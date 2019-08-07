Seven Stores and Retailers Miami Desperately Needs

Despite its overabundance of shopping districts, from Lincoln Road in the east to Dadeland Mall in the southwest, South Florida isn’t exactly the best place to shop if you’re a local. We’re a tourist mecca, and quite a bit of our retail sector is directed toward visitors, especially those who can’t find certain desired goods at home. In other words, it might be hard to find a Gucci bag in Bogotá, but here, just go to Bal Harbour Shops or Aventura Mall or Sawgrass Mills.

If you’re the type of discerning consumer who likes to live stylishly yet afford your rent, it can be difficult to find decent shopping down here, outside of major mall brands and luxe designer labels. Miami has some major holes in its retail landscape. Here are a few places that would fill them.

A Muji outlet in SoHo, New York City. Lucius Kwok / Flickr

Muji

It's sometimes known as Japan’s version of IKEA, but Muji is so much more — yet so much less. The brand, essentially, is that it's not a brand. The company's full name in Japanese, Mujirushi Ryohin, translates to “No Brand Quality Goods,” and that’s exactly what you get when walking into one of these pristine stores: basic, minimally designed products ranging from everyday essentials like food, skincare products, and office supplies to furniture and clothing. Muji makes everything, and it does it at low cost and without garish logos. If you want to live a life of peace and simplicity (and who wouldn’t in this crazy city), this is the place to start.

EXPAND Outside the Supreme store in London. cchana / Flickr

Supreme

Considering how many rappers, DJs, and other assorted hypebeasts shuttle in and out of South Florida on a weekly basis, it’s a bit surprising we don’t yet have our own Supreme branch. The infamous New York skate brand has inspired a legion of collectors to line up outside their stores and flood their website for every “drop” of new items. They’ve opened stores recently in Paris and Brooklyn, and it’s high time they consider a southern outpost. They could hit up Miami Beach, possibly next to fellow streetwear mecca KITH; they could find a spot in Wynwood or the Design District; or they could follow their own path and choose an out-of-the-way neighborhood to make their own.

EXPAND An REI location in Woodbridge, Virginia. Virginia State Parks / Flickr

REI

What makes Recreational Equipment Inc. a unique shopping experience isn’t simply the cleanliness, modern decor, and excellent equipment for camping, climbing, hiking, watersports, and other outdoor activities in its stores. REI is a retail co-op, meaning you pay a $20 membership fee and, in return, receive a dividend and get to vote for its board of directors. Beyond that, it’s just a great place to shop if you want to head outdoors — especially if, like many Miamians, you don’t really mesh well with all the camo and weaponry at Bass Pro Shops.

EXPAND A Uniqlo at Bellevue Square Mall in Washington state. GoToVan / Flickr

Uniqlo

Fast fashion gets a bad name for good reasons, but if you must have your clothing at dirt-cheap prices, look to Uniqlo. The Japanese retailer doesn’t chase trends at half the pace of rivals like Zara. Instead, it specializes in making the best-quality clothing possible at the lowest prices possible. That means T-shirts made from high-quality supima cotton and outdoor wear using futuristic fabrics. Basically, Uniqlo clothes won’t fall apart after three washes like those H&M pants you bought.

EXPAND Iconic Texas retailer Buc-ee's. Lee Leblanc / Flickr

Buc-ee's

If you’ve ever gone into a Wawa and been disappointed after hearing one of its devotees talk it up and finding it to be, well, a slightly-nicer version of a gas station convenience store, Buc-ee's is the place for you. Not only a Lone Star State icon, Buc-ee’s is a true-blue, only-in-America phenomenon; a cross between the quality control of a Japanese convenience store and the scale of a WalMart. Inside one of its comparatively massive halls, you’ll find delicious, freshly-prepared Texas barbecue; tempting snacks including pralines, trail mix, and “beaver nuggets” (a butter-soaked corn puff); and all manner of supplies and paraphernalia from mascot t-shirts to grills and charcoal. The chain has pledged to open Florida three locations in Ft. Myers, St. Augustine, and Daytona Beach, but we think they should skip straight to Miami in two shakes of a beaver's tail.

EXPAND Dover Street Market in Tokyo. chinnian / Flickr

Dover Street Market

Walking into Dover Street Market is like entering a museum. In a sense, it’s because you know the pieces on display — including avant-garde labels such as Raf Simons, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne — will one day hang in the closets of collectors and fashion historians. But it’s also because the concept store, which changes its interior every season with new and exciting displays of art and design, has the feel of a playground for fashion lovers. Founded by Comme des Garçons maven Rei Kawakubo, Dover Street Market succeeds by injecting fun into the elitist field of haute couture.

EXPAND A Don Quijote store in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Takashi Matsumura / Flickr

Don Quijote

If you’ve ever been to Tokyo, you likely know this discount chain by sight and sound alone. The blaring theme music and garish decor are sure to be the focal point of any block it’s on, and stepping inside and finding a vortex of merchandise and signage covering every available surface will extinguish any stereotypes of Japan as an overly orderly country. With international stores throughout east Asia and three stateside locations in Hawaii, “Donki,” is infamous for packing its stores with anything and everything one might need, from food and medicine to luggage and even sex toys. The chain is also known for wild stunts, like putting a roller coaster on one of its stores, but there’s at least some reason behind the madness. Staffers at each location decide for themselves what to stock, meaning each store is different from the next. In other words, it's a perfect fit for loco Miami: Just imagine a Donki on Lincoln Road, coaxing tourists and locals in with the scent of croquetas and pastelitos and selling sunscreen, guayaberas, and branded bikinis.