Revelations From the Church of Gronk Beach

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 — the day before Super Bowl LIV — a congregation of football celebrities, musical artists, and white people descended upon the sands behind the North Beach Bandshell to celebrate the life, times, and antics of Robert James Gronkowski.
Gronk Beach is an incredibly expensive one-day music festival organized to extract money from rich people. The artists — who are are all very talented — are in on the scam and clearly have no problem taking sweet syrupy corporate cash to help orchestrate a day drinking party in the sun.
Me — a sports fan, fatalist, and crafty bar veteran — attended on New Times' behalf in order to report on this elaborate transfer of capital from people to brands and Gronkowski’s friends, family, and business associates. What follows is an account of what I saw, occasionally who I spoke to, and all the things available to experience on lapping shores of Gronk Beach.
12:30 p.m.
I arrived a half-hour early, eager. I stopped at a nearby drugstore beforehand to buy earplugs and an electrolyte-heavy sports drink in anticipation of the open bar and six hours' worth of ear-damaging music festival decibels. An hours-long open bar should only be approached respectfully and with caution.
The event line was curling around the Bandshell. The Gronkites were shrouded in the uneasy anticipation of the party. One man feebly tried to get a GRONK GRONK GRONK chant going, but no one joined in. The attendees were a surprising mix of old and young (all 21 and over), with a small percentage dressed how we all imagine festival-goers, clad in neon apparel, fishnets, and not much else.
The crowd could almost be described as eclectic if it wasn’t made up entirely white people.
Standing next to the line was a man on a soapbox yelling into some sort of contraption about how “Tom Brady won all those Super Bowls because of witchcraft.” As an early and ardent adopter of the theory that Tom Brady did 9/11, I found myself happily in agreement with this insane street preacher. When I got a closer look at the guy on the megaphone I saw he was holding a sign in scribbled caps that said, “ASK ME WHY YOU DESERVE HELL.”
I didn’t need to ask. I knew why. I was at Gronk Beach.
12:50 p.m.
Initially, I wasn’t granted full press access because the Miami New Times is, well, the Miami New Times, but, eventually, a press sticker was literally passed through a chain-link fence that allowed me into the red carpet area. This was when I learned one of the sponsors was a sex toy purveyor, and there was actually a sex toy vending machine on site (free for VIPs). Someone was programming the machine, and I decided not to touch the beast, assuming there would be plenty more contractible germs over the next six hours.
It wasn't long before I got my first glimpse of Gronk.
Seeing Gronk in person needs to be described because one of the huge selling points of Gronk Beach is the athlete turned media darling’s physical and visual presence. People often talk about the “aura” of famous people: the ability to light up a room, or take the breath out of any situation by just being alive. Gronk sort of has that aura, but it’s also imbued with a profoundly fun, dumb, and drunk ambiance. Seeing him in the wild is like running into a formidable party skunk ape. Needless to say, it was great. I was genuinely excited to see this man bouncing around Miami Beach, psyching himself up for his own party.
It might not need to be stated out loud, but there is a palpable energy that almost everyone at this party kinda wants to fuck Gronk.
1:30 p.m.
The people have begun trickling into the festival. At the entrance, there's a grassy food area, which is dissected by a sea wall and some stairs which lead to a huge open area with a tented bar at one end and a loud (in both the aural and visual sense) stage at the other. Immediately east on the ocean side was where the VIPs were. I was not invited.
Gronk himself was pressing palms and running around the sandy area with a camera crew in tow, getting press shots before the festivities. I decided to follow along.
I caught up to him next to a professionally sculpted sandcastle. The bust was molded to look like Gronk wearing a lei and sunglasses on top of a huge pair of sunglasses that said Bose on them. You know, because it was sponsored by Bose. The brands are relentless at Gronk Beach. The face of the sand sculpture kind of looked like him, but only if he’d aged 25 years and actually been Howie Long.
Even though the soundcheck was taking place, Gronk was bouncing along to an imaginary beat for the cameras.
I yelled a slightly inappropriate question to Gronk.
“Why are the Dolphins so bad?”
It elicited absolutely no reaction whatsoever. It's possible he didn’t hear me. Either way, Gronk took off sprinting to another location, stopping along the way to smile and quickly shake hands with those Gronkites blessed.
This was the moment I belatedly realized that Gronk is a through and through professional. It’s the kind of revelation that says more about me than Gronk, whose career 529 catches for 7861 yards and 79 touchdowns— and almost sure bet hall of fame ticket — has now seamlessly transitioned into a budding media and investment empire. Along for the ride were several businesses Gronk and his family have partnered with, including a CBD massage clinic and an ice shaking cup that keeps your booze cold while you party in the sun. This event was equal parts brand hump, concert and reality TV special enacted in real-time. The TV had come to life, and we were all extras in a show celebrating Gronk’s greatness as it transforms off the field and into a party guy business mogul.
