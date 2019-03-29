Activist Alessandra Mondolfi Shines a Light on Homestead's Child-Migrant Camp — Literally

At 8:30 a.m. every morning, a group of teenagers emerges from the Homestead Detention Center buildings for their first breath of fresh air since early evening the day before. Girls come out first in a single-file line, supervised by guards, followed by boys a bit later. From then until 4:30 in the afternoon, children aged 13 to 17 are shuffled from white tent to white tent for various activities, including schooling.

"It’s a chilling image," says Alessandra Mondolfi, the artist/activist behind Shut It Down - Home Instead, a protest project supported by Backbone Campaign and Witness: Tornillo. Target: Homestead.

"We did have some banners that were hung up high in the trees so [the kids] could see them. They wave at us and they interact. Just today we arrived and the banners were taken down last night, which was sort of a heartbreak."