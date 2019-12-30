With Bananas, Peaches, and Lots of Nuts, the King Mango Strut Continues Its Fruity Reign Over Coconut Grove

After a tumultuous year that culminated in the historic impeachment of a sitting president, it can be easy for people to feel hopeless and as though no amount of comic relief can alleviate the anger that ensues from each news cycle.

This is an issue that Coconut Grove’s über-popular King Mango Strut parade seeks to fix. The parade, which just celebrated its 38th annual march down Main Highway and Grand Avenue yesterday, is purposely designed to be ridiculous and mock some of the year’s biggest news stories, so in many ways, the dark clouds that occasionally gave way to light rain acted as a fitting analogy for the parade itself: even through adverse and upsetting conditions, the show (and the laughter) must go on.

President Trump and his countless scandals have provided prime parade fodder over the last three years, and yesterday’s demonstration was perhaps the most playful yet, as opposed to previous years' acts that have been primarily rooted in frustration. It surely must’ve been a sight to behold for the one lone parade-goer wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, who stood confidently next to police on Grand Avenue while smoking a cigar.

As time has progressed, King Mango Strut attendees have become familiar with the different groups that make welcome appearances every year and the various antics that they bring to the parade. As is customary, a large truck carrying a group of young girls — affectionately known as Little Miss Mangos — opened the parade, followed by regular favorites like the Coconut Grove Juggling Exchange and the Miami Hash House Harriers' “Running of the Bullshitters.” The latter, as their name implies, ran laps around the parade route while mocking every display and arguing in opposition to whatever point they were making.

Take, for example, the Sierra Club, which never fails to put on a show that’s as entertaining as it is educational. This year, the Miami chapter of the environmental organization formed an “Anti-Plastic Police Force,” with members dressed as police officers harassing and “arresting” paradegoers drinking out of plastic water bottles and using plastic straws. As the City of Coral Gables continues its legal fight against the state for its single-use plastics ban, it was a timely choice, especially considering South Floridians’ proximity to oceans and the devastating effects of single-use plastics on their ecosystems. (Naturally, the Running of the Bullshitters mocked the group and proclaimed their love for plastic straws.)

The Sierra Club’s demonstration would’ve made Greta Thunberg proud, as it undoubtedly must have for the two Thunberg lookalikes who appeared in the parade. Not far behind the second Thunberg was her high-profile bully, this time in inflatable chicken form complete with a blonde toupee. The float was surrounded by a large group of people dressed in red robes and white bonnets as a way poking fun at the Trump Administration’s policies that resemble life in The Handmaid’s Tale. “Blessed be the fruit,” they happily declared; in this case, the fruit was an “imPeach,” with dozens of peaches brandishing the group’s signs that named different handmaids such as Ofdonald and Ofnancy. The lone visible Trump supporter in the crowd found the display hilarious and recorded a video of himself chanting “four more years” as the group marched by.

Though there were a handful of jabs at the infamous Art Basel banana sprinkled throughout the parade, it was the “Art Basel Auction” towards the end that highlighted the goofiest local news story of the year in a classically goofy King Mango way. People were dressed as bananas with expensive price tags, bananas (and other fruit) were taped to the back of every sign they held, and everything was available for sale to the highest bidder.

The tail-end of the King Mango Strut served as an homage to parades of the past, offering an emotional finishing touch on yet another successful year. First came the Marching Freds, a dwindling group of men named Fred who have participated since the parade’s inception over three decades ago. Following them was a large mix of marchers and attendees honoring the memory of retired Miami-Dade firefighter Michael McFall, a faithful Strutter for over 30 years who passed away this August. A group of kilt-clad bagpipers playing “Scotland the Brave” alongside them turned the spectacle from a simple in memoriam segment to a unifying moment for all lovers of the King Mango Strut, regardless of when they were first introduced to it.

Moments like these have become fewer and farther between as those who’ve been involved with the parade for decades move on, move away, or pass away. As a result, love and community support of the King Mango Strut has become increasingly important in preserving one of Miami’s wackiest institutions as the city continues to change around it.