans to take the festival to new heights this year, doubling down on its commitment to artistic diversity and driving social change.
"For our second edition, we're not just evolving; we're revolutionizing the experience for both festival-goers and artists alike, weaving a new layer into Miami's vibrant tapestry of abstract immersive art," said Haiiileen, artist and founder of Rainbow Oasiiis. "This year, we're thrilled to expand our program, deepening our commitment to an artist-led production structure that remains authentic at its core."
While this expansion includes adding unorthodox categories, such as student films and music videos, Halen marries the festival's eclectic content with the unifying theme, "Art is the headliner." CAFF's newest feature is its fundraising efforts alongside a local arts advocacy initiative. Save FL Arts was initially conceived by the Rainbow Oasiiis founder as a response to DeSantis' $32 million arts and culture funding cuts from the state budget in early June.
"We started a group WhatsApp chat so everyone could be on the same line of communication. We also created a petition in hopes of building up a case," shares Haiiileen on the initiative's humble beginnings as a means of streamlining the conversation surrounding the cuts. With a few months of growth under its belt, Save FL Arts now hopes to not just advocate for change but enact it through its partnership with CAFF.
"There's nothing we can do for 2025, but there are things we can do for 2026," Haiiileen adds. "The goal is to fundraise enough money to give out lottery grants to arts organizations each month, allowing us to have continuous conversation year-round."
The initiative has set a lofty $75,000 goal to actualize the monthly grants; however, Haiiileen maintains that optimism and a community-wide push for arts funding restoration are vital to seeing Miami's creative community revolutionized.
Attendees can support Save FL Arts' mission by purchasing a ticket to the festival from one of its four admission tiers. An additional silent auction — boasting original works by local artists, exclusive film memorabilia, VIP experiences, and private tours of museums and galleries — will supplement the cause with its proceeds and leave guests with limited-edition CAFF swag.
"It's hard to define the impact the festival will have on audience members," reflects Haiiileen on what she hopes attendees will receive from this year's edition of CAFF. "I feel like a good takeaway will be that it will inspire them to do more and become more creative. We're inviting viewers on the journey to not just be an advocate for the arts but also be a patron."
Chroma Art Film Festival. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Superblue, 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-697-3405; superblue.com. Tickets cost $20 to $250 via eventbrite.com.