We the people were ready for baptism, and the Church of Gronk is open for tithes.
1:45 p.m.
Around now is when I decided to start my own program of consumption. Everything inside Gronk Beach is free — booze, food, swag, sightseeing — but the notion of what's "free" is of course relative. Around the time the gates were opening, the ticket prices clocked in at $800. Some people were spending upwards of $10K for the VIP section. So if you break down everything you eat and drink, the idea of “free” clearly starts to unravel. But being on assignment for a serious journalist pursuit, my Bud Light Seltzer Mango was free as free can get and it went down great.
1:58 p.m.
The music went out for a few minutes and everyone was forced to confront the existential paradox of silence at a music festival. A few people hooted and hollered. There were two, maybe three, ominous minutes of silence.
After the apparent technical difficulties were resolved and the sound came back on, I noticed a large hippie screaming "Red Rum!" along to the music. He seemed to be antagonizing people and openly mocking everything around him. I knew I needed to figure out who this person was.
I passed off several pairs of earplugs to the Fox Sports video team. They were very grateful, but I almost created an inadvertent free earplugs situation, as people they didn’t know began lining up for hearing protectors like I was some sort of swag jockey. I shoveled the earplugs back into my bag and hurried off with the haste of a drug dealer who spotted a narc coming.
I also saw Triple H running around.
2:18 p.m.
Gronk runs out to subdued applause. Not quite a TD cheer, but it was like a Foxboro first down. Expected, and welcome. With the crowd still not completely filled in — security was very thorough — the party seemed to be off to a slow start. Nothing had really happened so far. There was a DJ playing some hits, and I’d had my second Bud Light Seltzer. There were rumors the rain held things up, and the crowd seemed to be getting antsy and liquored up. This is a sneaky good start to any worthwhile party when people are just pounding the free hooch and waiting for a sweet release.
2:45 p.m.
Bud Light Seltzer had these massive beach balls which I walked up to and tried to spatially recognize because they seemed lethal. They had to be four feet in diameter and were confirmed to be heavy as hell. One minute later, I watched one violently DONK some poor guy in the middle of his head. The impact sent his phone flying speedily out of his hand as he landed facedown on the dance floor.
Behind me, the Red Rum hippie guy was trying to sneak a bowl in. I walked over and in two minutes I knew everything. He was a rigger who had helped build the stage. He wasn’t shy about the kind of music festival we were at, describing it as, “a frat party for the rich.” He was sure that if we stuck around long enough, people would be singing the n-word along with the talent. Red Rum seemed to think Gronk Beach lacked a certain authenticity other music festivals might have, which was a hard point to argue. Gesturing towards Gronk’s sleeveless denim vest, he claimed Gronk actually hates it and didn’t want to wear it at all earlier.
“But Gronk’s a pro. He does everything asked of him, just like a pro.” It was a succinct boil down of what was in front of me, and it rang true. He kicked one of the Bud Light Seltzer massive beach balls and said that it hurt his foot.
“This is bullshit, I’m gonna start clowning people,” he gleefully stated as we parted ways in the ever-growing sea of people.
3:00 p.m.
I decided to have a Monster Energy Drink. The pervasive nature of the brand at this event meant it was only a matter of time before the idea forcefully seeped into my brain. The final straw for my mostly numb curiosity was a pallet of the stuff going by me that was Gronk flavored and branded. If I am going to live the man’s day and pretend to get some of his shine along with the rest of the Gronkites, I might as well drink his offerings.
I couldn’t figure out if it was blue raspberry flavored or what, but it was fucking gross, and I gave up consuming it after several sips in disgust. He’ll most likely sell a shitload of the secretion.
3:30 p.m.
I found a phone in the port-o-potty. The person in the shithouse before me had clearly put their phone down while doing their business well within the piss splatter area. Debating in my head whether to just walk away from it, a steadfast decision was made to try and make at least one Gronk Beach attendee’s life a little better: I would try to find this phone’s owner.
I asked the security guard nearby if there was a lost and found, and he appeared completely flummoxed by the question. Soon enough, a man-made a beeline towards the toilets loudly asking if anyone found a phone. As it so happened, I did. Here you go, sir. I made sure his friends knew he put his phone down on an actual surface in the port-o-potty.
Afterward, I heard a young man clearly and admiringly say, “Gronk is just living his best life.” I walked away asking myself what does that mean... like really mean? People say it all the time, that someone is living their best life. Gronk is, isn’t he? Maybe that’s the magnetism of Gronk. He is so obviously young, rich, having sex, and having fun. Who wouldn’t want that shine? Who wouldn’t want this as of their idols?
3:47 p.m.
There are robots on stage shooting smoke onto the people in the front row. They appear to be the Fox Sports robots. It’s a surreal touch, but you can see the robots have human hands.
