Revelations From the Church of Gronk Beach

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 — the day before Super Bowl LIV — a congregation of football celebrities, musical artists, and white people descended upon the sands behind the North Beach Bandshell to celebrate the life, times, and antics of Robert James Gronkowski.

Gronk Beach is an incredibly expensive one-day music festival organized to extract money from rich people. The artists — who are are all very talented — are in on the scam and clearly have no problem taking sweet syrupy corporate cash to help orchestrate a day drinking party in the sun.

Me — a sports fan, fatalist, and crafty bar veteran — attended on New Times' behalf in order to report on this elaborate transfer of capital from people to brands and Gronkowski’s friends, family, and business associates. What follows is an account of what I saw, occasionally who I spoke to, and all the things available to experience on lapping shores of Gronk Beach.

12:30 p.m.

I arrived a half-hour early, eager. I stopped at a nearby drugstore beforehand to buy earplugs and an electrolyte-heavy sports drink in anticipation of the open bar and six hours' worth of ear-damaging music festival decibels. An hours-long open bar should only be approached respectfully and with caution.

The event line was curling around the Bandshell. The Gronkites were shrouded in the uneasy anticipation of the party. One man feebly tried to get a GRONK GRONK GRONK chant going, but no one joined in. The attendees were a surprising mix of old and young (all 21 and over), with a small percentage dressed how we all imagine festival-goers, clad in neon apparel, fishnets, and not much else.

The crowd could almost be described as eclectic if it wasn’t made up entirely white people.

Standing next to the line was a man on a soapbox yelling into some sort of contraption about how “Tom Brady won all those Super Bowls because of witchcraft.” As an early and ardent adopter of the theory that Tom Brady did 9/11, I found myself happily in agreement with this insane street preacher. When I got a closer look at the guy on the megaphone I saw he was holding a sign in scribbled caps that said, “ASK ME WHY YOU DESERVE HELL.”

I didn’t need to ask. I knew why. I was at Gronk Beach.

Photo by Nathaniel Sandler

12:50 p.m.

Initially, I wasn’t granted full press access because the Miami New Times is, well, the Miami New Times, but, eventually, a press sticker was literally passed through a chain-link fence that allowed me into the red carpet area. This was when I learned one of the sponsors was a sex toy purveyor, and there was actually a sex toy vending machine on site (free for VIPs). Someone was programming the machine, and I decided not to touch the beast, assuming there would be plenty more contractible germs over the next six hours.

It wasn't long before I got my first glimpse of Gronk.

Seeing Gronk in person needs to be described because one of the huge selling points of Gronk Beach is the athlete turned media darling’s physical and visual presence. People often talk about the “aura” of famous people: the ability to light up a room, or take the breath out of any situation by just being alive. Gronk sort of has that aura, but it’s also imbued with a profoundly fun, dumb, and drunk ambiance. Seeing him in the wild is like running into a formidable party skunk ape. Needless to say, it was great. I was genuinely excited to see this man bouncing around Miami Beach, psyching himself up for his own party.

It might not need to be stated out loud, but there is a palpable energy that almost everyone at this party kinda wants to fuck Gronk.

EXPAND Photo by Nathaniel Sandler

1:30 p.m.

The people have begun trickling into the festival. At the entrance, there's a grassy food area, which is dissected by a sea wall and some stairs which lead to a huge open area with a tented bar at one end and a loud (in both the aural and visual sense) stage at the other. Immediately east on the ocean side was where the VIPs were. I was not invited.

Gronk himself was pressing palms and running around the sandy area with a camera crew in tow, getting press shots before the festivities. I decided to follow along.

I caught up to him next to a professionally sculpted sandcastle. The bust was molded to look like Gronk wearing a lei and sunglasses on top of a huge pair of sunglasses that said Bose on them. You know, because it was sponsored by Bose. The brands are relentless at Gronk Beach. The face of the sand sculpture kind of looked like him, but only if he’d aged 25 years and actually been Howie Long.

Even though the soundcheck was taking place, Gronk was bouncing along to an imaginary beat for the cameras.

I yelled a slightly inappropriate question to Gronk.

“Why are the Dolphins so bad?”

EXPAND Photo by Nathaniel Sandler

It elicited absolutely no reaction whatsoever. It's possible he didn’t hear me. Either way, Gronk took off sprinting to another location, stopping along the way to smile and quickly shake hands with those Gronkites blessed.

This was the moment I belatedly realized that Gronk is a through and through professional. It’s the kind of revelation that says more about me than Gronk, whose career 529 catches for 7861 yards and 79 touchdowns— and almost sure bet hall of fame ticket — has now seamlessly transitioned into a budding media and investment empire. Along for the ride were several businesses Gronk and his family have partnered with, including a CBD massage clinic and an ice shaking cup that keeps your booze cold while you party in the sun. This event was equal parts brand hump, concert and reality TV special enacted in real-time. The TV had come to life, and we were all extras in a show celebrating Gronk’s greatness as it transforms off the field and into a party guy business mogul.

We the people were ready for baptism, and the Church of Gronk is open for tithes.

