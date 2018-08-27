Miami Startup Shoot My Travel Is Making Big Waves in International Tech

Valerie Lopez remembers winning the most important competition of her life like it was yesterday.

"It was one of the most nervous moments I've experienced. It was a high stage and purple lighting. You look up, and you see all these people staring at you. It was quite nerve wrecking." But despite the pressure, Lopez says, "I kicked ass, to be honest. I felt like I knew what I was doing and what I had to say and I knew I had five minutes to say it."

Shoot My Travel, the company she cofounded in 2015 in Miami with her boyfriend Camilo Rojas, is a global travel photographer marketplace that pairs travelers with local professional photographers. Travelers to any of its hundreds of destinations can use the service to hire a photographer to follow them on their travels, taking professional snaps instead of relying on shaky cellphone photos taken with embarrassing selfie sticks. The company was selected by Web in Travel (WIT) to participate in the June 2018 WIT Japan & North Asia 2018 Startup Pitch event — one of the biggest conferences in travel start-ups and for the travel industry in Asian markets.