Seven Miami Bars for Your Next Game Night

It's game time, Miami.

Sometimes that round of Battleship doesn't belong at the kitchen table. And occasionally, you might have the urge to throw a dart or two. Or maybe you just want to play some videogames away from your go-to couch. There's a seat at a bar for you out there where you can play your favorites over a round of drinks.

Here are seven places to get your game on in and around Miami.

Rod Deal Photography

1. Lost Weekend. You can easily lose an entire weekend at Lost Weekend. Go figure, right? The Miami Beach mainstay boasts a slew of faves — air hockey, darts, and foosball — scattered throughout its open layout. If you want to play pool, there are a few tables as well. For fun, wager one of Lost Weekend’s signature cheesesteaks on your next game. 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707; lostweekendmiami.com. Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday noon to 5 a.m.

Courtesy of Better Days

2. Better Days. Calle Ocho isn’t the only place in Miami to bring your domino A-game. Brickell’s Better Days is a cozy spot that also offers a handful of board games, Jenga, and dominoes. Free popcorn adds to the relaxed vibe — you’ll want to kick back and drink for hours. 75 SE Sixth St., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com. Daily 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There's more to Topgolf than just golf. Courtesy of Topgolf

3. Topgolf. Fore! In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind golfing experience, Topgolf’s Miami Gardens location also has a handful of shuffleboard tables, cornhole, beer pong tables, pool tables, and an 18-foot putting mat. 17321 NW Seventh Ave., Miami Gardens; 305-357-6151; topgolf.com. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Fort Lauderdale's Glitch Bar is a gamer's heaven. Courtesy of Glitch Bar

4. Glitch Bar. Calling all skeeball and pinball wizards: Glitch Bar in Fort Lauderdale is your spot. Nestled in the budding MASS District, Glitch has approximately 20 classic arcade machines, most which you can play for free while downing your brews. There’s an assortment of board games, game consoles, Jenga, and dominoes too. 905 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-5762; glitchbar.com. Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

5. Blackbird Ordinary. If you have a Battleship or Connect 4 score to settle, head to Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell. In addition to hosting one of the best ladies' nights around (women drink free wells and the signature Blackbird cocktail on Tuesdays), the bar has a bookshelf full of games to explore. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EXPAND Play some classic darts at Lost Boy. Courtesy of Lost Boy

6. Lost Boy. There aren’t too many places you can throw a real dart anymore. In a world full of plastic darts and boards, Lost Boy has a couple of classic boards to enjoy. The downtown joint also boasts billiards as well as board games ranging from backgammon to Clue to What Do You Meme? 157 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-372-7303; lostboydrygoods.com. Monday through Wednesday 2 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bousa Brewing

7. Bousa Brewing. Every four years, you’re probably inspired by the mind-blowing table tennis you see at the Olympics, and just as with the Olympians, practice makes perfect. A prime spot to get your game on while enjoying delicious beer is Bousa. The Little River brewery has Ping-Pong tables and cornhole set up near its massive tanks and also stocks a number of board games. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com. Monday through Wednesday 4 to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 2 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.