An announcement is made by local legend DJ Irie that he’s pretty sure he can convince Gronk to give away the jean jacket he hates. I want to yell he hates it. The Red Rum guy told me! But that would be insane. So I sit and contemplate the wizardry in creating a massive buzz around the act of giving away something you fucking hate.
I find the massive Bud Light Seltzer beach balls deflated in the sand.
4:00 p.m.
I have realized people are wasted. I am certainly getting there too. A quick inventory of my self-consumption to this point:
Three Bud Light seltzers two mango, one black cherry
One Bud Light
¼ Gronk Monster Energy
The times notated and legibility of my handwriting becomes a little more hectic from this moment forward. I need to eat.
4:15 p.m.
After coming out of the port-o-potty again, I notice there’s only like a foot-and-a-half between the door and the landmark bronze plaque memorializing the 1915 Biscayne House of Refuge.
Before Florida was a place anyone actually lived in, the United States Life Saving Service — a precursor to the Coast Guard — built ten houses along the east coast of the state to aid shipwrecked sailors. A keeper (and usually his family) lived in a house in remote coastal Florida and woke up every day and walked the coast looking for any signs of a shipwreck. If there was, their job turned to saving lives.
The Biscayne House was the first building in Miami Beach. 105 years later, for one day, the site is now Gronk Fest. Its placard now sits unread and unregarded next to the port-o-shitters.
This land was once a refuge and pristine tropical wilderness. Now it is chaos incarnate, covered in corporate brands and littered with signs of emotional and spiritual shipwreck as far as the eye can see.
5:00 p.m.
Someone stomped a full orange-flavored Monster Energy Drink and it fully exploded all over me and another journalist. I didn’t have time to see who was responsible through the mortified disgust of the sugary ooze covering my face. We were slimed in citrus, the smell irremediable. I wonder briefly if it would have been worse if it was Gronk flavored.
Given this new dejection (and the list of booze above) I finally went to eat something. While standing in line for a pork sandwich, I noticed a throng of out-of-towners taking pictures in awe of the full pig roast. It’s Miami, I said to absolutely no one.
It was around now that I learned New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was on the scene from someone in the line for barbecue. I searched up and down the VIP and found nothing. After all of the consumption, I was starting to feel like I needed someone to coach me up.
5:30 p.m.
The sun is going down. The people are as well. A Chiefs fan sleeps on a bench completely spent.
5:35 p.m.
I called my girlfriend to tell her I love her. It took the tenor of one of those calls a rock climber makes to base camp as an insurmountable snowstorm moves in. No sweetie, I do not know when I will be home: there is more weird seltzer to focus group.
5:40 p.m.
Flo Rida lights up the party. For the first four hours and 40 minutes, it was DJs spinning and the Gronkowski family jumping around and generally being large. As much as we all rag on Flo Rida, he really does have some great tracks and he can put on a hell of a show. And the Midwest seems to love Flo Rida.
A note says I took a shot of rum.
5:50 p.m.
I sight an attractive near-nude young woman on someone’s shoulders in a faux Native American headdress. I do not think she is a Chiefs fan.
6:15 p.m.
The amount of feral sandals and even full-blown shoes left unclaimed in the sand is growing. I overhear some guy confidently saying, “I don’t care about anything in my life, the real or the Super Bowl bets.”
Roger Goodell had to have sacrificed enough to the rain gods after the last rained out Miami Super Bowl to make Sunday breezy. Perhaps those gods chose to shit down precipitation wherever Bill Belichick was. The rain was now falling in sail-sized sheets. The waterproof festival-goers raged at the stage as Rick Ross shouted proudly for his hometown. For a moment, everything was absolutely beautiful.
6:30 p.m.
And then everything was really fucking wet.
Diplo played his first track and I decided I needed to get out of the rain. It was partially because I appeared to have jumped in the pool fully clothed, but also that I was incredibly drunk and no longer cared what happened. Perched under the small tent that housed the Gronk/Howie Long sand sculpture next to a soused New England gentleman, we laughed and I suggested he kick it over. He told me, “not yet.”
But when?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Perhaps we Gronkites needed cleansing, this baptism. So it rained. Perhaps we all needed to know why we were going to hell like the man outside predicted on his soapbox. Was it for the brands? Or for a brief glimpse of Gronk? Or how we have chosen right here, right now, to ignore the horrors of the world going on around us?
As Diplo manipulated the party, there were moments of pure happiness: the lights, the release, the feeling like I had completed a marathon certificate course and was now an accredited expert in CBD, sex toys, and alcoholic seltzer. I found brief moments of joy and I found brief moments of despair. This is, after all, what it means to be alive. And that is what Gronk is: alive. No matter how fucking stupid you or I think he or the whole thing is.
Sunday (all day)
I saw Gronk on TV several times: interviewing the two tight ends playing, giving analysis, honored on the field. I was hungover on the couch. Counting my blessings, I resumed writing about what Gronk giveth and what Gronk taketh away.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!